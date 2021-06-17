Urbana : Directors Voting Result AGM 2021 (pdf)

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES
News Release
Listed: TSX and CSE: URB, URB.A
URBANA CORPORATION - RESULTS OF VOTING FOR
DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
Toronto, Ontario - June 17, 2021 - Urbana Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX & CSE: URB, URB.A) reports the results of the vote on the election of directors at its June 16, 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
Each of the five nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular, dated May 4, 2021, was elected as a director of the Corporation, without a vote by ballot being conducted.
The Corporation received proxies with regard to voting on the five directors nominated for election, directing as set forth in the table below:
Name of Nominee
% of votes
% of votes
"for"
"withhold"
Thomas S. Caldwell
99.50
0.50
Beth Colle
99.96
0.04
George D. Elliott
99.50
0.50
Michael B.C. Gundy
99.53
0.47
Charles A.V. Pennock
99.53
0.47
On behalf of Urbana's Board of Directors,
Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M.
For further information:Elizabeth Naumovski Investor Relations
(416) 595-9106 info@urbanacorp.com
