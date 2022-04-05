Urbana : Annual Report December 31, 2021

2021

20 21

A N N U A LR E P O R T

Corporate Information

DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS OF THE COMPANY:

Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M. DirectorPresidentToronto, Ontario

Beth Colle Director Toronto, Ontario

George D. Elliott Director Toronto, Ontario

Michael B.C. Gundy Director

Toronto, Ontario

..Director

Toronto, Ontario

Sylvia V. Stinson

Harry K. Liu

General Counsel and Corporate SecretaryUrbana Corporation's Common Shares and Non-Voting Class A Shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange. Ticker Symbols:

URB (Common Shares)

URB.A (Non-Voting Class A Shares)

Website: www.urbanacorp.com

REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS

On balance, 2021 was a very satisfactory year for Urbana Corporation ("Urbana"). Our common share price improved by 30.3% and our "A" share price by 31.8%. Urbana's net assets per share grew by 26.2% (after taxes). These results compare favourably with a 20.1% increase for the Dow Jones Industrial Average Total Return Index in Canadian dollars and the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index which gained 25.1%, bolstered by a spectacular recovery in the Canadian energy sector.

Urbana's after tax net assets per share has grown by a compounded rate of 14.9% since October 2002.

During the 2021 calendar year, Urbana purchased and cancelled 1,211,727 "A" shares under a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") at an average price of $3.34. This leaves 2,273,358 shares which can be purchased under the current authorization ending in September 2022. Traditionally we have reapplied for a new approval upon an expiry of an NCIB.

Urbana Corporation increased its dividend from $0.08 per share in 2020 to $0.09 per share in 2021. Post the 2021 year end, Urbana's directors authorized a dividend increase to $0.10 per share payable at the end of January 2022.

Urbana enjoyed excellent investment results in our public securities holdings during 2021. The two strongest sectors were U.S. financial services and Canadian energy companies, our two largest holdings groups. The only major setback in our portfolio was the decline in the value of Real Matters (TSX: REAL) which was impacted by the prospect of interest rate increases curtailing mortgage refinancing, a major appraisal market. Urbana did sell over half of its Real Matters position at significantly higher levels.

Our private equity component did well in 2021, with Evolve Funds Group ("Evolve") doubling in price and initiating its first dividend which was paid in early January 2022. The CNSX Markets Inc., the operator of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), also experienced a significantly increased valuation based upon independent trades in their shares. The CSE's earnings also doubled over the year from 2020. Subsequent to year end, Urbana wrote-up the carrying value of CNSX Markets Inc. Urbana's management expects good things from both of these holdings, as well as our other positions in 2022.

Urbana made three new private equity investments in 2021: Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC; Tetra Trust Company; and Varo Money, Inc. These positions are more fully described below in our summary of private investments. Management is optimistic about these investments which are forays into new areas of financial services, which we believe will create new industry verticals in the case of Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC and Tetra Trust Company or disrupt more traditional service offerings in the case of Varo Money, Inc.

In an effort to give some clarity to our private equity strategy, a brief outline of the leading-edge financial services companies in Urbana's private equity portfolio component is noted below:

Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC: Blue Ocean Technologies' subsidiary, Blue Ocean ATS, LLC the operator of the alternative trading system, Blue Ocean ATS ("BOATS"), uses electronic order-delivery and live data to provide an "exchange-like" experience for global investors. Blue Ocean Technologies provides Asia-Pacific investors the opportunity to trade U.S. shares during their day time hours.

Caldwell Financial Ltd. ("CFL"): Manages and advises on $1.4 billion for private clients, institutions, mutual funds and ETFs. CFL's affiliated companies include an investment fund and portfolio manager, a life insurance agency and a self- clearing securities firm, Caldwell Securities Ltd., which traded 200 million shares worth over US$20 billion during the past two years.

Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"): The CSE is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity. Over 760 securities are now listed on CSE.

Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve"): Attracting over $2 billion in assets in just four years, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers. As a leader in disruptive innovation, Evolve provides investors with access to many emerging sectors including cybersecurity, cloud computing, vehicle innovation, cryptocurrencies and the metaverse.

FundThrough Inc. ("FundThrough"): Having realized over 1000% revenue growth in the past three years, FundThrough's artificial intelligence powered platform is revolutionizing the accounts receivable factoring industry by getting businesses who invoice large customers paid faster.

Highview Financial Group ("Highview"): One of Canada's leading independent Outsourced Chief Investment Officers ("OCIOs"), Highview manages more than $1 billion in assets on behalf of affluent families and select foundations.

Kognitiv Corporation ("Kognitv"): Kognitiv is enabling businesses to redefine loyalty with solutions for multi-enterprise collaboration. With over $1.2 billion in transactions annually and 190 million consumer profiles under management, Kognitiv's collaborative commerce platform is empowering a global base of corporate clients to elevate their partnerships, collaborate with data, and unlock significant value for their customers.

Miami International Holdings Inc. ("The MIAX Exchange Group"): Now trading nearly 15% of multi-listed options in America, MIAX's network of exchanges trade options, cash equities, agricultural and financial futures and is now the 15th largest Global Derivatives Exchange Group. In 2021, The MIAX Exchange Group traded a record 1.34 billion multi-listed options contracts, a 62% increase over 2020.

Tetra Trust Company: Canada's first and only trust company with regulatory approval to provide custody services for crypto assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Non-

Fungible Tokens ("NFTs").

Varo Money, Inc. ("Varo"): Launched in 2017, Varo is the first consumer fintech to be granted a U.S. national bank charter. Varo Bank now has over four million accounts and has raised almost US$1 billion in equity financing.

Looking into 2022 we can see further gains in our private equity sector.

Insofar as public equities are concerned, volatility will continue to be a feature. Wild moves in either direction are the result of the structures and trading practices now part of public markets generally.

The phrase "Don't get faked out and don't get faked in" covers the world in which we now live. The key is to have a view, continually examine new factors, but generally stay on track.

At present, geopolitical (Russia, China) influences and interest rate concerns dominate the press. Further, there are many highly priced technology companies which appear ripe for a pull back. We do not view any of these factors causing us to vary from our financial services and resource focus in the near term.

On balance, we remain positive for the coming year.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M.

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

March 23, 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this Report constitutes forward-looking information, which is information relating to possible events, conditions or results of operations of Urbana, which are based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action and which are inherently uncertain. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. For important information regarding forward- looking statements, please refer to Urbana's most recently filed MD&A under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements".