Urbana : Net Assets Report December 24, 2020

UNAUDITED Summary of Investment Portfolio as at December 24, 2020
Number of
% of Portfolio
Securities
Description
Cost
Fair Value
Fair Value
Equity Investments
350,000
Bank of America Corp
4,882,387
13,466,121
4.69%
672,832
Caldwell India Holdings Inc. (CIHI)(i)
14,655,481
8,548,142
2.98%
343,238
Urbana Mauritius Inc. (UMI)(i)
6,346,517
4,469,572
1.56%
110,000
Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
3,637,004
13,003,167
4.53%
200,000
Citigroup Inc.
10,176,194
15,556,799
5.41%
700,000
AGF Management Ltd. Class B
4,044,556
4,081,000
1.42%
500,000
Husky Energy Inc.
3,301,600
3,135,000
1.09%
100,000
Intercontinental Exchange
4,153,846
14,471,650
5.04%
200,000
KKR & Co. Inc. Class A
7,516,623
10,232,506
3.56%
250,000
Morgan Stanley
6,933,526
21,860,295
7.61%
1,600,000
Real Matters Inc.
6,214,667
31,216,000
10.86%
100,000
Suncor Energy
3,385,461
2,189,000
0.76%
100,000
Toronto Dominion Bank
5,826,472
7,186,000
2.50%
3,000,000
Whitecap Resources Inc.
10,531,333
14,550,000
5.06%
3,323,925
Metamaterial Inc.
2,054,790
2,060,834
0.72%
6,047,895
FundThrough Inc. Preferred
6,250,000
6,250,000
2.18%
796,939
Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund
15,000,000
16,003,801
5.57%
800,000
Caldwell Financial Ltd.
1,826,650
2,160,000
0.75%
84,012
Caldwell Growth Opportunities Trus
703,437
694,840
0.24%
13,260,878
CNSX Markets Inc. (Canadian Securities Exchange)
7,248,349
40,578,287
14.12%
3,000,000
Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class A Preferred
3,000,000
3,594,009
1.25%
1,544,236
Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class B Preferred
1,850,000
1,850,000
0.64%
4,538,460
Four Lakes Capital Fund Limited Partnership
4,999,998
5,357,970
1.86%
10,109,025
Highview Financial Holdings Inc.
5,622,753
11,018,837
3.84%
27,428
Kognitiv Corporation Cass A-2 Preferred
353,000
353,000
0.12%
122,222
Kognitiv Corporation
2,404,596
1,429,883
0.50%
1,327,620
Miami International Holdings, Inc
12,257,268
12,360,740
4.30%
2,350,000
Radar Capital Inc. Class A
50
-
0.00%
16,755,081
Radar Capital Inc. Class B
12,566,311
10,180,387
3.54%
465,381
Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class A2 Preferred
314,132
314,132
0.11%
455,671
Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class B1 Preferred
45,567
45,567
0.02%
6,500,000
Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class B3 Preferred
3,250,000
3,250,000
1.13%
3,250,000
Vive Crop Protection Inc. Warrants
-
-
0.00%
Debt Investments
3,000,000
Highview Financial Holdings Inc. Conv Promissory Note
3,000,000
3,000,000
1.04%
2,133,980
Radar Capital Inc. Promissory Note
2,133,980
2,133,980
0.74%
Cash
712,783
712,697
0.25%
Total
$ 177,199,330
$
287,314,215
100.00%
Private Exchanges/Investments
41.97%
Total Net Assets (NAs) as at December 24, 2020
Shares outstanding:
10,000,000
Common shares
34,211,727
Non-Voting Class A shares
44,211,727
ASSETS
$
287,314,215
Market Value of Investment Portfolio
Other Assets
377,554
TOTAL ASSETS
$
287,691,770
LIABILITIES
BMO Demand Loan
22,800,000
Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities
1,587,628
Provision for Current Taxes
-
Provision for Deferred Taxes
14,156,000
$
38,543,628
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$
5.64
TOTAL NET ASSETS (after tax) as at December 24, 2020
$
249,148,142
NAs per share
Closing price December 24, 2020: URB $2.77 URB.A $2.76
USD/CAD exchange rate: 1.28420
Urbana owns 100% of the shares of both CIHI and UMI. Consequently, Urbana is the beneficial owner of 770,502 equity shares of the Bombay Stock Exchange (the "BSE"), which are held within CIHI and UMI. Each of CIHI and UMI reflect the value of the BSE equity shares held plus a minimal amount of other asset
K:UrbanaNAVsweekly NAVsweekly NAV 2020nav December 24 2020
Sheet1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Urbana Corporation published this content on 24 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 16:36:02 UTC