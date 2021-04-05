Urbana Corporation Winds Up Investment in Bombay Stock Exchange

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A)

Urbana Corporation has completed the liquidation of its remaining equity ownership in the Bombay Stock Exchange (1,016,070 shares at approximately $10 per share).

This investment had to be held in intermediary entities (Urbana Mauritius Inc. and Caldwell India Holdings Inc.) based in Mauritius.

These entities will be wound up and funds repatriated to Canada for redeployment in other areas.

