URBANA CORPORATION
UNAUDITED Summary of Investment Portfolio as at December 31, 2023
Number of
% of Portfolio
Securities
Description
Cost
Fair Value
Fair Value
Equity Investments
10,000
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR
1,217,738
1,022,047
0.23%
350,000
Bank of America Corp
4,882,387
15,539,042
3.50%
110,000
Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
3,637,004
25,899,414
5.83%
125,000
Citigroup Inc.
6,360,121
8,478,598
1.91%
502,073
Caldwell-Lazard CorePlus Infrastructure Fund
5,020,850
5,069,884
1.14%
100,000
Intercontinental Exchange
4,153,846
16,934,780
3.81%
200,000
KKR & Co. Inc.
7,516,623
21,849,202
4.91%
250,000
Morgan Stanley
6,933,526
30,739,863
6.91%
1,600,000
Real Matters Inc.
6,352,346
10,080,000
2.27%
445,000
Crescent Point Energy Corp.
4,500,682
4,089,550
0.92%
3,772,200
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.
10,108,791
11,580,654
2.60%
2,500,000
Whitecap Resources Inc.
8,776,111
22,175,000
4.99%
6,047,895
FundThrough Inc. Class A-3 Preferred
6,250,000
8,950,885
2.01%
1,570,680
FundThrough Inc. Class A-4 Preferred
2,999,999
2,999,999
0.67%
800,000
Caldwell Financial Ltd.
1,826,650
3,544,000
0.80%
13,490,878
CNSX Markets Inc. (Canadian Securities Exchange)
8,228,349
80,945,268
18.21%
1,544,236
Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class B Preferred
1,579,085
6,964,504
1.57%
3,000,000
Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class C Preferred
1,754,350
13,530,000
3.04%
771,638
Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class D Preferred
771,638
771,638
0.17%
4,538,460
Four Lakes Capital Fund Limited Partnership
4,999,998
8,602,261
1.93%
1,195,246
EFG Management Holdings Inc. Class A Common
3,597,690
5,390,559
1.21%
498,041
EFG Management Holdings Inc. Class E Common
1,462,549
2,246,165
0.51%
15,259,886
Highview Financial Holdings Inc.
11,546,243
15,717,683
3.54%
5
Integrated Grain Processors Co-operative Inc. Memb Shs
500
500
0.00%
1,972,366
Integrated Grain Processors Co-operative Inc. E Preferred
3,251,961
24,851,812
5.59%
27,428
Kognitiv Corporation Class A-2 Preferred
353,000
30,380
0.01%
2,000,000
Kognitiv Corporation Class B-1 Preferred
3,000,000
3,000,000
0.67%
122,222
Kognitiv Corporation
2,404,596
80,581
0.02%
8,000,000
Kognitiv Corporation Warrants
-
-
0.00%
480,000
Lyceum CME Inc. Class B Preferred
2,400,000
2,400,000
0.54%
1,327,620
Miami International Holdings, Inc.
12,257,268
17,943,647
4.04%
2,350,000
Radar Capital Inc. Class A
50
-
0.00%
16,755,081
Radar Capital Inc. Class B
11,561,006
1,687,237
0.38%
208,290
Varo Money, Inc. Common
2,565,000
1,101,351
0.25%
7,292,930
Tetra Trust Company Class A Common
4,850,759
4,011,112
0.90%
5,622
Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC / Urbana International Inc.(i)
10,479,725
53,996,503
12.15%
465,381
Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class A2 Preferred
314,132
186,152
0.04%
975,337
Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class B1 Preferred
284,613
390,135
0.09%
6,500,000
Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class B3 Preferred
3,250,000
3,250,000
0.73%
2,492,279
Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class C1 Preferred
1,629,452
1,629,452
0.37%
768,062
Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class C2 Preferred
557,920
557,920
0.13%
Debt Investments
3,000,000
Highview Financial Holdings Inc. Conv Promissory Note
3,000,000
3,000,000
0.67%
2,000,000
Highview Financial Holdings Inc. Promissory Note
2,000,000
2,000,000
0.45%
1,000,000
Kognitiv Corporation Convertible Note
1,000,000
1,000,000
0.22%
Cash
341,426
341,421
0.08%
Total
$ 179,977,984
$
444,579,196
100.00%
Private Exchanges/Investments
60.91%
Total Net Assets (NAs) as at December 31, 2023
Shares outstanding:
10,000,000
Common shares
31,395,100
Non-Voting Class A shares
41,395,100
ASSETS
Market Value of Investment Portfolio
$
444,579,196
Other Assets
6,153,520
TOTAL ASSETS
$
450,732,716
LIABILITIES
BMO Demand Loan
42,700,000
Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities
1,378,311
Provision for Current Taxes
-
Provision for Deferred Taxes
32,151,000
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$
76,229,311
$
9.05
TOTAL NET ASSETS (after tax) as at December 31, 2023
$
374,503,406
NAs per share
Closing price December 31, 2023: URB $4.74 URB.A $4.35
USD/CAD exchange rate: 1.3186
- Urbana International Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Urbana, formed for the sole purpose of investing in Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC ("Blue Ocean"), holds 5,621.5 units of Blue Ocean.
