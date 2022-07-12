Urbana : Returns June 2022 (pdf)

Established 1947

Below are the growth rates of Urbana's net assets per share for the stated periods ending June 30, 2022.

The Since Inception return is an after tax compounded annual growth rate ("CAGR")(1) .

Year to Date 1.55% 1 Month -8.61% 6 Month 1.55% 1 Year 8.36% Since Inception October 1, 2002 14.63% Source: FUNDATA (All performance numbers are after taxes & all expenses). Notes: (1)To calculate CAGR divide the net assets per share at the end of the period by its value at the beginning of the period. Raise the result to an exponent of one divided by the number of years. Subtract one from the final result.

Urbana's investments are managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.

