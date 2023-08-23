Second Quarter Results

Philadelphia, PA - August 22, 2023

URBN Reports Record Q2 Sales

PHILADELPHIA, PA, August 22, 2023 - Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of the Anthropologie Group (Anthropologie and Terrain), Free People Group (Free People and FP Movement), Urban Outfitters, Nuuly and Menus & Venues brands, today announced net income of $104.1 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.10 for the three months ended July 31, 2023. For the six months ended July 31, 2023, net income was $156.9 million and earnings per diluted share were $1.67.

Total Company net sales for the three months ended July 31, 2023, increased 7.5% to a record $1.27 billion. Total Retail segment net sales increased 5.9%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 4.9%. The increase in Retail segment comparable net sales was driven by mid-single-digit positive growth in both retail store sales and digital channel sales. By brand, comparable Retail segment net sales increased 26.9% at the Free People Group and 10.6% at the Anthropologie Group and decreased 14.1% at Urban Outfitters. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 5.2% driven by a 6.5% decrease in Free People Group wholesale sales due to a decrease in sales to department stores, while Urban Outfitters wholesale sales increased by $0.5 million. Nuuly segment net sales increased by $27.0 million driven by an 85% increase in our subscribers versus the end of the prior year's comparable quarter.

For the six months ended July 31, 2023, total Company net sales increased 6.7% to a record $2.39 billion. Total Retail segment net sales increased 5.1%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 4.7%. The increase in Retail segment comparable net sales was driven by mid-single-digit positive growth in both digital channel sales and retail store sales. By brand, comparable Retail segment net sales increased 22.5% at the Free People Group and 11.9% at the Anthropologie Group and decreased 13.7% at Urban Outfitters. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 8.5% driven by a 10.7% decrease in Free People Group wholesale sales due to a decrease in sales to department stores and specialty customers, while Urban Outfitters wholesale sales increased by $1.8 million. Nuuly segment net sales increased by $55.6 million due to an 85% increase in our subscribers versus the end of the prior year's comparable period.

"We are proud to report record second quarter sales that helped drive a 72% increase in EPS," said Richard A. Hayne, Chief Executive Officer. "Also gratifying is that Q2's sales strength has continued to date in Q3," finished Mr. Hayne.

Net sales by brand and segment for the three and six-month periods were as follows:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales by brand Anthropologie Group $ 530,087 $ 479,228 $ 1,003,727 $ 898,905 Urban Outfitters 346,424 396,449 655,132 754,151 Free People Group 331,201 271,403 604,936 517,161 Nuuly 55,793 28,776 107,263 51,625 Menus & Venues 8,690 7,532 14,811 13,480 Total Company $ 1,272,195 $ 1,183,388 $ 2,385,869 $ 2,235,322 Net sales by segment Retail Segment $ 1,160,089 $ 1,095,191 $ 2,164,190 $ 2,058,626 Wholesale Segment 56,313 59,421 114,416 125,071 Nuuly Segment 55,793 28,776 107,263 51,625 Total Company $ 1,272,195 $ 1,183,388 $ 2,385,869 $ 2,235,322

For the three months ended July 31, 2023, the gross profit rate increased by 416 basis points compared to the three months ended July 31, 2022. Gross profit dollars increased 21.6% to $455.6 million from $374.6 million in the three months ended July 31, 2022. The increase in gross profit rate was primarily due to higher initial merchandise markups and lower merchandise markdowns at all three Retail segment brands. The improvement in initial merchandise markups was primarily driven by lower inbound transportation costs. The increase in gross profit dollars was due to the improved gross profit rate and higher net sales.

For the six months ended July 31, 2023, the gross profit rate increased by 343 basis points compared to the six months ended July 31, 2022. Gross profit dollars increased 18.5% to $826.8 million from $697.9 million in the six months ended July 31, 2022. The increase in gross profit rate was primarily due to higher initial merchandise markups at all three Retail segment brands primarily driven by lower inbound transportation costs. Additionally, the gross profit rate benefited from lower merchandise markdowns at the Anthropologie Group and Free People Group brands. The increase in gross profit dollars was due to the improved gross profit rate and higher net sales.

As of July 31, 2023, total inventory decreased by $111.0 million, or 15.9%, compared to total inventory as of July 31, 2022. Total Retail segment inventory decreased by 14.1% primarily due to improved inventory control supported by a more reliable supply chain. Wholesale segment inventory decreased by 31.6% due to improved inventory control and a reduction in wholesale sales.

For the three months ended July 31, 2023, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $34.7 million, or 12.0%, compared to the three months ended July 31, 2022, and expressed as a percentage of net sales, deleveraged 103 basis points. For the six months ended July 31, 2023, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $57.5 million, or 10.2%, compared to the six months ended July 31, 2022, and expressed as a percentage of net sales, deleveraged 81 basis points. The deleverage in selling, general and administrative expenses as a rate to sales for both periods was primarily related to higher incentive-based compensation costs due to improved Company performance and increased marketing and creative expenses to support increased sales and customer growth. The dollar growth in selling, general and administrative expenses for both periods was primarily related to higher compensation costs, including higher incentive-based compensation costs due to improved Company performance, as well as increased marketing and creative expenses to support increased sales and customer growth.

The Company's effective tax rate for the three months ended July 31, 2023 was 23.2%, compared to 28.8% in the prior year period. The Company's effective tax rate for the six months ended July 31, 2023 was 24.5%, compared to 28.8% in the prior year period. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the three and six months ended July 31, 2023 was attributable to the ratio of foreign taxable earnings to global taxable earnings and the favorable impact of general business credits in the current year.

Net income for the three months ended July 31, 2023 was $104.1 million and earnings per diluted share were $1.10. Net income for the six months ended July 31, 2023 was $156.9 million and earnings per diluted share were $1.67.

On August 22, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a share repurchase program; all shares were repurchased and the authorization was completed by the end of June 2022. On June 4, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a new share repurchase program. During the year ended January 31, 2023, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 4.7 million common shares for approximately $112 million. During the six months ended July 31, 2023, the Company did not repurchase any common shares. As of July 31, 2023, 19.2million common shares were remaining under the program.

During the six months ended July 31, 2023, the Company opened a total of 16 new retail locations including: 9 Free People Group stores (including 5 FP Movement stores), 4 Urban Outfitters stores, 2 Anthropologie Group stores and 1 Menus & Venues restaurant; and closed 8 retail locations including: 3 Urban Outfitters stores, 3 Anthropologie Group stores, 1 Free People Group store and 1 Menus & Venues restaurant. During the six months ended July 31, 2023, 1 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned store was opened.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of 264 Urban Outfitters stores in the United States, Canada and Europe and websites; 237 Anthropologie Group stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 196 Free People Group stores (including 36 FP Movement stores) in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites, 11 Menus & Venues restaurants, 7 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores and 2 Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned stores as of July 31, 2023. Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell their products through department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company's Retail segment.

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 1,272,195 $ 1,183,388 $ 2,385,869 $ 2,235,322 Cost of sales 816,614 808,836 1,559,057 1,537,469 Gross profit 455,581 374,552 826,812 697,853 Selling, general and administrative expenses 323,483 288,734 623,331 565,798 Income from operations 132,098 85,818 203,481 132,055 Other income (loss), net 3,399 (2,262 ) 4,418 (4,251 ) Income before income taxes 135,497 83,556 207,899 127,804 Income tax expense 31,405 24,083 50,990 36,798 Net income $ 104,092 $ 59,473 $ 156,909 $ 91,006 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.12 $ 0.64 $ 1.69 $ 0.97 Diluted $ 1.10 $ 0.64 $ 1.67 $ 0.96 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 92,741,888 93,041,310 92,610,499 94,240,412 Diluted 94,228,185 93,648,214 94,026,950 94,977,505 AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales 64.2 % 68.3 % 65.3 % 68.8 % Gross profit 35.8 % 31.7 % 34.7 % 31.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 25.4 % 24.4 % 26.2 % 25.3 % Income from operations 10.4 % 7.3 % 8.5 % 5.9 % Other income (loss), net 0.3 % (0.2 %) 0.2 % (0.2 %) Income before income taxes 10.7 % 7.1 % 8.7 % 5.7 % Income tax expense 2.5 % 2.1 % 2.1 % 1.6 % Net income 8.2 % 5.0 % 6.6 % 4.1 %

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

July 31, January 31, July 31, 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 224,744 $ 201,260 $ 91,665 Marketable securities 250,832 181,378 160,020 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

of $1,481, $1,496 and $1,201, respectively 79,118 70,339 97,374 Inventory 586,514 587,510 697,474 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 224,254 197,232 220,901 Total current assets 1,365,462 1,237,719 1,267,434 Property and equipment, net 1,222,343 1,187,735 1,150,247 Operating lease right-of-use assets 961,458 959,436 927,685 Marketable securities 122,356 102,844 152,528 Deferred income taxes and other assets 298,317 195,178 155,538 Total Assets $ 3,969,936 $ 3,682,912 $ 3,653,432 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 270,464 $ 257,620 $ 347,805 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 227,669 232,672 222,430 Accrued expenses, accrued compensation and other

current liabilities 459,343 400,082 396,650 Total current liabilities 957,476 890,374 966,885 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 882,841 884,696 868,686 Deferred rent and other liabilities 162,228 115,159 110,669 Total Liabilities 2,002,545 1,890,229 1,946,240 Shareholders' equity: Preferred shares; $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares

authorized, none issued - - - Common shares; $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares

authorized, 92,773,249, 92,180,709 and 92,173,342 shares

issued and outstanding, respectively 9 9 9 Additional paid-in-capital 23,214 15,248 - Retained earnings 1,982,970 1,826,061 1,757,368 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (38,802 ) (48,635 ) (50,185 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 1,967,391 1,792,683 1,707,192 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,969,936 $ 3,682,912 $ 3,653,432

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)