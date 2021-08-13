Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Urbana Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    URB   CA91707P1099

URBANA CORPORATION

(URB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/12 09:30:00 am
3.41 CAD   -1.16%
09:32aURBANA : Management's Discussion & Analysis June 30, 2021
PU
09:32aURBANA : Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2021
PU
08/06URBANA : Net Assets Report August 6, 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Urbana : Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2021

08/13/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Condensed Interim Financial Statements of

Urbana Corporation

June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020

(Unaudited)

NOTICE: This interim financial report has not been reviewed by an auditor.

Urbana Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements

June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020

Table of contents

Condensed interim statements of financial position ..………………………………….…………………………….. 1

Condensed interim statements of comprehensive income (loss)

......................................................................... 2

Condensed interim statements of changes in equity............................................................................................

3

Condensed interim statements of cash flows.......................................................................................................

4

Condensed interim schedule of investment portfolio............................................................................................

5

Notes to the condensed interim financial statements ......................................................................................

7-23

Urbana Corporation

Condensed interim statements of financial position as at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

(In Canadian dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

$

$

Assets

Cash

1,864,373

732,456

Investments, at fair value (Notes 2 and 3)

328,254,178

287,215,004

Accounts and other receivables (Notes 4 and 9)

376,724

387,180

330,495,275

288,334,640

Liabilities

Loan payable (Note 6)

19,400,000

22,800,000

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 5)

703,872

1,724,354

Deferred income tax liability (Note 10)

20,980,000

14,641,000

41,083,872

39,165,354

Shareholders'equity

Share capital (Note 8)

106,622,097

106,902,807

Contributed surplus

68,679,956

68,706,177

Retained earnings

114,109,350

73,560,302

Shareholders' equity representing net assets

289,411,403

249,169,286

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

330,495,275

288,334,640

Number of shares outstanding (Note 8)

44,114,627

44,211,727

See accompanying notes

Approved by the Board

Director

Director

Page 1

Urbana Corporation

Condensed interim statements of comprehensive income (loss)

for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 (Unaudited)

(In Canadian dollars)

Three month period

Six month period

ended June 30

ended June 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

Revenue

Net realized gain on sale and disposal of

investments

6,132,354

13,991,997

3,340,483

21,853,265

Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on investments

24,323,963

23,142,602

50,576,665

(36,218,437)

Dividends

643,355

648,107

1,306,821

1,527,400

Interest

78,076

184,050

147,944

221,036

31,177,748

37,966,756

55,371,913

(12,616,736)

Expenses

Investment management fees (Note 9)

1,671,249

1,255,787

3,222,121

2,786,994

Interest

176,444

1,096

373,611

287,309

Administrative (Note 9)

298,319

347,750

642,478

632,308

Transaction costs (Note 9)

3,000

10,886

3,663

20,454

Professional fees

75,423

81,170

126,968

114,250

2,224,435

1,696,689

4,368,841

3,841,315

Net income (loss) before income taxes

28,953,313

36,270,067

51,003,072

(16,458,051)

Foreign withholding tax expense (Note 10)

67,740

9,006

135,949

133,318

Current income tax expense (Note 10)

-

1,087,000

-

1,087,000

Provision for (recovery of) deferred income taxes

(Note 10)

3,573,000

3,540,000

6,339,000

(3,736,000)

Income tax expense (recovery)

3,640,740

4,636,006

6,474,949

(2,515,682)

Total profit (loss) and comprehensive income

(loss) for the period

25,312,573

31,634,061

44,528,123

(13,942,369)

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share

0.57

0.63

1.01

(0.28)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

44,161,552

49,953,150

44,179,598

49,073,137

See accompanying notes

Page 2

Urbana Corporation

Condensed interim statements of changes in equity

for the six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 (Unaudited)

(In Canadian dollars)

Share

Contributed

Retained

capital

surplus

earnings

Total

$

$

$

$

Balance at January 1, 2020

122,374,730

66,715,564

64,435,199

253,525,493

Total loss and comprehensive loss for the

period

-

-

(13,942,369)

(13,942,369)

Dividends paid

-

-

(3,958,579)

(3,958,579)

Normal course issuer bid purchases

(2,874,958)

512,432

-

(2,362,526)

Balance at June 30, 2020

119,499,772

67,227,996

46,534,251

233,262,019

Balance at January 1, 2021

106,902,807

68,706,177

73,560,302

249,169,286

Total profit and comprehensive income

for the period

-

-

44,528,123

44,528,123

Dividends paid

-

-

(3,979,075)

(3,979,075)

Normal course issuer bid repurchases

(280,710)

(26,221)

-

(306,931)

Balance at June 30, 2021

106,622,097

68,679,956

114,109,350

289,411,403

See accompanying notes

Page 3

Disclaimer

Urbana Corporation published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 13:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about URBANA CORPORATION
09:32aURBANA : Management's Discussion & Analysis June 30, 2021
PU
09:32aURBANA : Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2021
PU
08/06URBANA : Net Assets Report August 6, 2021
PU
07/31URBANA : Net Assets Report July 31, 2021
PU
07/23URBANA : Net Assets Report July 23, 2021
PU
07/16URBANA : Net Assets Report July 16, 2021
PU
07/09URBANA : Net Assets Report July 9, 2021
PU
07/05URBANA : Returns June 2021 (pdf)
PU
07/02URBANA : Net Assets Report June 30, 2021
PU
07/02URBANA : Net Assets Report July 2, 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22,2 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
Net income 2020 13,1 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
Net Debt 2020 22,1 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 3,10%
Capitalization 147 M 117 M 117 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,52x
EV / Sales 2020 6,75x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart URBANA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Urbana Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends URBANA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Scott Caldwell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sylvia Stinson Chief Financial Officer
Bethann Colle Independent Director
George W. Dickson Elliott Independent Director
Charles A. V. Pennock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
URBANA CORPORATION17.59%117
BLACKROCK, INC.27.30%139 798
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.36.39%89 065
UBS GROUP AG25.70%59 037
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.43.46%48 925
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)29.05%47 380