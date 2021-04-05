Urbana Corporation Winds Up Investment in Bombay Stock Exchange

Certain statements in this news release constitute “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Urbana to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Unless required by applicable securities law, Urbana does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
150 KING ST. W., SUITE 1702, TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 1J9 TEL: 416-595-9106 FAX: 416-862-2498 www.urbanacorp.com