Urbana Corporation is a Canada-based investment holding company. The Companyâs objectives are to seek out, and invest in, private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and invest in publicly traded securities. The Company makes investments in a range of private companies across different industry sectors. The Companyâs investment portfolio includes private equity investments, public equity investments and private debt investments. It has owned resource properties in Urban Township, Quebec, where it holds approximately 44 claims in the area totaling over 1,154.4 hectares. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. (CIM) is the investment manager, which provides investment, portfolio management and other services to the Company. Its subsidiaries include Urbana International Inc. and Radar Capital Inc.