  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Urbana Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    URB   CA91707P1099

URBANA CORPORATION

(URB)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:15:10 2023-04-05 am EDT
3.850 CAD    0.00%
01:44pUrbana Corporation Congratulates the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and its Management Team on the Regulatory Approval of its Senior Listing Tier
GL
03/31Urbana : Net Assets Report March 31, 2023
PU
03/30Urbana : Annual Report December 31, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Urbana Corporation Congratulates the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and its Management Team on the Regulatory Approval of its Senior Listing Tier

04/05/2023 | 01:44pm EDT
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation ("Urbana" or the “Corporation”) (TSX and CSE: URB, URB.A) congratulates the CSE and its management team on achieving a major milestone. The CSE will be launching a senior listing tier for its larger companies and later stage issuers. Going forward, the CSE will be able to meet the needs of these companies with the required listing policies appropriate for issuers of all sizes and at various stages of development.

This senior listing capability will also enable the CSE to list Exchange Traded Funds (“ETFs”).

“We have grown from our start-up roots to the senior tier. This is very much a case of us wanting to grow alongside our largest and most successful issuers,” said Richard Carleton.

“Urbana Corporation has been invested in the CSE since 2008, and we are excited for the CSE and this new chapter in their business model,” said Thomas S. Caldwell, Chairman of Urbana Corporation.

The CSE is wholly-owned by CNSX Markets Inc. (“CNSX”). Urbana currently owns 13,480,878 CNSX common shares, representing 49.997% of the CNSX shares outstanding.

Urbana is looking forward to being listed on the new CSE senior listing tier.

On behalf of Urbana’s Board of Directors
Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M.

Please contact Elizabeth Naumovski, Investor Relations, at 416-595-9106 or enaumovski@urbanacorp.com for further information.

Certain statements in this news release constitute “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Urbana to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Unless required by applicable securities law, Urbana does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

150 KING ST. W., SUITE 1702, P.O. Box 47, TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 1J9 TEL: 416-595-9106 FAX: 416-862-2498 www.urbanacorp.com


Financials
Sales 2022 32,5 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
Net income 2022 18,9 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
Net Debt 2022 31,7 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,47x
Yield 2022 2,58%
Capitalization 155 M 115 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
EV / Sales 2022 6,05x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 85,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Scott Caldwell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sylvia V. Stinson Chief Financial Officer
Bethann Colle Independent Director
George W. Dickson Elliott Independent Director
Charles A. V. Pennock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
URBANA CORPORATION-9.62%115
BLACKROCK, INC.-6.99%99 022
UBS GROUP AG9.10%64 264
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-1.85%35 730
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.99%35 460
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-3.58%31 569
