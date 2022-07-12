Urbana : Returns June 2022 (pdf)

Established 1947
Urbana Corporation is an investment company, shares trade on the TMX and CSE - URB, URB.A
Holdings available on our website and updated weekly.
www.urbanacorp.com
Below are the growth rates of Urbana's net assets per share for the stated periods ending June 30, 2022.
The Since Inception return is an after tax compounded annual growth rate ("CAGR")(1) .
|
|
Year to Date
|
|
1.55%
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Month
|
|
-8.61%
|
|
|
|
|
|
6 Month
|
|
1.55%
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Year
|
|
8.36%
|
|
|
|
Since Inception October 1, 2002
|
|
14.63%
|
|
|
|
|
Source:
|
FUNDATA (All performance numbers are after taxes & all expenses).
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
(1)To calculate CAGR divide the net assets per share at the end of the period by its value at the beginning of the period. Raise the result
|
|
to an exponent of one divided by the number of years. Subtract one from the final result.
|
|
|
|
|
Urbana's investments are managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.
|
Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M.
|
Elizabeth Naumovski
|
President & CEO
|
Investor Relations
|
tcaldwell@urbanacorp.com
|
enaumovski@urbanacorp.com
Certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions exposed to major risks and uncertainties. Although considered reasonable, Urbana Corporation cannot provide any guarantee as to the materialization of forward-looking expectations. Urbana will not update or revise any forward- looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. The contents should not be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell securities. Investors should seek professional advice.
150 King Street West, Suite 1702, P.O. Box 47
Toronto, ON M5H 1J9 416-595-9106 www.urbanacorp.com
