Urbana : Net Assets Report September 4, 2020

URBANA CORPORATION

UNAUDITED Summary of Investment Portfolio as at September 4, 2020

Number of

% of Portfolio

Securities Description Equity Investments

Cost

Fair Value

Fair Value

350,000

Bank of America Corp

672,832 Caldwell India Holdings Inc. (CIHI)(i)

343,238 Urbana Mauritius Inc. (UMI)(i)

110,000 Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

200,000 Citigroup Inc.

700,000 AGF Management Ltd. Class B

500,000 Husky Energy Inc.

100,000 Intercontinental Exchange

200,000 KKR & Co. Inc. Class A

250,000 Morgan Stanley

1,600,000 Real Matters Inc.

500,000

Suncor Energy

100,000 Toronto Dominion Bank 2,000,000 Whitecap Resources Inc.

4,882,387

12,184,846 4.64%

14,655,481

8,210,269 3.13%

6,346,517

4,232,279 1.61%

3,637,004

13,134,946 5.00%

10,176,194

13,778,622 5.25%

4,044,556

3,654,000 1.39%

3,301,600

2,095,000 0.80%

4,153,846

13,127,994 5.00%

7,516,623

9,365,895 3.57%

6,933,526

17,285,586 6.59%

6,214,667

41,056,000 15.64%

16,927,305

10,120,000 3.86%

5,826,472

6,342,000 2.42%

6,495,634

5,160,000 1.97%

3,323,925

Metamaterial Inc.

2,054,790

1,096,895 0.42%

4,112,569 FundThrough Inc. Preferred 4,250,000 4,250,000 1.62% 10,000,000 9,848,864 3.75%

84,012 Caldwell Growth Opportunities Trust 13,260,878 CNSX Markets Inc. (Canadian Securities Exchange) 3,000,000 Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class A Preferred

1,544,236 Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class B Preferred

4,538,460 Four Lakes Capital Fund Limited Partnership

9,909,025 Highview Financial Holdings Inc. 27,428 Kognitiv Corporation Preferred 122,222 Kognitiv Corporation 35 Minneapolis Grain Exchange (seats) 2,350,000 Radar Capital Inc. Class A 16,755,081 Radar Capital Inc. Class B 465,381 Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class A2 Preferred 455,671 Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class B1 Preferred 6,500,000 Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class B3 Preferred

526,241 Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund 800,000 Caldwell Financial Ltd.

3,250,000 Vive Crop Protection Inc. Warrants Debt Investments

1,826,650 1,960,000 0.75% 703,437 752,263 0.29% 7,248,349 32,091,325 12.23% 3,000,000 3,594,009 1.37% 1,850,000 1,850,000 0.70% 4,999,998 5,007,283 1.91% 5,406,753 10,305,386 3.93% 353,000 353,000 0.13% 2,404,596 1,460,558 0.56% 8,151,851 10,743,233 4.09% 50 - 0.00% 12,566,311 10,651,205 4.06% 314,132 314,132 0.12% 45,567 45,567 0.02% 3,250,000 - 3,250,000 1.24% - 0.00%

3,000,000 Highview Financial Holdings Inc. Conv Promissory Note 2,133,980 Radar Capital Inc. Promissory Note 3,000,000 2,133,980 3,000,000 1.14% 2,133,980 0.81% 20,316

Cash

20,316 0.01%

Total

$

174,691,590

$

262,475,452 100.00%Private Exchanges/Investments 38.71%

Total Net Assets (NAs) as at September 4, 2020

ASSETS

Market Value of Investment Portfolio Other Assets

Shares outstanding:

$

262,475,452 583,250

TOTAL ASSETS

LIABILITIES

BMO Demand Loan 9,300,000

Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities 1,232,202

Provision for Current Taxes Provision for Deferred Taxes

TOTAL LIABILITIES

TOTAL NET ASSETS (after tax) as at September 4, 2020

Closing price September 4, 2020: URB $2.71 URB.A $2.52

USD/CAD exchange rate: 1.31175

958,000 11,554,000

10,000,000

37,838,227 Non-Voting Class A shares 47,838,227

$

263,058,703

$ $

23,044,202

Common shares

240,014,501 NAs per share

$

(i) Urbana owns 100% of the shares of both CIHI and UMI. Consequently, Urbana is the beneficial owner of 1,016,070 equity shares of the Bombay Stock Exchange (the "BSE"), which are held within CIHI and UMI. Each of CIHI and UMI reflect the value of the BSE equity shares held plus a minimal amount of other assets.

5.02

