Urbana : Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2021

Condensed Interim Financial Statements of Urbana Corporation June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) NOTICE: This interim financial report has not been reviewed by an auditor.

Urbana Corporation Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 Table of contents Condensed interim statements of financial position ..………………………………….…………………………….. 1 Condensed interim statements of comprehensive income (loss) ......................................................................... 2 Condensed interim statements of changes in equity............................................................................................ 3 Condensed interim statements of cash flows....................................................................................................... 4 Condensed interim schedule of investment portfolio............................................................................................ 5 Notes to the condensed interim financial statements ...................................................................................... 7-23

Urbana Corporation Condensed interim statements of financial position as at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (In Canadian dollars) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 $ $ Assets Cash 1,864,373 732,456 Investments, at fair value (Notes 2 and 3) 328,254,178 287,215,004 Accounts and other receivables (Notes 4 and 9) 376,724 387,180 330,495,275 288,334,640 Liabilities Loan payable (Note 6) 19,400,000 22,800,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 5) 703,872 1,724,354 Deferred income tax liability (Note 10) 20,980,000 14,641,000 41,083,872 39,165,354 Shareholders'equity Share capital (Note 8) 106,622,097 106,902,807 Contributed surplus 68,679,956 68,706,177 Retained earnings 114,109,350 73,560,302 Shareholders' equity representing net assets 289,411,403 249,169,286 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 330,495,275 288,334,640 Number of shares outstanding (Note 8) 44,114,627 44,211,727 See accompanying notes Approved by the Board Director Director Page 1

Urbana Corporation Condensed interim statements of comprehensive income (loss) for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (In Canadian dollars) Three month period Six month period ended June 30 ended June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ Revenue Net realized gain on sale and disposal of investments 6,132,354 13,991,997 3,340,483 21,853,265 Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on investments 24,323,963 23,142,602 50,576,665 (36,218,437) Dividends 643,355 648,107 1,306,821 1,527,400 Interest 78,076 184,050 147,944 221,036 31,177,748 37,966,756 55,371,913 (12,616,736) Expenses Investment management fees (Note 9) 1,671,249 1,255,787 3,222,121 2,786,994 Interest 176,444 1,096 373,611 287,309 Administrative (Note 9) 298,319 347,750 642,478 632,308 Transaction costs (Note 9) 3,000 10,886 3,663 20,454 Professional fees 75,423 81,170 126,968 114,250 2,224,435 1,696,689 4,368,841 3,841,315 Net income (loss) before income taxes 28,953,313 36,270,067 51,003,072 (16,458,051) Foreign withholding tax expense (Note 10) 67,740 9,006 135,949 133,318 Current income tax expense (Note 10) - 1,087,000 - 1,087,000 Provision for (recovery of) deferred income taxes (Note 10) 3,573,000 3,540,000 6,339,000 (3,736,000) Income tax expense (recovery) 3,640,740 4,636,006 6,474,949 (2,515,682) Total profit (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period 25,312,573 31,634,061 44,528,123 (13,942,369) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.57 0.63 1.01 (0.28) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 44,161,552 49,953,150 44,179,598 49,073,137 See accompanying notes Page 2

Urbana Corporation Condensed interim statements of changes in equity for the six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (In Canadian dollars) Share Contributed Retained capital surplus earnings Total $ $ $ $ Balance at January 1, 2020 122,374,730 66,715,564 64,435,199 253,525,493 Total loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - (13,942,369) (13,942,369) Dividends paid - - (3,958,579) (3,958,579) Normal course issuer bid purchases (2,874,958) 512,432 - (2,362,526) Balance at June 30, 2020 119,499,772 67,227,996 46,534,251 233,262,019 Balance at January 1, 2021 106,902,807 68,706,177 73,560,302 249,169,286 Total profit and comprehensive income for the period - - 44,528,123 44,528,123 Dividends paid - - (3,979,075) (3,979,075) Normal course issuer bid repurchases (280,710) (26,221) - (306,931) Balance at June 30, 2021 106,622,097 68,679,956 114,109,350 289,411,403 See accompanying notes Page 3