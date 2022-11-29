Urbana : Net Assets Report November 29, 2022
URBANA CORPORATION
UNAUDITED Summary of Investment Portfolio as at November 25, 2022
Number of
% of Portfolio
Securities
Description
Cost
Fair Value
Fair Value
Equity Investments
350,000
Bank of America Corp
4,882,387
17,645,014
4.77%
110,000
Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
3,637,004
18,512,220
5.00%
150,000
Citigroup Inc.
7,632,146
9,686,370
2.62%
715,599
Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund
13,703,577
15,184,658
4.10%
100,000
Intercontinental Exchange
4,153,846
14,324,622
3.87%
200,000
KKR & Co. Inc. Class A
7,516,623
13,867,282
3.75%
250,000
Morgan Stanley
6,933,526
30,392,349
8.22%
1,600,000
Real Matters Inc.
6,352,346
6,848,000
1.85%
4,000,000
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.
10,719,252
20,360,000
5.50%
2,500,000
Whitecap Resources Inc.
8,776,111
27,125,000
7.33%
6,047,895
FundThrough Inc. Class A Preferred
6,250,000
9,737,111
2.63%
800,000
Caldwell Financial Ltd.
1,826,650
3,168,000
0.86%
84,012
Caldwell Growth Opportunities Fund
703,437
617,095
0.17%
13,460,878
CNSX Markets Inc. (Canadian Securities Exchange)
8,048,349
79,149,963
21.40%
1,544,236
Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class B Preferred
1,772,788
4,648,150
1.26%
3,000,000
Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class C Preferred
2,130,658
9,030,000
2.44%
771,638
Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class D Preferred
771,638
771,638
0.21%
4,538,460
Four Lakes Capital Fund Limited Partnership
4,999,998
7,674,790
2.07%
1,195,246
EFG Management Holdings Inc. Class A Common
3,597,690
3,597,690
0.97%
498,041
EFG Management Holdings Inc. Class E Common
1,499,103
1,499,103
0.41%
15,259,886
Highview Financial Holdings Inc.
11,546,243
20,295,648
5.49%
5
Integrated Grain Processors Co-operative Inc. Memb Shs
500
500
0.00%
1,936,097
Integrated Grain Processors Co-operative Inc. E Preferred
5,089,788
8,906,046
2.41%
27,428
Kognitiv Corporation Class A-2 Preferred
353,000
250,511
0.07%
122,222
Kognitiv Corporation
2,404,596
183,054
0.05%
380,000
Lyceum CME Inc. Class B Preferred
1,900,000
1,900,000
0.51%
1,327,620
Miami International Holdings, Inc.
12,257,268
14,362,661
3.88%
2,350,000
Radar Capital Inc. Class A
50
-
0.00%
16,755,081
Radar Capital Inc. Class B
11,561,006
4,703,151
1.27%
208,290
Varo Money, Inc. Common
2,565,000
2,580,885
0.70%
1,750,000
Tetra Trust Company Class A Common
1,750,000
1,400,000
0.38%
5,622
Urbana International Inc.
(i)
10,479,725
10,072,799
2.72%
465,381
Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class A2 Preferred
314,132
314,132
0.08%
455,671
Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class B1 Preferred
45,567
45,567
0.01%
6,500,000
Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class B3 Preferred
3,250,000
3,250,000
0.88%
2,492,279
Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class C1 Preferred
1,629,452
1,629,452
0.44%
3,250,000
Vive Crop Protection Inc. Warrants
-
-
0.00%
Debt Investments
3,000,000
Highview Financial Holdings Inc. Conv Promissory Note
3,000,000
3,000,000
0.81%
1,000
Integrated Grain Processors Co-operative Inc. Debenture
1,000,000
1,000,000
0.27%
1,000,000
Kognitiv Corporation Convertible Note
1,000,000
1,000,000
0.27%
Cash
1,177,551
1,177,551
0.32%
Total
$ 177,231,006
$
369,911,017
100.00%
Private Exchanges/Investments
52.66%
Total Net Assets (NAs) as at November 25, 2022
Shares outstanding:
10,000,000
Common shares
31,493,800
Non-Voting Class A shares
41,493,800
ASSETS
Market Value of Investment Portfolio
$
369,911,017
Other Assets
595,111
TOTAL ASSETS
$
370,506,127
LIABILITIES
BMO Demand Loan
30,600,000
Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities
970,242
Provision for Current Taxes
-
Provision for Deferred Taxes
25,022,000
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$
56,592,242
TOTAL NET ASSETS (after tax) as at November 25, 2022
$
313,913,885
NAs per share
$
7.57
Closing price November 25, 2022: URB $4.20 URB.A $4.04
USD/CAD exchange rate: 1.3372
Urbana International Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Urbana, formed for the sole purpose of investing in Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC ("Blue Ocean"), holds 5,621.5 units of Blue Ocean.
