Urbana : Announces Further Social Distancing Preparations for its Upcoming Annual Shareholders Meeting (pdf)

06/10/2021 | 03:42pm EDT
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

News Release

TSX and CSE: URB, URB.A

Urbana Corporation Announces Further Social Distancing Preparations

for its Upcoming Annual Shareholders Meeting

Toronto, Ontario - June 10, 2021 - Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A)

In connection with its June 16, 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders, Urbana is closely monitoring Ontario's COVID-19 social distancing rules and its re-opening plan.

Urbana intends to comply with social distancing rules in effect at the time of the meeting. In-person meeting attendance will be granted to shareholders on a first-comefirst-served basis up to the limit then permitted by law. To accommodate possible social distancing limits on in-person attendance in the meeting room, additional overflow rooms have been reserved at the meeting venue which will have audio and video connections to the main meeting room. It remains possible that not all shareholders wishing to attend the meeting in person will be granted access to the meeting venue.

For this reason, and in order to support public health efforts in managing COVID-19, Urbana continues to encourage shareholders not to attend the meeting in person. Shareholders are urged to vote on the matters before the meeting by proxy. Urbana's management information circular dated May 4, 2021 (available at www.urbanacorp.com and www.SEDAR.com) contains important information about Urbana and the meeting, including detailed instructions on voting by proxy. We encourage you to review it prior to voting.

Shareholders will also be able to view and/or listen in to the meeting online by way of a live video webcast at www.urbanacorp.com/annualmeeting2021or by phone (audio only) at (647) 558-0588 or Canada Toll Free 1-855-703-8985 (enter meeting ID 917 1238 6087 when prompted). Shareholders will not be able to vote or otherwise participate in the meeting via the webcast or by phone.

A full video of the meeting proceedings will be made available after the meeting on Urbana's website at www.urbanacorp.com.

Shareholders may submit questions to Urbana in advance of the meeting by email at 2021AGM@urbanacorp.com. Questions so submitted will, subject to verification by Urbana of shareholder identity and confirmation of the question's relevance to the business of the meeting, be addressed at the meeting or via direct contact with the shareholder depending on content.

Urbana may make further announcements in relation to the meeting in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On behalf of Urbana's Board of Directors

Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M.

Please contact Elizabeth Naumovski, Investor Relations at 416-595-9106 or enaumovski@urbanacorp.com for further information.

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Urbana to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Unless required by applicable securities law, Urbana does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

150 KING ST. W., SUITE 1702, P.O. Box 47, TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 1J9

TEL: 416-595-9106 FAX: 416-862-2498 www.urbanacorp.com

Disclaimer

Urbana Corporation published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 19:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
