Urbana : Net Assets Report September 4, 2020

URBANA CORPORATION
UNAUDITED Summary of Investment Portfolio as at September 4, 2020
Number of
% of Portfolio
Securities Description Equity Investments
Cost
Fair Value
Fair Value
350,000
Bank of America Corp
672,832 Caldwell India Holdings Inc. (CIHI) (i)
343,238 Urbana Mauritius Inc. (UMI) (i)
110,000 Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
200,000 Citigroup Inc.
700,000 AGF Management Ltd. Class B
500,000 Husky Energy Inc.
100,000 Intercontinental Exchange
200,000 KKR & Co. Inc. Class A
250,000 Morgan Stanley
1,600,000 Real Matters Inc.
500,000
Suncor Energy
100,000 Toronto Dominion Bank 2,000,000 Whitecap Resources Inc.
4,882,387
12,184,846 4.64%
14,655,481
8,210,269 3.13%
6,346,517
4,232,279 1.61%
3,637,004
13,134,946 5.00%
10,176,194
13,778,622 5.25%
4,044,556
3,654,000 1.39%
3,301,600
2,095,000 0.80%
4,153,846
13,127,994 5.00%
7,516,623
9,365,895 3.57%
6,933,526
17,285,586 6.59%
6,214,667
41,056,000 15.64%
16,927,305
10,120,000 3.86%
5,826,472
6,342,000 2.42%
6,495,634
5,160,000 1.97%
3,323,925
Metamaterial Inc.
2,054,790
1,096,895 0.42%
4,112,569 FundThrough Inc. Preferred
4,250,000
4,250,000 1.62%
10,000,000
9,848,864 3.75%
84,012
Caldwell Growth Opportunities Trust
13,260,878 CNSX Markets Inc. (Canadian Securities Exchange)
3,000,000 Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class A Preferred
1,544,236 Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class B Preferred
4,538,460 Four Lakes Capital Fund Limited Partnership
9,909,025 Highview Financial Holdings Inc.
27,428
Kognitiv Corporation Preferred
122,222 Kognitiv Corporation
35 Minneapolis Grain Exchange (seats)
2,350,000
Radar Capital Inc. Class A
16,755,081 Radar Capital Inc. Class B
465,381
Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class A2 Preferred
455,671 Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class B1 Preferred
6,500,000
Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class B3 Preferred
526,241 Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund 800,000 Caldwell Financial Ltd.
3,250,000 Vive Crop Protection Inc. Warrants Debt Investments
1,826,650
1,960,000 0.75%
703,437
752,263 0.29%
7,248,349
32,091,325 12.23%
3,000,000
3,594,009 1.37%
1,850,000
1,850,000 0.70%
4,999,998
5,007,283 1.91%
5,406,753
10,305,386 3.93%
353,000
353,000 0.13%
2,404,596
1,460,558 0.56%
8,151,851
10,743,233 4.09%
50
- 0.00%
12,566,311
10,651,205 4.06%
314,132
314,132 0.12%
45,567
45,567 0.02%
3,250,000 -
3,250,000 1.24%
- 0.00%
3,000,000 Highview Financial Holdings Inc. Conv Promissory Note 2,133,980 Radar Capital Inc. Promissory Note
3,000,000 2,133,980
3,000,000 1.14%
2,133,980 0.81%
20,316
Cash
20,316 0.01%
Total
$
174,691,590
$
262,475,452 100.00% Private Exchanges/Investments 38.71%
Total Net Assets (NAs) as at September 4, 2020
ASSETS
Market Value of Investment Portfolio Other Assets
Shares outstanding:
$
262,475,452 583,250
TOTAL ASSETS
LIABILITIES
BMO Demand Loan 9,300,000
Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities 1,232,202
Provision for Current Taxes Provision for Deferred Taxes
TOTAL LIABILITIES
TOTAL NET ASSETS (after tax) as at September 4, 2020
Closing price September 4, 2020: URB $2.71 URB.A $2.52
USD/CAD exchange rate: 1.31175
958,000 11,554,000
10,000,000
37,838,227 Non-Voting Class A shares 47,838,227
$
263,058,703
$ $
23,044,202
Common shares
240,014,501 NAs per share
$
(i) Urbana owns 100% of the shares of both CIHI and UMI. Consequently, Urbana is the beneficial owner of 1,016,070 equity shares of the Bombay Stock Exchange (the "BSE"), which are held within CIHI and UMI. Each of CIHI and UMI reflect the value of the BSE equity shares held plus a minimal amount of other assets.
5.02
