MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Urbana Corporation    URB   CA91707P1099

URBANA CORPORATION

(URB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/09 01:23:03 pm
2.61 CAD   -2.61%
10:43aURBANA : Net Assets Report November 6, 2020
PU
11/03URBANA : Net Assets Report October 31, 2020
PU
11/03Joe Biden Win Poised to Bring Big Changes to Consumer Bankruptcy
DJ
Urbana : Net Assets Report November 6, 2020

11/10/2020 | 10:43am EST

URBANA CORPORATION

UNAUDITED Summary of Investment Portfolio as at November 6, 2020

Number of

% of Portfolio

Securities

Description

Cost

Fair Value

Fair Value

Equity Investments

350,000

Bank of America Corp

4,882,387

11,086,576

4.22%

672,832

Caldwell India Holdings Inc. (CIHI) (i)

14,655,481

7,481,320

2.85%

343,238

Urbana Mauritius Inc. (UMI) (i)

6,346,517

3,770,226

1.44%

110,000

Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

3,637,004

12,132,885

4.62%

200,000

Citigroup Inc.

10,176,194

11,130,226

4.24%

700,000

AGF Management Ltd. Class B

4,044,556

4,018,000

1.53%

500,000

Husky Energy Inc.

3,301,600

1,835,000

0.70%

100,000

Intercontinental Exchange

4,153,846

13,115,998

4.99%

200,000

KKR & Co. Inc. Class A

7,516,623

9,962,738

3.79%

250,000

Morgan Stanley

6,933,526

16,841,275

6.41%

1,600,000

Real Matters Inc.

6,214,667

41,008,000

15.61%

500,000

Suncor Energy

16,927,305

7,640,000

2.91%

100,000

Toronto Dominion Bank

5,826,472

5,952,000

2.27%

2,000,000

Whitecap Resources Inc.

6,495,634

4,980,000

1.90%

3,323,925

Metamaterial Inc.

2,054,790

1,063,656

0.40%

6,047,895

FundThrough Inc. Preferred

6,250,000

6,250,000

2.38%

796,939

Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund

15,000,000

15,447,618

5.88%

800,000

Caldwell Financial Ltd.

1,826,650

1,960,000

0.75%

84,012

Caldwell Growth Opportunities Trust

703,437

720,456

0.27%

13,260,878

CNSX Markets Inc. (Canadian Securities Exchange)

7,248,349

33,284,804

12.67%

3,000,000

Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class A Preferred

3,000,000

3,594,009

1.37%

1,544,236

Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class B Preferred

1,850,000

1,850,000

0.70%

4,538,460

Four Lakes Capital Fund Limited Partnership

4,999,998

5,069,042

1.93%

10,109,025

Highview Financial Holdings Inc.

5,622,753

11,018,837

4.20%

27,428

Kognitiv Corporation Preferred

353,000

353,000

0.13%

122,222

Kognitiv Corporation

2,404,596

1,450,815

0.55%

35

Minneapolis Grain Exchange (seats)

8,151,851

10,625,965

4.05%

2,350,000

Radar Capital Inc. Class A

50

-

0.00%

16,755,081

Radar Capital Inc. Class B

12,566,311

10,180,387

3.88%

465,381

Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class A2 Preferred

314,132

314,132

0.12%

455,671

Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class B1 Preferred

45,567

45,567

0.02%

6,500,000

Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class B3 Preferred

3,250,000

3,250,000

1.24%

3,250,000

Vive Crop Protection Inc. Warrants

-

-

0.00%

Debt Investments

3,000,000

Highview Financial Holdings Inc. Conv Promissory Note

3,000,000

3,000,000

1.14%

2,133,980

Radar Capital Inc. Promissory Note

2,133,980

2,133,980

0.81%

Cash

81,590

81,590

0.03%

Total

$ 181,968,865

$

262,648,102

100.00%

Private Exchanges/Investments

42.09%

Total Net Assets (NAs) as at November 6, 2020

Shares outstanding:

10,000,000

Common shares

35,848,227

Non-Voting Class A shares

45,848,227

ASSETS

Market Value of Investment Portfolio

$

262,648,102

Other Assets

567,823

TOTAL ASSETS

$

263,215,926

LIABILITIES

BMO Demand Loan

22,900,000

Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities

827,108

Provision for Current Taxes

674,000

Provision for Deferred Taxes

10,404,000

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

34,805,108

TOTAL NET ASSETS (after tax) as at November 6, 2020

$

228,410,818

NAs per share

$

4.98

Closing price November 6, 2020: URB $2.68 URB.A $2.56

USD/CAD exchange rate: 1.303

  1. Urbana owns 100% of the shares of both CIHI and UMI. Consequently, Urbana is the beneficial owner of 970,502 equity shares of the Bombay Stock Exchang (the "BSE"), which are held within CIHI and UMI. Each of CIHI and UMI reflect the value of the BSE equity shares held plus a minimal amount of other assets.

K:UrbanaNAVsweekly NAVsweekly NAV 2020nav November 6 2020

Sheet1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Urbana Corporation published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 15:42:04 UTC
