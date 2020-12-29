Log in
URBANA CORPORATION

(URB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 12/29 11:45:04 am
2.77 CAD   --.--%
URBANA : Net Assets Report December 24, 2020
PU
12/22URBANA : Net Assets Report December 18, 2020
PU
12/22URBANA : Net Assets Report December 22, 2020
PU
Urbana : Net Assets Report December 24, 2020

12/29/2020 | 04:37pm GMT
URBANA CORPORATION

UNAUDITED Summary of Investment Portfolio as at December 24, 2020

Number of

% of Portfolio

Securities

Description

Cost

Fair Value

Fair Value

Equity Investments

350,000

Bank of America Corp

4,882,387

13,466,121

4.69%

672,832

Caldwell India Holdings Inc. (CIHI)(i)

14,655,481

8,548,142

2.98%

343,238

Urbana Mauritius Inc. (UMI)(i)

6,346,517

4,469,572

1.56%

110,000

Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

3,637,004

13,003,167

4.53%

200,000

Citigroup Inc.

10,176,194

15,556,799

5.41%

700,000

AGF Management Ltd. Class B

4,044,556

4,081,000

1.42%

500,000

Husky Energy Inc.

3,301,600

3,135,000

1.09%

100,000

Intercontinental Exchange

4,153,846

14,471,650

5.04%

200,000

KKR & Co. Inc. Class A

7,516,623

10,232,506

3.56%

250,000

Morgan Stanley

6,933,526

21,860,295

7.61%

1,600,000

Real Matters Inc.

6,214,667

31,216,000

10.86%

100,000

Suncor Energy

3,385,461

2,189,000

0.76%

100,000

Toronto Dominion Bank

5,826,472

7,186,000

2.50%

3,000,000

Whitecap Resources Inc.

10,531,333

14,550,000

5.06%

3,323,925

Metamaterial Inc.

2,054,790

2,060,834

0.72%

6,047,895

FundThrough Inc. Preferred

6,250,000

6,250,000

2.18%

796,939

Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund

15,000,000

16,003,801

5.57%

800,000

Caldwell Financial Ltd.

1,826,650

2,160,000

0.75%

84,012

Caldwell Growth Opportunities Trus

703,437

694,840

0.24%

13,260,878

CNSX Markets Inc. (Canadian Securities Exchange)

7,248,349

40,578,287

14.12%

3,000,000

Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class A Preferred

3,000,000

3,594,009

1.25%

1,544,236

Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class B Preferred

1,850,000

1,850,000

0.64%

4,538,460

Four Lakes Capital Fund Limited Partnership

4,999,998

5,357,970

1.86%

10,109,025

Highview Financial Holdings Inc.

5,622,753

11,018,837

3.84%

27,428

Kognitiv Corporation Cass A-2 Preferred

353,000

353,000

0.12%

122,222

Kognitiv Corporation

2,404,596

1,429,883

0.50%

1,327,620

Miami International Holdings, Inc

12,257,268

12,360,740

4.30%

2,350,000

Radar Capital Inc. Class A

50

-

0.00%

16,755,081

Radar Capital Inc. Class B

12,566,311

10,180,387

3.54%

465,381

Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class A2 Preferred

314,132

314,132

0.11%

455,671

Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class B1 Preferred

45,567

45,567

0.02%

6,500,000

Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class B3 Preferred

3,250,000

3,250,000

1.13%

3,250,000

Vive Crop Protection Inc. Warrants

-

-

0.00%

Debt Investments

3,000,000

Highview Financial Holdings Inc. Conv Promissory Note

3,000,000

3,000,000

1.04%

2,133,980

Radar Capital Inc. Promissory Note

2,133,980

2,133,980

0.74%

Cash

712,783

712,697

0.25%

Total

$ 177,199,330

$

287,314,215

100.00%

Private Exchanges/Investments

41.97%

Total Net Assets (NAs) as at December 24, 2020

Shares outstanding:

10,000,000

Common shares

34,211,727

Non-Voting Class A shares

44,211,727

ASSETS

$

287,314,215

Market Value of Investment Portfolio

Other Assets

377,554

TOTAL ASSETS

$

287,691,770

LIABILITIES

BMO Demand Loan

22,800,000

Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities

1,587,628

Provision for Current Taxes

-

Provision for Deferred Taxes

14,156,000

$

38,543,628

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

5.64

TOTAL NET ASSETS (after tax) as at December 24, 2020

$

249,148,142

NAs per share

Closing price December 24, 2020: URB $2.77 URB.A $2.76

USD/CAD exchange rate: 1.28420

  1. Urbana owns 100% of the shares of both CIHI and UMI. Consequently, Urbana is the beneficial owner of 770,502 equity shares of the Bombay Stock Exchange (the "BSE"), which are held within CIHI and UMI. Each of CIHI and UMI reflect the value of the BSE equity shares held plus a minimal amount of other asset

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Urbana Corporation published this content on 24 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 16:36:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Sales 2019 63,0 M 49,2 M 36,5 M
Net income 2019 50,7 M 39,6 M 29,4 M
Net Debt 2019 21,0 M 16,4 M 12,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 2,82x
Yield 2019 2,79%
Capitalization 126 M 98,2 M 73,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 -2,51x
EV / Sales 2019 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 87,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Scott Caldwell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sylvia Stinson Chief Financial Officer
Bethann Colle Independent Director
Michael B. C. Gundy Non-Independent Director
George W. Dickson Elliott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
URBANA CORPORATION-3.48%98
BLACKROCK, INC.41.27%108 310
UBS GROUP AG2.58%50 583
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-17.66%36 721
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.21.70%33 526
STATE STREET CORPORATION-8.82%25 444
