  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:37 2022-11-28 am EST
4.300 CAD   +2.38%
09:09aUrbana : Net Assets Report November 29, 2022
PU
11/223iQ, Coinbase Custody and Tetra Trust Complete Custodianship Transition
AQ
11/18Urbana : Net Assets Report November 18, 2022
PU
Urbana : Net Assets Report November 29, 2022

11/29/2022 | 09:09am EST
UNAUDITED Summary of Investment Portfolio as at November 25, 2022

Number of

% of Portfolio

Securities

Description

Cost

Fair Value

Fair Value

Equity Investments

350,000

Bank of America Corp

4,882,387

17,645,014

4.77%

110,000

Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

3,637,004

18,512,220

5.00%

150,000

Citigroup Inc.

7,632,146

9,686,370

2.62%

715,599

Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund

13,703,577

15,184,658

4.10%

100,000

Intercontinental Exchange

4,153,846

14,324,622

3.87%

200,000

KKR & Co. Inc. Class A

7,516,623

13,867,282

3.75%

250,000

Morgan Stanley

6,933,526

30,392,349

8.22%

1,600,000

Real Matters Inc.

6,352,346

6,848,000

1.85%

4,000,000

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.

10,719,252

20,360,000

5.50%

2,500,000

Whitecap Resources Inc.

8,776,111

27,125,000

7.33%

6,047,895

FundThrough Inc. Class A Preferred

6,250,000

9,737,111

2.63%

800,000

Caldwell Financial Ltd.

1,826,650

3,168,000

0.86%

84,012

Caldwell Growth Opportunities Fund

703,437

617,095

0.17%

13,460,878

CNSX Markets Inc. (Canadian Securities Exchange)

8,048,349

79,149,963

21.40%

1,544,236

Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class B Preferred

1,772,788

4,648,150

1.26%

3,000,000

Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class C Preferred

2,130,658

9,030,000

2.44%

771,638

Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class D Preferred

771,638

771,638

0.21%

4,538,460

Four Lakes Capital Fund Limited Partnership

4,999,998

7,674,790

2.07%

1,195,246

EFG Management Holdings Inc. Class A Common

3,597,690

3,597,690

0.97%

498,041

EFG Management Holdings Inc. Class E Common

1,499,103

1,499,103

0.41%

15,259,886

Highview Financial Holdings Inc.

11,546,243

20,295,648

5.49%

5

Integrated Grain Processors Co-operative Inc. Memb Shs

500

500

0.00%

1,936,097

Integrated Grain Processors Co-operative Inc. E Preferred

5,089,788

8,906,046

2.41%

27,428

Kognitiv Corporation Class A-2 Preferred

353,000

250,511

0.07%

122,222

Kognitiv Corporation

2,404,596

183,054

0.05%

380,000

Lyceum CME Inc. Class B Preferred

1,900,000

1,900,000

0.51%

1,327,620

Miami International Holdings, Inc.

12,257,268

14,362,661

3.88%

2,350,000

Radar Capital Inc. Class A

50

-

0.00%

16,755,081

Radar Capital Inc. Class B

11,561,006

4,703,151

1.27%

208,290

Varo Money, Inc. Common

2,565,000

2,580,885

0.70%

1,750,000

Tetra Trust Company Class A Common

1,750,000

1,400,000

0.38%

5,622

Urbana International Inc.(i)

10,479,725

10,072,799

2.72%

465,381

Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class A2 Preferred

314,132

314,132

0.08%

455,671

Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class B1 Preferred

45,567

45,567

0.01%

6,500,000

Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class B3 Preferred

3,250,000

3,250,000

0.88%

2,492,279

Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class C1 Preferred

1,629,452

1,629,452

0.44%

3,250,000

Vive Crop Protection Inc. Warrants

-

-

0.00%

Debt Investments

3,000,000

Highview Financial Holdings Inc. Conv Promissory Note

3,000,000

3,000,000

0.81%

1,000

Integrated Grain Processors Co-operative Inc. Debenture

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.27%

1,000,000

Kognitiv Corporation Convertible Note

1,000,000

1,000,000

0.27%

Cash

1,177,551

1,177,551

0.32%

Total

$ 177,231,006

$

369,911,017

100.00%

Private Exchanges/Investments

52.66%

Total Net Assets (NAs) as at November 25, 2022

Shares outstanding:

10,000,000

Common shares

31,493,800

Non-Voting Class A shares

41,493,800

ASSETS

Market Value of Investment Portfolio

$

369,911,017

Other Assets

595,111

TOTAL ASSETS

$

370,506,127

LIABILITIES

BMO Demand Loan

30,600,000

Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities

970,242

Provision for Current Taxes

-

Provision for Deferred Taxes

25,022,000

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

56,592,242

TOTAL NET ASSETS (after tax) as at November 25, 2022

$

313,913,885

NAs per share

$

7.57

Closing price November 25, 2022: URB $4.20 URB.A $4.04

USD/CAD exchange rate: 1.3372

  1. Urbana International Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Urbana, formed for the sole purpose of investing in Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC ("Blue Ocean"), holds 5,621.5 units of Blue Ocean.

Disclaimer

Urbana Corporation published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 14:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 77,4 M 57,5 M 57,5 M
Net income 2021 60,0 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
Net Debt 2021 23,3 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,70x
Yield 2021 2,71%
Capitalization 167 M 124 M 124 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,75x
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 84,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Scott Caldwell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sylvia V. Stinson Chief Financial Officer
Bethann Colle Independent Director
George W. Dickson Elliott Independent Director
Charles A. V. Pennock Independent Director
