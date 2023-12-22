Urban One, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 117.83 million compared to USD 121.25 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 54.41 million compared to net income of USD 3.47 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.14 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.07 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.14 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.07 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 357.35 million compared to USD 352.04 million a year ago. Net income was USD 13.03 million compared to USD 36.25 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.27 compared to USD 0.73 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.26 compared to USD 0.68 a year ago.