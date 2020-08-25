Log in
Urban Outfitters : URBN Q2 FY21 Results and Commentary

08/25/2020 | 04:35pm EDT

Urban Outfitters, Inc.

F Y '21 Q2 RESULTS

Introduction

Urban Outfitters, Inc. "URBN" is providing fiscal 2021 second quarter commentary ahead of our earnings call scheduled for August 25th at 5:30pm.

We remind you that any forward-looking statements made in this commentary are subject to our safeharbor statement found in our SEC filings.

Our second quarter earnings release and related financial information are available on our website, www.urbn.com.

Table of Contents

Key Financial Highlights.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 Sales by Segment.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 Sales by Brand.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6-8Gross Profit by Segment. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 Selling, General & Administrative Expenses. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 Operating Income by Segment.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 Income Statement.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 Balance Sheet.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 Inventory Detail.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14 Capital Spending.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 Shares Outstanding.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16 Global Store Summary.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17 Global Store Count & Square Footage.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 18

Key Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2019

URBN Net Sales Change

-16.5%

-3.0%

Gross Profit*

29.6%

32.8%

Selling, General

and Admin. Expenses*

21.0%

24.7%

Income from Operations*

8.6%

8.1%

Earnings Per Diluted Share

$ 0.35

$ 0.61

*expressed as a percent of net sales

URBN sales for the second quarter declined by 17% to $803 million. The decrease in sales was due in part to a Retail segment sales decline of 14% and a 51% decline in Wholesale segment sales.

Gross profit dollars decreased by 25% to $238 million for the quarter, while gross profit rate declined 319 bps to 29.6%. The decline in gross profit rate was due to an increase in delivery and logistics expense due to the penetration of the direct to consumer channel, followed by store occupancy expense rate deleverage. The deleverage in store occupancy expense was due to store closures during the quarter as well as lower store sales productivity once stores reopened. While we are negotiating with landlords for rent concessions, we do not expect most of those negotiations to be completed and recorded until the second half of the year. On a positive note, merchandise markdowns were lower in the quarter while initial mark-up rate was flat vs. last year. Both the Urban Outfitters and Free People brands delivered record low markdown rates in the quarter. Lastly, due to disciplined inventory control and better than planned product performance we also reduced our inventory reserves by $22 million in the quarter.

Selling general & administrative ('SG&A') expenses decreased by 29% to $169 million while SG&A as a % of sales leveraged by 372 bps to 21%. The leverage in SG&A as a rate to sales was primarily related to disciplined store payroll management, overall expense control measures and the benefit of government relief packages. Digital marketing expenses grew during the quarter to support the strong digital sales and customer growth.

Operating income dollars decreased by 11% to $69 million while operating income rate improved by 53bps to 8.6%. The decrease in dollars was due to lower sales in the quarter while the improvement in rate was due to SG&A leverage in the quarter.

The quarterly effective tax rate was 50% for the quarter. The increase in rate is due to the partial reversal of the tax benefit recorded in the first quarter based on the improved company performance in the second quarter.

Net Income for the quarter was $34 million or $0.35 per diluted share.

FY'21 Q2 RESULTS | 04

Sales by Segment

($ in millions)

Three Months Ended

Variance

(unaudited)

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2019

$

%

Total Sales

$

803.3

$

962.3

$

(159.0)

-17%

Retail Segment

$

757.5

$

878.7

$

(121.2)

-14%

Anthropologie Group

294.3

392.4

(98.1)

-25%

Free People

139.0

125.1

13.9

11%

Urban Outfitters

322.6

354.1

(31.5)

-9%

Menus & Venues

1.6

7.1

(5.5)

-78%

Retail Segment

By Geography

North America

669.1

779.8

(110.7)

-14%

Europe and ROW

88.4

98.9

(10.5)

-11%

Wholesale Segment

$

41.1

$

83.6

$

(42.5)

-51%

Anthropologie Group

0.8

1.9

(1.1)

-57%

Free People

39.0

80.8

(41.8)

-52%

Urban Outfitters

1.3

0.9

0.4

41%

Subscription Segment

$

4.7

-

$

4.7

n/a

Total Company or URBN sales for the second quarter decreased by 17% to $803 million. URBN Retail segment sales declined 14% to $757 million. The decrease in sales was driven by stores being closed for part of the quarter and lower store productivity once opened which was partially offset by a strong double-digit increase in the digital channel.

URBN Wholesale segment sales for the second quarter declined 51% to $41 million. The decline in sales was primarily due to most of our wholesale partners having a meaningful portion of their businesses closed for a significant part of the quarter.

FY'21 Q2 RESULTS | 05

Revenue Metrics

($ in millions)

Three Months Ended

Variance

(unaudited)

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2019

$

%

Total Sales

$

295.1

$

394.3

$ (99.2)

-25%

Retail Segment

$

294.3

$

392.4

$ (98.1)

-25%

Sales by Geography

North America

281.4

376.1

(94.7)

-25%

Europe and ROW

12.9

16.3

(3.4)

-21%

Wholesale Segment

$

0.8

$

1.9

$ (1.1)

-57%

North America

0.8

1.7

(0.9)

-52%

Europe and ROW

-

0.2

(0.2)

-100%

Total Anthropologie Group brand sales decreased by 25% to $295 million.

The decline in Anthropologie sales during the quarter primarily related to the 25% decline in Retail segment sales. The decline in Retail segment sales was due to stores being closed for part the quarter and lower store productivity once opened which was only partially offset by a double digit increase in the digital channel. On a Retail segment 'comp' basis, home, beauty and Terrain product categories led the way while apparel, accessories and BHLDN were negative.

FY'21 Q2 RESULTS | 06

Revenue Metrics

($ in millions)

Three Months Ended

Variance

(unaudited)

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2019

$

%

Total Sales

$

178.0

$

205.9

$ (27.9)

-14%

Retail Segment

$

139.0

$

125.1

$ 13.9

11%

Sales by Geography

North America

131.8

120.2

11.6

10%

Europe and ROW

7.2

4.9

2.3

48%

Wholesale Segment

$

39.0

$

80.8

$ (41.8)

-52%

North America

36.9

76.2

(39.3)

-52%

Europe and ROW

2.1

4.6

(2.5)

-53%

Total Free People brand sales decreased by 14% to $178 million for the quarter. This decrease was due to a 52% decline in Wholesale segment sales while Retail segment sales grew by an impressive 11%.

The growth in Retail segment sales was due to strong double-digit digital channel growth more than offsetting stores being closed for part of the quarter and lower store productivity once opened. On a Retail segment 'comp' basis all categories delivered growth with FP movement delivering exceptional growth in the quarter followed by beauty, intimates, apparel and accessories.

Wholesale segment sales declined by 52% due to most of Free People's wholesale partners having a meaningful portion of their businesses closed for a significant part of the quarter.

FY'21 Q2 RESULTS | 07

Revenue Metrics

($ in millions)

Three Months Ended

Variance

(unaudited)

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2019

$

%

Total Sales

$

323.9

$

355.0

$

(31.1)

-9%

Retail Segment

$

322.6

$

354.1

$ (31.5)

-9%

Sales by Geography

North America

254.3

276.4

(22.1)

-8%

Europe and ROW

68.3

77.7

(9.4)

-12%

Wholesale Segment

$

1.3

$

0.9

$

0.4

41%

North America

0.9

0.4

0.5

117%

Europe and ROW

0.4

0.5

(0.1)

-28%

Total Urban Outfitters brand sales decreased by 9% to $324 million for the quarter.

The decline in Urban Outfitters sales during the quarter primarily related to a 9% decline in Retail segment sales. The decline in Retail segment sales was due to stores being closed for part of the quarter and lower store productivity once opened which was partially offset by a strong double-digit increase in the digital channel. On a Retail segment 'comp' basis all product categories delivered growth except for beauty and women's accessories.

FY'21 Q2 RESULTS | 08

Gross Profit by Segment

($ in millions)

Three Months Ended

Variance

(unaudited)

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2019

$

%

Gross Profit* $'s

$

238.0

$

315.9

$

(77.9)

-25%

Gross Profit* %

29.6%

32.8%

Retail Segment

Gross Profit $'s

$

222.1

$

294.4

$

(72.3)

-25%

Gross Profit %

29.3%

33.5%

Wholesale Segment**

Gross Profit $'s

$

17.0

$

23.0

$

(6.0)

-26%

Gross Profit %

41.3%

27.5%

Subscription Segment

Gross Profit $'s

$

(1.1)

$

(1.5)

$

0.4

-25%

*Cost of Sales includes initial mark-up, markdowns, store occupancy, delivery, freight and logistics expenses and merchant expenses

**Net of intersegment elimination

Total Company gross profit dollars decreased by 25% to $238 million for the quarter, while gross profit rate declined 319 bps to 29.6%. The decline in gross profit rate was due to an increase in delivery and logistics expense due to the penetration of the direct to consumer channel, followed by store occupancy expense rate deleverage. The deleverage in store occupancy expense was due to store closures during the quarter as well as lower store sales productivity once store reopened. While we are negotiating with landlords for rent concessions, we do not expect most of those negotiations to be completed and recorded until the second half of this year. On a positive note, merchandise markdowns were lower in the quarter while initial mark-up rate was flat vs. last year. Both the Urban Outfitters and Free People brands delivered record low markdown rates in the quarter. Lastly, due to disciplined inventory control and better than planned product performance we also reduced our inventory reserves by $22 million in the quarter.

Retail segment gross profit decreased 25% to $222 million while the Retail segment gross profit rate declined 417bps to 29.3% for the quarter.

The decline in gross profit rate was due to an increase in delivery and logistics expense due to the penetration of the direct to consumer channel, followed by store occupancy expense rate deleverage. The deleverage in store occupancy expense was due to store closures during the quarter as well as lower store sales productivity once stores reopened. On a positive note, merchandise markdowns were lower in the quarter while initial mark-up was down slightly versus the prior year. Both the Urban Outfitters and Free People brands delivered record low markdown rates in the quarter. Lastly, due to disciplined inventory control and better than planned product performance we also reduced our inventory reserves by $12 million in the quarter.

Wholesale segment gross profit decreased 26% to $17 million while the Wholesale segment gross profit rate increased to 41.3%. The decline in gross profit dollars was due to the decline in sales during the quarter. The increase in gross profit rate is primarily due to an inventory reserve reversal of $11 million due to improved sales trends and disciplined inventory control.

Subscription segment gross profit was a loss of $1.1 million for the quarter. Currently Nuuly's gross profit margin is negative as we continue to leverage into our investments and work to achieve greater operating efficiency.

FY'21 Q2 RESULTS | 09

SG&A-Total Company

($ in millions)

Three Months Ended

Variance

(unaudited)

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2019

$

%

SG&A* $'s

$ 168.6

$ 237.8

$ (69.2)

-29%

SG&A* %

21.0%

24.7%

*SG&A includes direct store controllable, creative and marketing, corporate overhead and credit and banking expenses

SG&A expenses decreased by 29% to $169 million while SG&A as a % of sales leveraged by 372 bps to 21%. The leverage in SG&A as a rate to sales was primarily related to disciplined store payroll management, overall expense control measures and the benefit of government relief packages. Digital marketing expenses grew during the quarter to support the strong digital sales and customer growth.

FY'21 Q2 RESULTS | 10

Operating Income by Segment

($ in millions)

Three Months Ended

Variance

(unaudited)

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2019

$

%

Operating Income $'s

$

69.4

$

78.1

$

(8.7)

-11%

Operating Income %

8.6%

8.1%

Retail Segment

Operating Income $'s

$

58.4

$

79.0

$

(20.6)

-26%

Operating Income %

7.7%

9.0%

Wholesale Segment*

Operating Income $'s

$

14.1

$

15.7

$

(1.6)

-10%

Operating Income %

34.2%

18.7%

Subscription Segment

Operating Loss $'s

$

(4.6)

$

(3.5)

$

(1.1)

30%

General Corporate

Expenses $'s

$

(1.5)

$

13.1

$

(14.6)

-112%

* Net of intersegment elimination

Operating income dollars decreased by 11% to $69 million while operating income rate improved by 53bps to 8.6%. The decrease in dollars was due to lower sales in the quarter while the improvement in rate was due to SG&A leverage in the quarter.

Retail segment operating income decreased by 26% or $21 million to $58 million for the quarter. The decline in operating income was primarily due to the decline in sales.

Wholesale segment operating income decreased by 10% or $2 million to $14 million. The decline in operating profit was primarily due to a decline in sales.

Subscription segment operating loss was $5 million for the quarter.

General corporate expenses decreased by $15 million primarily due to COVID-19 virus related government relief packages and lower bonus expense.

FY'21 Q2 RESULTS | 11

Income Statement Summary

($ in millions)

Three Months Ended

(share count in millions)

(unaudited)

July 31, 2020

% of Net Sales

July 31, 2019

% of Net Sales

Net Sales

$

803.3

100%

$

962.3

100%

Cost of Sales

565.3

70.4

646.4

67.2

Gross Profit

238.0

29.6

315.9

32.8

Selling, General and Admin. Expenses

168.6

21.0

237.8

24.7

Income from Operations

69.4

8.6

78.1

8.1

Other (Loss) Income, Net

(0.5)

-

3.5

0.4

Income Before Income Taxes

68.9

8.6

81.6

8.5

Income Tax Expense

34.5

4.3

21.3

2.2

Net Income

$

34.4

4.3%

$

60.3

6.3%

Diluted Share Count

98.1

99.6

Earnings Per Diluted Share

$

0.35

$

0.61

The effective tax rate for the second quarter was 50% compared to 26% in the prior year quarter. The increase in rate is due to the partial reversal of the tax benefit recorded in the first quarter based on the improved company performance in the second quarter.

Net Income was $34 million or $0.35 cents per diluted share for the second quarter.

FY'21 Q2 RESULTS | 12

Balance Sheet Summary

($ in millions)

(unaudited)

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2019

Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

663

$

162

Marketable Securities

1

171

Accounts Receivable, Net

60

95

Inventory

352

440

Other Current Assets

195

132

Total Current Assets

1,271

1,000

Property and Equipment, Net

889

867

Operating Lease ROU Assets

1,135

1,086

Marketable Securities

9

79

Other Assets

121

106

Total Assets

$

3,425

$

3,138

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Accounts Payable

$

207

$

182

Current Operating Lease Liabilities

270

209

Other Current Liabilities

294

235

Total Current Liabilities

771

626

Non-Current Operating Lease Liabilities

1,102

1,091

Long-Term Debt

120

-

Deferred Rent and Other Liabilities

81

60

Total Liabilities

2,074

1,777

Total Shareholders' Equity

1,351

1,361

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

3,425

$

3,138

As of July 31, 2020, Inventory decreased 20% to $352 million, driven by a 14% decrease in Retail segment inventory and a 53% reduction in Wholesale segment inventory.

As of July 31, 2020, cash and marketable securities totaled $673 million with $120 million drawn down on our $350 million asset backed line of credit facility. The company paid down $100 million of previously drawn credit facility funds during the quarter.

FY'21 Q2 RESULTS | 13

Inventory Data

($ in millions)

Variance

(unaudited)

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2019

$

%

URBN Inventory

$

351.8

$

440.1

$ (88.3)

-20%

Retail Segment by Brand

$

321.9

$

376.1

$ (54.2)

-14%

Anthropologie Group

142.4

172.2

(29.8)

-17%

Free People

51.0

50.1

0.9

2%

Urban Outfitters

128.5

153.8

(25.3)

-16%

Wholesale Segment by Brand

$

29.9

$

64.0

$

(34.1)

-53%

Anthropologie Group

1.4

5.7

(4.3)

-76%

Free People

26.5

56.2

(29.7)

-53%

Urban Outfitters

2.0

2.1

(0.1)

n/a

Subscription Segment Rental Product, Net*

$

15.8

$

2.9

$

12.9

441%

*Rental Product, net of amortization, is included in Other Assets

FY'21 Q2 RESULTS | 14

Capital Spending

($ in millions) (unaudited)

Net Capex % of Net Sales

$

250

5.5%

Home Office

$

200

Fulfillment

$

150

2.9%

Technology

$

100

2.3%

Stores

$

50

FY'18

FY'19

FY'20

Projected

FY'21

During the second quarter, capital expenditures were $29 million while depreciation & amortization was $25 million.

FY'21 Q2 RESULTS | 15

FY'21 Q2 RESULTS | 16

Shares Outstanding

($ in millions)

(share count in millions) (unaudited)

140

130

120

110

100

90

Ending Shares Outstanding

Q1 Q2

FY'16

FY'17

FY'18

FY'19

FY'20

FY'21

Shares Repurchased

Number of Shares Total Cost

15

1.3

8.1

3.5

8.1

0.5

$ 465

$ 46

$ 157

$ 121

$ 217

$ 7

The Company did not repurchase any shares during the quarter. The Company has authorization to repurchase approximately 26 million additional shares remaining granted by the Board of Directors resolution's on August 22, 2017 and June 4, 2019. Our weighted average diluted share count for the quarter was 98.1 million shares.

Global Retail Stores Summary

Q1-Q2 FY'21

Projected Q3-Q4 FY'21

Projected

Open as of

Open as of

Projected

Projected

Open as of

January 31, 2020

Openings

Closings

July 31, 2020

Openings

Closings

January 31, 2021

Anthropologie Group NA

211

1

-

212

3

2

213

Anthropologie Group EU

20

1

-

21

1

-

22

Total Anthropologie Group

231

2

-

233

4

2

235

Free People NA

140

-

1

139

5

-

144

Free People EU

4

-

-

4

2

-

6

Total Free People

144

-

1

143

7

-

150

Urban Outfitters NA

194

2

3

193

3

6

190

Urban Outfitters EU

54

1

-

55

2

-

57

Total Urban Outfitters

248

3

3

248

5

6

247

Menus & Venues

11

-

-

11

-

-

11

Total Company-Owned Stores

634

5

4

635

16

8

643

Franchisee-Owned Stores

7

-

4

3

-

2

1

Total URBN

641

5

8

638

16

10

644

FY'21 Q2 RESULTS | 17

Global Store Count & Square Footage

(all data is as of the respective period ended) (Selling SF in thousands)

AN

FP

UO

M&V

URBN*

FY'20 Q1

Store Count

228

136

245

12

621

Selling SF

1,782

304

2,196

n/a

4,282

Q2

Store Count

228

137

246

11

622

Selling SF

1,782

306

2,203

n/a

4,291

Q3

Store Count

231

143

249

11

634

Selling SF

1,790

322

2,223

n/a

4,335

Q4

Store Count

231

144

248

11

634

Selling SF

1,776

325

2,218

n/a

4,319

AN

FP

UO

M&V

URBN*

FY'21 Q1

Store Count

233

144

249

11

637

Selling SF

1,793

325

2,220

n/a

4,338

Q2

Store Count

233

143

248

11

635

Selling SF

1,793

321

2,212

n/a

4,326

*excludes franchisee-owned stores

FY'21 Q2 RESULTS | 18

Disclaimer

Urban Outfitters Inc. published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 20:34:07 UTC
