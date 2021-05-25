Urban Outfitters : URBN FY22 Q1 Results and Commentary

Urban Outfitters, Inc. "URBN" is providing fiscal 2022 first quarter

commentary ahead of our earnings call scheduled for May 25th at 5:30pm.

We remind you that any forward-looking statements made in this commentary

are subject to our safeharbor statement found in our SEC filings.

This commentary is comparing fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020. Due to the material impact of COVID-19 on our business operations in fiscal 2021, including mandated store closures, management views the comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020 as the more meaningful measurement of our business performance. For a selected comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2021, please refer to the Appendix at the end of this document.

