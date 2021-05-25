Urban Outfitters : URBN FY22 Q1 Results and Commentary
05/25/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
Urban Outfitters, Inc.
F Y '22 Q1 RESULTS
Introduction
Urban Outfitters, Inc. "URBN" is providing fiscal 2022 first quarter
commentary ahead of our earnings call scheduled for May 25th at 5:30pm.
We remind you that any forward-looking statements made in this commentary
are subject to our safeharbor statement found in our SEC filings.
This commentary is comparing fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020. Due to the material impact of COVID-19 on our business operations in fiscal 2021, including mandated store closures, management views the comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020 as the more meaningful measurement of our business performance. For a selected comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2021, please refer to the Appendix at the end of this document.
Our first quarter earnings release and related financial information are
URBN sales for the first quarter increased by 7% to a record $927 million.
The increase in sales was due to a 10% increase in Retail segment sales, partially offset by a 24% decline in Wholesale segment sales. Retail segment sales comp also increased 10%.
Gross profit dollars increased by 12% to $301 million for the quarter, while gross profit rate increased 129 bps to 32.4%. The increase in gross profit rate was primarily due to record low first quarter merchandise markdown rates in the Retail segment and benefits associated with negotiated rent concessions with landlords and international government assistance programs. All three brands recorded lower merchandise markdown rates with the Urban Outfitters and Free People brands achieving record low first quarter merchandise markdown rates. This was partially offset by an increase in delivery and logistics expenses and lower initial merchandise markups. Delivery and logistics expense deleverage was primarily driven by the increased penetration of the digital channel as well as an increase in home category sales. Lower initial merchandise markups are primarily due to higher inbound freight and logistics expenses.
Selling general & administrative ('SG&A') expenses decreased by 1% to $227 million while SG&A as a % of sales leveraged by 201 bps to 24.5%. The leverage in SG&A as a rate to sales was primarily related to disciplined store payroll management and overall expense control. This was partially offset by an increase in digital marketing expenses during the quarter to support the strong digital sales and customer growth.
Operating income dollars increased by 84% to $74 million while operating income rate increased by 330 bps to 7.9%. The increase in dollars was due to the increase in sales, the improved gross profit rate and the leverage in SG&A expenses in the quarter.
Net income for the quarter was $54 million or $0.54 per diluted share.
Sales by Segment
($ in millions)
Three Months Ended
Variance
(unaudited)
April 30, 2021
April 30, 2019
$
%
Total Sales
$
927.4
$
864.4
$
63.0
7%
Retail Segment
$
857.5
$
782.6
$
74.9
10%
URBN Comp
$
829.6
$
754.4
$
75.2
10%
Anthropologie Group
345.6
341.0
4.6
1%
Free People Group
149.5
103.8
45.7
44%
Urban Outfitters
330.9
304.9
26.0
9%
Menus & Venues
3.6
4.7
(1.1)
-24%
Retail Segment Comp
By Geography
North America
742.0
671.0
71.0
11%
Europe and ROW
87.6
83.4
4.2
5%
URBN Non-Comp
$
27.9
$
28.2
$
(0.3)
-1%
Wholesale Segment
$
62.1
$
81.8
$
(19.7)
-24%
Anthropologie Group
-
2.2
(2.2)
-100%
Free People Group
56.5
78.5
(22.0)
-28%
Urban Outfitters
5.6
1.1
4.5
398%
Subscription Segment
$
7.8
$
-
$
7.8
n/a
Total Company or URBN sales for the first quarter increased by 7% to a record $927 million. URBN Retail segment sales also increased 10% to $857 million. Retail segment sales increased due to strong double-digit growth in digital channel sales due to increases in sessions and conversion rate. Higher digital sales were partially offset by negative retail store sales as stronger conversion rates, units per transaction and average transaction price could not offset the reduced store traffic impacted by temporary store closures and occupancy restrictions in Europe and Canada.
URBN Wholesale segment sales for the first quarter declined 24% to $62 million, driven by a 28%, or $22 million, decline in Free People Group wholesale sales due in part to realigning the Free People brand customer base to focus on more regular priced selling.