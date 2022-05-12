Log in
    URB   CA91707P1099

URBANA CORPORATION

(URB)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/12 02:23:14 pm EDT
4.060 CAD   -1.22%
Urbana Corporation Has Filed 2022 First Quarter Interim Financial Statements

05/12/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A) announces today that it has filed its unaudited interim financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the three month period ended March 31, 2022 with the applicable Canadian securities regulators.

PDF versions of the documents are available at www.urbanacorp.com and at www.sedar.com.

For further information contact:

Elizabeth Naumovski
Investor Relations
(416) 595-9106 enaumovski@urbanacorp.com


Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 174 M 135 M 134 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 9,81%
Chart URBANA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Urbana Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends URBANA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Scott Caldwell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sylvia V. Stinson Chief Financial Officer
Bethann Colle Independent Director
George W. Dickson Elliott Independent Director
Charles A. V. Pennock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
URBANA CORPORATION11.38%135
BLACKROCK, INC.-34.43%90 955
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-20.30%73 938
UBS GROUP AG3.32%57 334
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.95%34 275
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-31.59%29 094