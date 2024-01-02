URBANA CORPORATION

UNAUDITED Summary of Investment Portfolio as at December 31, 2023

Number of

% of Portfolio

Securities

Description

Cost

Fair Value

Fair Value

Equity Investments

10,000

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR

1,217,738

1,022,047

0.23%

350,000

Bank of America Corp

4,882,387

15,539,042

3.50%

110,000

Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

3,637,004

25,899,414

5.83%

125,000

Citigroup Inc.

6,360,121

8,478,598

1.91%

502,073

Caldwell-Lazard CorePlus Infrastructure Fund

5,020,850

5,069,884

1.14%

100,000

Intercontinental Exchange

4,153,846

16,934,780

3.81%

200,000

KKR & Co. Inc.

7,516,623

21,849,202

4.91%

250,000

Morgan Stanley

6,933,526

30,739,863

6.91%

1,600,000

Real Matters Inc.

6,352,346

10,080,000

2.27%

445,000

Crescent Point Energy Corp.

4,500,682

4,089,550

0.92%

3,772,200

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.

10,108,791

11,580,654

2.60%

2,500,000

Whitecap Resources Inc.

8,776,111

22,175,000

4.99%

6,047,895

FundThrough Inc. Class A-3 Preferred

6,250,000

8,950,885

2.01%

1,570,680

FundThrough Inc. Class A-4 Preferred

2,999,999

2,999,999

0.67%

800,000

Caldwell Financial Ltd.

1,826,650

3,544,000

0.80%

13,490,878

CNSX Markets Inc. (Canadian Securities Exchange)

8,228,349

80,945,268

18.21%

1,544,236

Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class B Preferred

1,579,085

6,964,504

1.57%

3,000,000

Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class C Preferred

1,754,350

13,530,000

3.04%

771,638

Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class D Preferred

771,638

771,638

0.17%

4,538,460

Four Lakes Capital Fund Limited Partnership

4,999,998

8,602,261

1.93%

1,195,246

EFG Management Holdings Inc. Class A Common

3,597,690

5,390,559

1.21%

498,041

EFG Management Holdings Inc. Class E Common

1,462,549

2,246,165

0.51%

15,259,886

Highview Financial Holdings Inc.

11,546,243

15,717,683

3.54%

5

Integrated Grain Processors Co-operative Inc. Memb Shs

500

500

0.00%

1,972,366

Integrated Grain Processors Co-operative Inc. E Preferred

3,251,961

24,851,812

5.59%

27,428

Kognitiv Corporation Class A-2 Preferred

353,000

30,380

0.01%

2,000,000

Kognitiv Corporation Class B-1 Preferred

3,000,000

3,000,000

0.67%

122,222

Kognitiv Corporation

2,404,596

80,581

0.02%

8,000,000

Kognitiv Corporation Warrants

-

-

0.00%

480,000

Lyceum CME Inc. Class B Preferred

2,400,000

2,400,000

0.54%

1,327,620

Miami International Holdings, Inc.

12,257,268

17,943,647

4.04%

2,350,000

Radar Capital Inc. Class A

50

-

0.00%

16,755,081

Radar Capital Inc. Class B

11,561,006

1,687,237

0.38%

208,290

Varo Money, Inc. Common

2,565,000

1,101,351

0.25%

7,292,930

Tetra Trust Company Class A Common

4,850,759

4,011,112

0.90%

5,622

Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC / Urbana International Inc.(i)

10,479,725

53,996,503

12.15%

465,381

Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class A2 Preferred

314,132

186,152

0.04%

975,337

Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class B1 Preferred

284,613

390,135

0.09%

6,500,000

Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class B3 Preferred

3,250,000

3,250,000

0.73%

2,492,279

Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class C1 Preferred

1,629,452

1,629,452

0.37%

768,062

Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class C2 Preferred

557,920

557,920

0.13%

Debt Investments

3,000,000

Highview Financial Holdings Inc. Conv Promissory Note

3,000,000

3,000,000

0.67%

2,000,000

Highview Financial Holdings Inc. Promissory Note

2,000,000

2,000,000

0.45%

1,000,000

Kognitiv Corporation Convertible Note

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.22%

Cash

341,426

341,421

0.08%

Total

$ 179,977,984

$

444,579,196

100.00%

Private Exchanges/Investments

60.91%

Total Net Assets (NAs) as at December 31, 2023

Shares outstanding:

10,000,000

Common shares

31,395,100

Non-Voting Class A shares

41,395,100

ASSETS

Market Value of Investment Portfolio

$

444,579,196

Other Assets

6,153,520

TOTAL ASSETS

$

450,732,716

LIABILITIES

BMO Demand Loan

42,700,000

Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities

1,378,311

Provision for Current Taxes

-

Provision for Deferred Taxes

32,151,000

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

76,229,311

$

9.05

TOTAL NET ASSETS (after tax) as at December 31, 2023

$

374,503,406

NAs per share

Closing price December 31, 2023: URB $4.74 URB.A $4.35

USD/CAD exchange rate: 1.3186

  1. Urbana International Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Urbana, formed for the sole purpose of investing in Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC ("Blue Ocean"), holds 5,621.5 units of Blue Ocean.

