Urbana : Returns January 2022 (pdf)

Urbana Corporation is an investment company whose shares trade on the TMX and CSE

(URB, URB.A) at a significant discount from their underlying net assets per share(1).

Urbana is, in effect, a one-stop investment portfolio.

Below are the compound annual growth rates ("CAGR")(2) of Urbana's net assets per share for the stated periods ending January 31, 2022:

Year to Date 3.15% Since Inception October 1, 2002 15.05%

Source: FUNDATA (All performance numbers are annually compounded after taxes & all expenses).

Notes: (1)Net assets per share represents total assets less liabilities divided the total number of outstanding shares (both Class A and Common).

(2)To calculate CAGR divide the net assets per share at the end of the period by its value at the beginning of the period. Raise the result to an exponent of one divided by the number of years. Subtract one from the final result.

Aside from a diversified investment portfolio, Urbana also holds a strategically located gold prospect (approximately 3,000 acres) in Urban Township, Quebec.

This property is carried on the books at a zero cost base.

Urbana's investments are managed by the team at

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.

Listed: Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M. & Elizabeth Naumovski President & CEO URB, URB.A Investor Relations tcaldwell@urbanacorp.com enaumovski@urbanacorp.com

