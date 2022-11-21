Urban Outfitters : URBN FY23 Q3 Results and Commentary

URBN sales for the third quarter increased by 4% to a record $1.18 billion. The increase in sales was due to a $23 million increase in Nuuly segment sales and a 2% increase in Retail segment sales, partially offset by a 3% decrease in Wholesale segment sales. The 2% increase in Retail segment sales was driven by a 4% increase in Retail segment comp sales, partially offset by a 2% negative impact of foreign currency translation.
Gross profit dollars decreased by 9% to $357 million for the quarter, while gross profit rate decreased 416 bps to 30.4%. The decrease in gross profit dollars and rate was primarily due to higher markdowns at all three brands as compared to record low markdown rates in the comparable prior year quarter, with the Urban Outfitters brand having the largest variance.
Selling general & administrative ('SG&A') expenses increased by 9% to $300 million while SG&A as a % of sales deleveraged by 121 bps to 25.5%. The deleverage in SG&A as a rate to sales and growth in SG&A dollars was primarily related to increased store payroll expenses incurred due to increased store associate hours to support increased customer traffic and higher average wages in order to attract and retain employees, as well as marketing expenses to support increased sales and customer growth.
Operating income dollars decreased by 51% to $57 million while operating income rate decreased by 537 bps to 4.9%. The decrease in dollars and rate was primarily due to the lower gross profit rate.
Net income for the quarter was $37 million or $0.40 per diluted share.
FY'23 Q3 RESULTS | 04
Sales by Segment
($ in millions)
Three Months Ended
Variance
(unaudited)
October 31, 2022
October 31, 2021
$
%
Total Sales
$
1,175.3
$
1,131.4
$
43.9
4%
Retail Segment
$
1,067.5
$
1,043.9
$
23.6
2%
URBN Comp
$
1,033.8
$
997.8
$
36.0
4%
Anthropologie Group
471.7
417.2
54.5
13%
Free People Group
207.8
192.2
15.6
8%
Urban Outfitters
347.9
382.6
(34.7)
(9%)
Menus & Venues
6.4
5.8
0.6
10%
Retail Segment Comp
By Geography
North America
910.9
885.9
25.0
3%
Europe and ROW
122.9
1 1 1 .9
1 1.0
10%
URBN Non-Comp
$
33.7
$
46.1
$
(12.4)
(27%)
Wholesale Segment
$
72.5
$
74.8
$
(2.6)
(3%)
Free People Group
66.4
69.0
(2.6)
(4%)
Urban Outfitters
6.1
5.8
0.3
6%
Nuuly Segment
$
35.3
$
12.7
$
22.6
178%
Total Company or URBN sales for the third quarter increased by 4% to a record $1.18 billion. URBN Retail segment sales increased 2% to $1.07 billion, with comparable sales increasing 4%, partially offset by a 2% negative impact of foreign currency translation. Retail segment comparable sales increased due to mid single-digit positive digital channel sales primarily driven by increases in sessions and average order value, as well as low single-digit growth in retail store sales due to higher traffic, transactions and average unit retail.
URBN Wholesale segment sales for the third quarter decreased by 3% to $73 million, driven by a 4%, or $3 million, decrease in Free People Group wholesale sales, partially offset by an increase of 6% in Urban Outfitters wholesale sales. The Free People Group wholesale sales decrease was primarily due to a decrease in sales to department stores, partially offset by an increase in sales to specialty stores.
Nuuly segment sales for the third quarter increased by $23 million driven by a 185% increase in subscribers during the quarter versus the prior year's comparable quarter.
FY'23 Q3 RESULTS | 05
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Urban Outfitters Inc. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 21:21:43 UTC.