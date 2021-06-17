Log in
URBANA  : Directors Voting Result AGM 2021 (pdf)
PU
Urbana Corporation – Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting
GL
06/11URBANA  : Net Assets Report June 11, 2021
PU
Urbana : Directors Voting Result AGM 2021 (pdf)

06/17/2021 | 04:04pm EDT
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

News Release

Listed: TSX and CSE: URB, URB.A

URBANA CORPORATION - RESULTS OF VOTING FOR

DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Toronto, Ontario - June 17, 2021 - Urbana Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX & CSE: URB, URB.A) reports the results of the vote on the election of directors at its June 16, 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Each of the five nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular, dated May 4, 2021, was elected as a director of the Corporation, without a vote by ballot being conducted.

The Corporation received proxies with regard to voting on the five directors nominated for election, directing as set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee

% of votes

% of votes

"for"

"withhold"

Thomas S. Caldwell

99.50

0.50

Beth Colle

99.96

0.04

George D. Elliott

99.50

0.50

Michael B.C. Gundy

99.53

0.47

Charles A.V. Pennock

99.53

0.47

On behalf of Urbana's Board of Directors,

Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M.

For further information:Elizabeth Naumovski Investor Relations

(416) 595-9106 info@urbanacorp.com

150 KING ST. W., SUITE 1702, TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 1J9 TEL: 416-595-9106 FAX: 416-862-2498 www.urbanacorp.com

Disclaimer

Urbana Corporation published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 20:03:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
