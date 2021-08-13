Urbana : Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2021
Condensed Interim Financial Statements of
Urbana Corporation
June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020
(Unaudited)
NOTICE: This interim financial report has not been reviewed by an auditor.
Urbana Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020
Table of contents
Condensed interim statements of financial position ..………………………………….…………………………….. 1
Condensed interim statements of comprehensive income (loss)
......................................................................... 2
Condensed interim statements of changes in equity............................................................................................
3
Condensed interim statements of cash flows.......................................................................................................
4
Condensed interim schedule of investment portfolio............................................................................................
5
Notes to the condensed interim financial statements ......................................................................................
7-23
Urbana Corporation
Condensed interim statements of financial position as at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Unaudited)
(In Canadian dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
$
$
Assets
Cash
1,864,373
732,456
Investments, at fair value (Notes 2 and 3)
328,254,178
287,215,004
Accounts and other receivables (Notes 4 and 9)
376,724
387,180
330,495,275
288,334,640
Liabilities
Loan payable (Note 6)
19,400,000
22,800,000
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 5)
703,872
1,724,354
Deferred income tax liability (Note 10)
20,980,000
14,641,000
41,083,872
39,165,354
Shareholders'equity
Share capital (Note 8)
106,622,097
106,902,807
Contributed surplus
68,679,956
68,706,177
Retained earnings
114,109,350
73,560,302
Shareholders' equity representing net assets
289,411,403
249,169,286
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
330,495,275
288,334,640
Number of shares outstanding (Note 8)
44,114,627
44,211,727
See accompanying notes
Approved by the Board
Director
Director
Page 1
Urbana Corporation
Condensed interim statements of comprehensive income (loss)
for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 (Unaudited)
(In Canadian dollars)
Three month period
Six month period
ended June 30
ended June 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
Revenue
Net realized gain on sale and disposal of
investments
6,132,354
13,991,997
3,340,483
21,853,265
Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on investments
24,323,963
23,142,602
50,576,665
(36,218,437)
Dividends
643,355
648,107
1,306,821
1,527,400
Interest
78,076
184,050
147,944
221,036
31,177,748
37,966,756
55,371,913
(12,616,736)
Expenses
Investment management fees (Note 9)
1,671,249
1,255,787
3,222,121
2,786,994
Interest
176,444
1,096
373,611
287,309
Administrative (Note 9)
298,319
347,750
642,478
632,308
Transaction costs (Note 9)
3,000
10,886
3,663
20,454
Professional fees
75,423
81,170
126,968
114,250
2,224,435
1,696,689
4,368,841
3,841,315
Net income (loss) before income taxes
28,953,313
36,270,067
51,003,072
(16,458,051)
Foreign withholding tax expense (Note 10)
67,740
9,006
135,949
133,318
Current income tax expense (Note 10)
-
1,087,000
-
1,087,000
Provision for (recovery of) deferred income taxes
(Note 10)
3,573,000
3,540,000
6,339,000
(3,736,000)
Income tax expense (recovery)
3,640,740
4,636,006
6,474,949
(2,515,682)
Total profit (loss) and comprehensive income
(loss) for the period
25,312,573
31,634,061
44,528,123
(13,942,369)
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
0.57
0.63
1.01
(0.28)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
44,161,552
49,953,150
44,179,598
49,073,137
See accompanying notes
Page 2
Urbana Corporation
Condensed interim statements of changes in equity
for the six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 (Unaudited)
(In Canadian dollars)
Share
Contributed
Retained
capital
surplus
earnings
Total
$
$
$
$
Balance at January 1, 2020
122,374,730
66,715,564
64,435,199
253,525,493
Total loss and comprehensive loss for the
period
-
-
(13,942,369)
(13,942,369)
Dividends paid
-
-
(3,958,579)
(3,958,579)
Normal course issuer bid purchases
(2,874,958)
512,432
-
(2,362,526)
Balance at June 30, 2020
119,499,772
67,227,996
46,534,251
233,262,019
Balance at January 1, 2021
106,902,807
68,706,177
73,560,302
249,169,286
Total profit and comprehensive income
for the period
-
-
44,528,123
44,528,123
Dividends paid
-
-
(3,979,075)
(3,979,075)
Normal course issuer bid repurchases
(280,710)
(26,221)
-
(306,931)
Balance at June 30, 2021
106,622,097
68,679,956
114,109,350
289,411,403
See accompanying notes
Page 3
