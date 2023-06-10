URBAN ONE SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Urban One To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, June 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Urban One, Inc. ("Urban One" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UONE).

On May 24, 2023, Urban One reported receipt of "a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ('Nasdaq') on May 19, 2023 (the 'Second Nasdaq Letter') notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the 'Rule') as a result of not having timely filed (i) its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 (the '2022 Form 10-K') and (ii) its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 (the 'Q1 2023 Form 10-Q' and, together with the 2022 Form 10-K, the 'Delinquent Reports'), with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC')."

On this news, Urban One's stock price fell $0.70 per share, or 9.86%, to close at $6.40 per share on May 25, 2023.

