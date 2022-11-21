Advanced search
    URBN   US9170471026

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

(URBN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-21 pm EST
25.53 USD   -1.96%
04:28pUrban Outfitters Q3 EPS Drops, Revenue Rises
MT
04:22pUrban Outfitters : URBN FY23 Q3 Results and Commentary
PU
04:21pUrban Outfitters : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Urban Outfitters : URBN FY23 Q3 Results and Commentary

11/21/2022 | 04:22pm EST
Urban Outfitters, Inc.

F Y '23 Q3 RESULTS

Introduction

Urban Outfitters, Inc. "URBN" is providing fiscal 2023 third quarter

commentary ahead of our earnings call scheduled for November 21st at 5:15pm.

We remind you that any forward-looking statements made in this commentary

are subject to our safe harbor statement found in our SEC filings.

Our third quarter earnings release and related financial information are

available on our website, www.urbn.com.

Table of Contents

Key Financial Highlights.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 Sales by Segment.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 Sales by Brand.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6-8Gross Profit by Segment. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 Selling, General & Administrative Expenses. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 Operating Income by Segment.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 Income Statement.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 Balance Sheet.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 Cash Flows.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14 Inventory Data. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 Capital Spending.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16 Shares Outstanding.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17 Global Store Summary.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 18 Global Store Count & Square Footage.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19

Key Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended

October 31, 2022

October 31, 2021

URBN Net Sales Change

3.9%

14.6%

Gross Profit*

30.4%

34.5%

Selling, General

and Admin. Expenses*

25.5%

24.3%

Income from Operations*

4.9%

10.2%

Earnings Per Diluted Share

$ 0.40

$ 0.89

*expressed as a percent of net sales

URBN sales for the third quarter increased by 4% to a record $1.18 billion. The increase in sales was due to a $23 million increase in Nuuly segment sales and a 2% increase in Retail segment sales, partially offset by a 3% decrease in Wholesale segment sales. The 2% increase in Retail segment sales was driven by a 4% increase in Retail segment comp sales, partially offset by a 2% negative impact of foreign currency translation.

Gross profit dollars decreased by 9% to $357 million for the quarter, while gross profit rate decreased 416 bps to 30.4%. The decrease in gross profit dollars and rate was primarily due to higher markdowns at all three brands as compared to record low markdown rates in the comparable prior year quarter, with the Urban Outfitters brand having the largest variance.

Selling general & administrative ('SG&A') expenses increased by 9% to $300 million while SG&A as a % of sales deleveraged by 121 bps to 25.5%. The deleverage in SG&A as a rate to sales and growth in SG&A dollars was primarily related to increased store payroll expenses incurred due to increased store associate hours to support increased customer traffic and higher average wages in order to attract and retain employees, as well as marketing expenses to support increased sales and customer growth.

Operating income dollars decreased by 51% to $57 million while operating income rate decreased by 537 bps to 4.9%. The decrease in dollars and rate was primarily due to the lower gross profit rate.

Net income for the quarter was $37 million or $0.40 per diluted share.

FY'23 Q3 RESULTS | 04

Sales by Segment

($ in millions)

Three Months Ended

Variance

(unaudited)

October 31, 2022

October 31, 2021

$

%

Total Sales

$

1,175.3

$

1,131.4

$

43.9

4%

Retail Segment

$

1,067.5

$

1,043.9

$

23.6

2%

URBN Comp

$

1,033.8

$

997.8

$

36.0

4%

Anthropologie Group

471.7

417.2

54.5

13%

Free People Group

207.8

192.2

15.6

8%

Urban Outfitters

347.9

382.6

(34.7)

(9%)

Menus & Venues

6.4

5.8

0.6

10%

Retail Segment Comp

By Geography

North America

910.9

885.9

25.0

3%

Europe and ROW

122.9

1 1 1 .9

1 1.0

10%

URBN Non-Comp

$

33.7

$

46.1

$

(12.4)

(27%)

Wholesale Segment

$

72.5

$

74.8

$

(2.6)

(3%)

Free People Group

66.4

69.0

(2.6)

(4%)

Urban Outfitters

6.1

5.8

0.3

6%

Nuuly Segment

$

35.3

$

12.7

$

22.6

178%

Total Company or URBN sales for the third quarter increased by 4% to a record $1.18 billion. URBN Retail segment sales increased 2% to $1.07 billion, with comparable sales increasing 4%, partially offset by a 2% negative impact of foreign currency translation. Retail segment comparable sales increased due to mid single-digit positive digital channel sales primarily driven by increases in sessions and average order value, as well as low single-digit growth in retail store sales due to higher traffic, transactions and average unit retail.

URBN Wholesale segment sales for the third quarter decreased by 3% to $73 million, driven by a 4%, or $3 million, decrease in Free People Group wholesale sales, partially offset by an increase of 6% in Urban Outfitters wholesale sales. The Free People Group wholesale sales decrease was primarily due to a decrease in sales to department stores, partially offset by an increase in sales to specialty stores.

Nuuly segment sales for the third quarter increased by $23 million driven by a 185% increase in subscribers during the quarter versus the prior year's comparable quarter.

FY'23 Q3 RESULTS | 05

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Urban Outfitters Inc. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 21:21:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
