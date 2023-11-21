Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a lifestyle products and services company. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Nuuly. The Retail segment includes its store and digital channels and consists of its Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters and Menus & Venues brands. The Wholesale segment consists of the Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters brands. The Wholesale segment sells through the department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Retail segment. The Wholesale segment primarily designs, develops and markets apparel, intimates and activewear. The Nuuly segment consists of the Nuuly brand, which includes Nuuly Rent and Nuuly Thrift and offers customers ways to explore fashion. The Company offers Nuuly Thrift, which is a peer-to-peer resale marketplace where customers can buy and sell any brand of women's, men's, and kids? apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Company operates approximately 700 stores.