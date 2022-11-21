Urban Outfitters : URBN FY23 Q3 Results and Commentary

URBN sales for the third quarter increased by 4% to a record $1.18 billion. The increase in sales was due to a $23 million increase in Nuuly segment sales and a 2% increase in Retail segment sales, partially offset by a 3% decrease in Wholesale segment sales. The 2% increase in Retail segment sales was driven by a 4% increase in Retail segment comp sales, partially offset by a 2% negative impact of foreign currency translation.

Gross profit dollars decreased by 9% to $357 million for the quarter, while gross profit rate decreased 416 bps to 30.4%. The decrease in gross profit dollars and rate was primarily due to higher markdowns at all three brands as compared to record low markdown rates in the comparable prior year quarter, with the Urban Outfitters brand having the largest variance.

Selling general & administrative ('SG&A') expenses increased by 9% to $300 million while SG&A as a % of sales deleveraged by 121 bps to 25.5%. The deleverage in SG&A as a rate to sales and growth in SG&A dollars was primarily related to increased store payroll expenses incurred due to increased store associate hours to support increased customer traffic and higher average wages in order to attract and retain employees, as well as marketing expenses to support increased sales and customer growth.

Operating income dollars decreased by 51% to $57 million while operating income rate decreased by 537 bps to 4.9%. The decrease in dollars and rate was primarily due to the lower gross profit rate.

Net income for the quarter was $37 million or $0.40 per diluted share.

