  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Urban Logistics REIT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PILR   GB00BYV8MN78

URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC

(PILR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:02 2023-04-21 am EDT
139.20 GBX   +0.72%
01:48pUrban Logistics REIT proposes new management arrangements
AN
03/15Urban Logistics REIT plc Lynda Heywood as an Independent Non-Executive Director, 1 May 2023
CI
01/23Urban Logistics REIT portfolio boosted by acquisitions and new builds
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Urban Logistics REIT proposes new management arrangements

04/21/2023 | 01:48pm EDT
Urban Logistics REIT PLC - London-based property investment company specialising in urban logistics assets - Convenes general meeting on May 11 to put forward proposals for future management arrangements following conclusion of a review. Proposes Logistics Asset Management, which currently provides asset management services to the existing alternative investment fund manager to the firm, PCP2 Ltd, be appointed as the investment adviser to the company and the company's new AIFM. The investment adviser will, from the date of its appointment, be controlled by Richard Moffitt, current chief executive. Further, proposes G10 Capital Ltd succeed PCP2 as the new AIFM to the company. States independent Directors have concluded the proposals provide for both the continuity of the existing management team, principally Richard Moffitt and Christopher Turner, as well as securing a lower cost base going forward. In addition, Mark Johnson has decided to step down from the board following the general meeting while at the same time Jonathan Gray will retire from the board and take up the position of non-executive chair of the investment adviser.

Current stock price: 138.73 pence

12-month change: down 29%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE INC. -2.23% 89.87 Delayed Quote.23.93%
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. 0.62% 147.9 Delayed Quote.16.33%
URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC 0.72% 139.2 Delayed Quote.2.75%
Analyst Recommendations on URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 56,1 M 69,6 M 69,6 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 251 M 312 M 312 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 5,50%
Capitalization 652 M 810 M 810 M
EV / Sales 2023 16,1x
EV / Sales 2024 16,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Urban Logistics REIT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 138,20 GBX
Average target price 168,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard John Moffitt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Mervyn Sutherland Rich Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Mark Olav Gray Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Bruce Smith Anderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Heather Jane Hancock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC2.75%812
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.36%40 907
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-14.99%21 424
W. P. CAREY INC.-7.13%15 524
SEGRO PLC4.66%12 032
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-0.98%10 085
