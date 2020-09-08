Log in
URBANA CORPORATION

(URB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/02 10:55:31 am
2.71 CAD   +2.26%
12:20pURBANA : Net Assets Report September 4, 2020
09/01URBANA CORPORATION : – Renewal Of Normal Course Issuer Bid
08/26White House Announces $1 Billion Plan to Create AI, Quantum Institutes
Urbana : Net Assets Report September 4, 2020

09/08/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

URBANA CORPORATION

UNAUDITED Summary of Investment Portfolio as at September 4, 2020

Number of

% of Portfolio

Securities Description Equity Investments

Cost

Fair Value

Fair Value

350,000

Bank of America Corp

672,832 Caldwell India Holdings Inc. (CIHI)(i)

  • 343,238 Urbana Mauritius Inc. (UMI)(i)

  • 110,000 Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

  • 200,000 Citigroup Inc.

  • 700,000 AGF Management Ltd. Class B

  • 500,000 Husky Energy Inc.

  • 100,000 Intercontinental Exchange

  • 200,000 KKR & Co. Inc. Class A

  • 250,000 Morgan Stanley

1,600,000 Real Matters Inc.

500,000

Suncor Energy

100,000 Toronto Dominion Bank 2,000,000 Whitecap Resources Inc.

4,882,387

12,184,846 4.64%

14,655,481

8,210,269 3.13%

6,346,517

4,232,279 1.61%

3,637,004

13,134,946 5.00%

10,176,194

13,778,622 5.25%

4,044,556

3,654,000 1.39%

3,301,600

2,095,000 0.80%

4,153,846

13,127,994 5.00%

7,516,623

9,365,895 3.57%

6,933,526

17,285,586 6.59%

6,214,667

41,056,000 15.64%

16,927,305

10,120,000 3.86%

5,826,472

6,342,000 2.42%

6,495,634

5,160,000 1.97%

3,323,925

Metamaterial Inc.

2,054,790

1,096,895 0.42%

4,112,569 FundThrough Inc. Preferred

4,250,000

4,250,000 1.62%

10,000,000

9,848,864 3.75%

84,012

Caldwell Growth Opportunities Trust

13,260,878 CNSX Markets Inc. (Canadian Securities Exchange)

  • 3,000,000 Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class A Preferred

  • 1,544,236 Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class B Preferred

  • 4,538,460 Four Lakes Capital Fund Limited Partnership

  • 9,909,025 Highview Financial Holdings Inc.

27,428

Kognitiv Corporation Preferred

122,222 Kognitiv Corporation

35 Minneapolis Grain Exchange (seats)

2,350,000

Radar Capital Inc. Class A

16,755,081 Radar Capital Inc. Class B

465,381

Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class A2 Preferred

455,671 Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class B1 Preferred

6,500,000

Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class B3 Preferred

526,241 Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund 800,000 Caldwell Financial Ltd.

3,250,000 Vive Crop Protection Inc. Warrants Debt Investments

1,826,650

1,960,000 0.75%

703,437

752,263 0.29%

7,248,349

32,091,325 12.23%

3,000,000

3,594,009 1.37%

1,850,000

1,850,000 0.70%

4,999,998

5,007,283 1.91%

5,406,753

10,305,386 3.93%

353,000

353,000 0.13%

2,404,596

1,460,558 0.56%

8,151,851

10,743,233 4.09%

50

- 0.00%

12,566,311

10,651,205 4.06%

314,132

314,132 0.12%

45,567

45,567 0.02%

3,250,000 -

3,250,000 1.24%

- 0.00%

3,000,000 Highview Financial Holdings Inc. Conv Promissory Note 2,133,980 Radar Capital Inc. Promissory Note

3,000,000 2,133,980

3,000,000 1.14%

2,133,980 0.81%

20,316

Cash

20,316 0.01%

Total

$

174,691,590

$

262,475,452 100.00%Private Exchanges/Investments 38.71%

Total Net Assets (NAs) as at September 4, 2020

ASSETS

Market Value of Investment Portfolio Other Assets

Shares outstanding:

$

262,475,452 583,250

TOTAL ASSETS

LIABILITIES

BMO Demand Loan 9,300,000

Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities 1,232,202

Provision for Current Taxes Provision for Deferred Taxes

TOTAL LIABILITIES

TOTAL NET ASSETS (after tax) as at September 4, 2020

Closing price September 4, 2020: URB $2.71 URB.A $2.52

USD/CAD exchange rate: 1.31175

958,000 11,554,000

10,000,000

37,838,227 Non-Voting Class A shares 47,838,227

$

263,058,703

$ $

23,044,202

Common shares

240,014,501 NAs per share

$

(i) Urbana owns 100% of the shares of both CIHI and UMI. Consequently, Urbana is the beneficial owner of 1,016,070 equity shares of the Bombay Stock Exchange (the "BSE"), which are held within CIHI and UMI. Each of CIHI and UMI reflect the value of the BSE equity shares held plus a minimal amount of other assets.

K:UrbanaNAVsweekly NAVsweekly NAV 2020nav September 4 2020

5.02

Sheet1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Urbana Corporation published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 16:19:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 63,0 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
Net income 2019 50,7 M 38,4 M 38,4 M
Net Debt 2019 21,0 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 2,82x
Yield 2019 2,79%
Capitalization 123 M 93,7 M 92,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 -2,51x
EV / Sales 2019 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 87,7%
Technical analysis trends URBANA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Scott Caldwell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sylvia Stinson Chief Financial Officer
Bethann Colle Independent Director
Michael B. C. Gundy Non-Independent Director
George W. Dickson Elliott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
URBANA CORPORATION-5.57%94
BLACKROCK, INC.12.32%86 097
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-13.19%50 169
UBS GROUP AG-7.61%44 265
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-25.49%33 220
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.8.56%30 023
