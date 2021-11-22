MORNING BID-Lockdown trading

Nov 22 - A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni.
Markets have suddenly woken up to COVID-19 risks, and after
Austria imposed 10-days of nationwide restrictions to fight the
winter virus wave, investors swiftly shifted to lockdown trading
mode.
Oil hit 7-week lows in Asia hours, and equities in Europe
look set for a muted start after clocking on Friday their first
weekly decline in seven weeks, as bond yields and banking stocks
tanked. The euro is also under pressure at 16-month lows.
Concerns are that Germany and other countries could follow
suit, forcing million of people to stay at home, hitting
tourism-dependent economies and outdoor businesses just before
key Christmas holidays and spending.
Little wonder then that Italian and Spanish stocks look
particularly vulnerable at this stage, while Big Tech and online
economy names are once again in favour, sending Nasdaq futures
to new record highs overnight.
Shares in vaccine makers meantime could also benefit.
German politicians are debating making COVID-19 vaccinations
compulsory, and other countries are also pondering what to do
with the unvaccinated.
On the corporate front, eyes are on Telecom Italia after KKR
made a $12 billion approach to take the Italian phone group
private. Ericsson is also on the watch-list after the equipment
agreed to buy cloud communications firm Vonage for $6.2 billion.
Key developments that should provide more direction to
markets on Monday:
* Chinese loan prime rate
* Euro zone flash consumer confidence
* ECB speakers: ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos, ECB
board
member Andrea Enria, ECB Governing Council members Robert
Holzmann, Peter Kazimir and Martins Kazaks
* Emerging markets: central bank meetings in Israel and
Ghana
* WTO meeting
* U.S. existing home sales Oct
* U.S. Treasury 2-year and 5-year debt auctions
* Europe earnings: Nasper/Prosus
* U.S. earnings: Urban Outfitters, Zoom
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Karin Strohecker)