Urbana Corporation – Results of Voting For Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

06/16/2022 | 12:16pm EDT
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX & CSE: URB, URB.A) reports the results of the vote on the election of directors at its June 15, 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Each of the five nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular, dated May 6, 2022, was elected as a director of the Corporation, without a vote by ballot being conducted.

The Corporation received proxies with regard to voting on the five directors nominated for election, directing as set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee% of votes “for”% of votes “withhold”
Thomas S. Caldwell99.820.18
Beth Colle99.780.22
George D. Elliott99.760.24
Michael B.C. Gundy99.750.25
Charles A.V. Pennock99.660.34

On behalf of Urbana’s Board of Directors,
Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M.

For further information:

Elizabeth Naumovski
Investor Relations
(416) 595-9106
enaumovski@urbanacorp.com 


