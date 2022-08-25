Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Urban Outfitters, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    URBN   US9170471026

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

(URBN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-25 pm EDT
22.12 USD   -0.58%
03:52pShoppers are cutting back on clothing, forcing U.S. retailers to slash prices
RE
09:43aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Urban Outfitters Price Target to $20 From $24, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
05:17aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Nvidia, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Agilent Technologies, GDS Holdings...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shoppers are cutting back on clothing, forcing U.S. retailers to slash prices

08/25/2022 | 03:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Victoria's Secret store is pictured in Liverpool

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Inflation-weary shoppers are cutting back sharply on clothing purchases, prompting U.S. retailers to slash prices in order to clear inventory off the racks.

Earlier this month, executives at U.S. giants Walmart and Target were forced to offer deep discounts and rollbacks on clothing to clear shelves.

This week, Victoria's Secret, Urban Outfitters and Kohl's said in conference calls with analysts that shoppers are only buying certain types of garments. While the companies did not give specific product examples, this is the trend they are seeing: Shoppers are willing to open their wallets for a two-for-$52 deal on bras at Victoria's Secret, but a $52.95 pair of joggers at PINK may be just too much.

All eyes are on Gap Inc, which reports quarterly results after the market closes on Thursday.

Urban Outfitters and Victoria's Secret said they are seeing brands tailored to younger audiences decline in sales. Victoria's Secret's PINK line, which targets teens and young women, saw strained clothing sales in the second quarter compared to the company's Victoria brand of intimates and sleepwear.

"We will be very prudent on our purchases" of apparel "for the back half of the year," Victoria's Secret Chief Executive Martin Waters said during the company's earnings call Thursday.

Urban Outfitters's young, less affluent shoppers held off from purchasing full-priced items and waited "for promotions before buying," Urban's CEO Richard Hayne said on Tuesday.

Kohl's said that junior's apparel saw a decline in sales in the second quarter because the designs were "too much fashion, not enough of the basics," although women's apparel outperformed other categories.

"Some of the fashion choices were a little too young, I would say. That's been course-corrected," Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass said on a Tuesday earnings call. "I'd say one of the things that has hurt us is with all (the) supply chain disruption that's happened, we were not able to get in and out of some of those items."

Walmart and Target dealt with similar problems. Both retailers struggled with offloading apparel merchandise that arrived a few seasons late, which they are trying to pare-down by aggressively cutting prices. One bright spot, however, was trendy women's clothing, Target said last week, where it saw "meaningful growth."

Jessica Ramírez, senior research analyst at Jane Hali and Associates, said she has noticed heavy discounts on Gap and Old Navy labels, while the higher-end Banana Republic brand, which sells dressy, office-wear, has managed to sell more garments at regular prices.

Demand for dressy-looks and work-ready clothing was solid at Macy's and Kohl's, the companies said.

At Kohl's, women's and men's "elevated casual" styles including dresses and clothes for the office outperformed as more people returned to work, it said. Kohl's has been investing in dressy styles from brands including Simply Vera, Lauren Conrad and Nine West, for customers who are working in office settings more often, though it also is planning clearance events to help move unwanted items off shelves.

Macy's CEO Jeffrey Gennette said on the company's earnings call on Tuesday that occasion-based clothing in men's and women's are "very healthy categories" with men's and "missy career" work clothing average selling price increasing 29% and 20%, respectively, compared to categories with heavy promotions due to excess inventory.

(Reporting by Arriana McLymore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Arriana McLymore


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOHL'S CORPORATION 3.61% 30.4 Delayed Quote.-40.60%
MACY'S, INC. 2.61% 19.06 Delayed Quote.-29.14%
THE GAP, INC. 0.86% 9.97 Delayed Quote.-43.85%
URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC. -0.76% 22.12 Delayed Quote.-24.22%
VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO. -1.72% 37.55 Delayed Quote.-30.95%
WALMART INC. 0.70% 135.87 Delayed Quote.-6.72%
All news about URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
03:52pShoppers are cutting back on clothing, forcing U.S. retailers to slash prices
RE
09:43aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Urban Outfitters Price Target to $20 From $24, Maintains Hold Rat..
MT
05:17aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Nvidia, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Agilent Technologies,..
MS
08/24Consumer Cos Down After Nordstrom Warning -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
08/24URBAN OUTFITTERS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/24Jefferies Adjusts Urban Outfitters' Price Target to $27 from $28, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08/24Barclays Adjusts Urban Outfitters' Price Target to $19 from $17, Maintains Equalweight ..
MT
08/24Urban Outfitters, Inc - URBN Reports Q2 Sales and Earnings
AQ
08/24Telsey Advisory Adjusts Urban Outfitters' Price Target to $28 From $30, Reiterates Outp..
MT
08/23TRANSCRIPT : Urban Outfitters, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 23, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 748 M - -
Net income 2023 180 M - -
Net cash 2023 488 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 051 M 2 051 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 16 330
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Urban Outfitters, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 22,25 $
Average target price 24,04 $
Spread / Average Target 8,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Allan Hayne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francis John Conforti Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Margaret A. Hayne Director
Melanie Marein-Efron Chief Financial Officer
Dave Hayne Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.-24.22%2 051
INDITEX-17.28%73 292
KERING-23.10%66 590
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.28.95%62 872
ROSS STORES, INC.-20.76%31 689
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-31.15%16 889