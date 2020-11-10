Urbana : Net Assets Report November 6, 2020

UNAUDITED Summary of Investment Portfolio as at November 6, 2020
Number of
% of Portfolio
Securities
Description
Cost
Fair Value
Fair Value
Equity Investments
350,000
Bank of America Corp
4,882,387
11,086,576
4.22%
672,832
Caldwell India Holdings Inc. (CIHI) (i)
14,655,481
7,481,320
2.85%
343,238
Urbana Mauritius Inc. (UMI) (i)
6,346,517
3,770,226
1.44%
110,000
Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
3,637,004
12,132,885
4.62%
200,000
Citigroup Inc.
10,176,194
11,130,226
4.24%
700,000
AGF Management Ltd. Class B
4,044,556
4,018,000
1.53%
500,000
Husky Energy Inc.
3,301,600
1,835,000
0.70%
100,000
Intercontinental Exchange
4,153,846
13,115,998
4.99%
200,000
KKR & Co. Inc. Class A
7,516,623
9,962,738
3.79%
250,000
Morgan Stanley
6,933,526
16,841,275
6.41%
1,600,000
Real Matters Inc.
6,214,667
41,008,000
15.61%
500,000
Suncor Energy
16,927,305
7,640,000
2.91%
100,000
Toronto Dominion Bank
5,826,472
5,952,000
2.27%
2,000,000
Whitecap Resources Inc.
6,495,634
4,980,000
1.90%
3,323,925
Metamaterial Inc.
2,054,790
1,063,656
0.40%
6,047,895
FundThrough Inc. Preferred
6,250,000
6,250,000
2.38%
796,939
Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund
15,000,000
15,447,618
5.88%
800,000
Caldwell Financial Ltd.
1,826,650
1,960,000
0.75%
84,012
Caldwell Growth Opportunities Trust
703,437
720,456
0.27%
13,260,878
CNSX Markets Inc. (Canadian Securities Exchange)
7,248,349
33,284,804
12.67%
3,000,000
Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class A Preferred
3,000,000
3,594,009
1.37%
1,544,236
Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class B Preferred
1,850,000
1,850,000
0.70%
4,538,460
Four Lakes Capital Fund Limited Partnership
4,999,998
5,069,042
1.93%
10,109,025
Highview Financial Holdings Inc.
5,622,753
11,018,837
4.20%
27,428
Kognitiv Corporation Preferred
353,000
353,000
0.13%
122,222
Kognitiv Corporation
2,404,596
1,450,815
0.55%
35
Minneapolis Grain Exchange (seats)
8,151,851
10,625,965
4.05%
2,350,000
Radar Capital Inc. Class A
50
-
0.00%
16,755,081
Radar Capital Inc. Class B
12,566,311
10,180,387
3.88%
465,381
Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class A2 Preferred
314,132
314,132
0.12%
455,671
Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class B1 Preferred
45,567
45,567
0.02%
6,500,000
Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class B3 Preferred
3,250,000
3,250,000
1.24%
3,250,000
Vive Crop Protection Inc. Warrants
-
-
0.00%
Debt Investments
3,000,000
Highview Financial Holdings Inc. Conv Promissory Note
3,000,000
3,000,000
1.14%
2,133,980
Radar Capital Inc. Promissory Note
2,133,980
2,133,980
0.81%
Cash
81,590
81,590
0.03%
Total
$ 181,968,865
$
262,648,102
100.00%
Private Exchanges/Investments
42.09%
Total Net Assets (NAs) as at November 6, 2020
Shares outstanding:
10,000,000
Common shares
35,848,227
Non-Voting Class A shares
45,848,227
ASSETS
Market Value of Investment Portfolio
$
262,648,102
Other Assets
567,823
TOTAL ASSETS
$
263,215,926
LIABILITIES
BMO Demand Loan
22,900,000
Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities
827,108
Provision for Current Taxes
674,000
Provision for Deferred Taxes
10,404,000
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$
34,805,108
TOTAL NET ASSETS (after tax) as at November 6, 2020
$
228,410,818
NAs per share
$
4.98
Closing price November 6, 2020: URB $2.68 URB.A $2.56
USD/CAD exchange rate: 1.303
Urbana owns 100% of the shares of both CIHI and UMI. Consequently, Urbana is the beneficial owner of 970,502 equity shares of the Bombay Stock Exchang (the "BSE"), which are held within CIHI and UMI. Each of CIHI and UMI reflect the value of the BSE equity shares held plus a minimal amount of other assets.
