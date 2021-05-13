Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Urbana Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    URB   CA91707P1099

URBANA CORPORATION

(URB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/11 10:37:24 am
3.23 CAD   -6.38%
04:30pURBANA  : Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 (pdf)
PU
04:22pURBANA  : Financial Statements March 31, 2021
PU
04:22pURBANA  : Management's Discussion & Analysis March 31, 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Urbana : Financial Statements March 31, 2021

05/13/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Condensed Interim Financial Statements of

Urbana Corporation

March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

NOTICE: This interim financial report has not been reviewed by an auditor.

Urbana Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements

March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020

Table of contents

Condensed interim statements of financial position ..………………………………….…………………………….. 1

Condensed interim statements of comprehensive income (loss)

......................................................................... 2

Condensed interim statements of changes in equity ..............................................................................................

3

Condensed interim statements of cash flows.......................................................................................................

4

Condensed interim schedule of investment portfolio............................................................................................

5

Notes to the condensed interim financial statements........................................................................................

6-21

Urbana Corporation

Condensed interim statements of financial position as at March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

(In Canadian dollars)

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

$

$

Assets

Cash

1,838,963

732,456

Investments, at fair value (Notes 2 and 3)

297,942,621

287,215,004

Accounts and other receivables (Notes 4 and 9)

288,622

387,180

300,070,206

288,334,640

Liabilities

Loan payable (Note 6)

16,500,000

22,800,000

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 5)

1,820,014

1,724,354

Deferred income tax liability (Note 10)

17,407,000

14,641,000

35,727,014

39,165,354

Shareholders'equity

106,838,917

Share capital (Note 8)

106,902,807

Contributed surplus

68,707,498

68,706,177

Retained earnings

88,796,777

73,560,302

Shareholders' equity representing net assets

264,343,192

249,169,286

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

300,070,206

288,334,640

Number of shares outstanding (Note 8)

44,189,627

44,211,727

See accompanying notes

Approved by the Board

Director

Director

Page 1

Urbana Corporation

Condensed interim statements of comprehensive income (loss)

for the three month periods ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

(In Canadian dollars)

2021

2020

Revenue

$

$

(2,791,871)

Net realized gain (loss) on sale and disposal of investments

7,861,268

Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on investments

26,252,702

(59,361,039)

Dividends

663,466

879,293

Interest

69,868

36,986

24,194,165

(50,583,492)

Expenses

1,550,872

Investment management fees (Note 9)

1,531,207

Interest

197,167

286,213

Administrative (Note 9)

344,159

284,558

Transaction costs (Note 9)

663

9,568

Professional fees

51,545

33,080

2,144,406

2,144,626

Net income (loss) before income taxes

22,049,759

(52,728,118)

Foreign withholding tax expense (Note 10)

68,209

124,312

Provision for (recovery of) deferred income taxes (Note 10)

2,766,000

(7,276,000)

Income tax expense (recovery)

2,834,209

(7,151,688)

Total profit (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period

19,215,550

(45,576,430)

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share

0.43

(0.92)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

44,200,152

49,306,270

See accompanying notes

Page 2

Urbana Corporation

Condensed interim statements of changes in equity

for the three month periods ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

(In Canadian dollars)

Share

Contributed

Retained

Total

capital

surplus

earnings

$

$

$

$

Balance at January 1, 2020

122,374,730

66,715,564

64,435,199

253,525,493

Total loss and comprehensive loss for the

-

-

(45,576,430)

(45,576,430)

period

Dividends paid

-

-

(3,958,579)

(3,958,579)

Normal course issuer bid purchases

(1,365,889)

144,888

-

(1,221,001)

Balance at March 31, 2020

121,008,841

66,860,452

14,900,190

202,769,483

Balance at January 1, 2021

106,902,807

68,706,177

73,560,302

249,169,286

Total profit and comprehensive income

for the period

-

-

19,215,550

19,215,550

Dividends paid

-

-

(3,979,075)

(3,979,075)

Normal course issuer bid repurchases

(63,890)

1,321

-

(62,569)

Balance at March 31, 2021

106,838,917

68,707,498

88,796,777

264,343,192

See accompanying notes

Page 3

Disclaimer

Urbana Corporation published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 20:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about URBANA CORPORATION
04:30pURBANA  : Interim Financial Statements March 31, 2021 (pdf)
PU
04:22pURBANA  : Financial Statements March 31, 2021
PU
04:22pURBANA  : Management's Discussion & Analysis March 31, 2021
PU
04:01pURBANA  : March 31, 2021 Interim Financial Statements
AQ
05/07URBANA  : Returns April 2021 (pdf)
PU
05/06URBANA  : Net Assets Report May 7, 2021
PU
04/29URBANA  : Net Assets Report April 30, 2021
PU
04/22URBANA  : Net Assets Report April 23, 2021
PU
04/15URBANA  : Net Assets Report April 16, 2021
PU
04/15URBANA  : Taking a 37% Stake in Blue Ocean Technologies for US$8.5 Million
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22,2 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
Net income 2020 13,1 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net Debt 2020 22,1 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 3,10%
Capitalization 140 M 116 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,52x
EV / Sales 2020 6,75x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart URBANA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Urbana Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends URBANA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Scott Caldwell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sylvia Stinson Chief Financial Officer
Bethann Colle Independent Director
George W. Dickson Elliott Independent Director
Charles A. V. Pennock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
URBANA CORPORATION11.38%116
BLACKROCK, INC.16.99%125 605
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.3.15%67 908
UBS GROUP AG10.67%53 507
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)20.24%44 676
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.22.05%41 868