    UONE   US91705J1051

URBAN ONE, INC.

(UONE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-02 pm EDT
6.245 USD   +4.78%
URBAN ONE INVESTOR NOTICE : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Urban One To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

06/03/2023 | 07:01am EDT
NEW YORK, June 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Urban One, Inc. ("Urban One" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UONE).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Urban One stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/UONE.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On May 24, 2023, Urban One reported receipt of "a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ('Nasdaq') on May 19, 2023 (the 'Second Nasdaq Letter') notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the 'Rule') as a result of not having timely filed (i) its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 (the '2022 Form 10-K') and (ii) its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 (the 'Q1 2023 Form 10-Q' and, together with the 2022 Form 10-K, the 'Delinquent Reports'), with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC')."

On this news, Urban One's stock price fell $0.70 per share, or 9.86%, to close at $6.40 per share on May 25, 2023.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urban-one-investor-notice--securities-litigation-partner-james-josh-wilson-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-50-000-in-urban-one-to-contact-him-directly-to-discuss-their-options-301841665.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
