Urbana : Financial Statements March 31, 2021
Condensed Interim Financial Statements of
Urbana Corporation
March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
NOTICE: This interim financial report has not been reviewed by an auditor.
Urbana Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements
March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020
Table of contents
Condensed interim statements of financial position ..………………………………….…………………………….. 1
Condensed interim statements of comprehensive income (loss)
......................................................................... 2
Condensed interim statements of changes in equity ..............................................................................................
3
Condensed interim statements of cash flows.......................................................................................................
4
Condensed interim schedule of investment portfolio............................................................................................
5
Notes to the condensed interim financial statements........................................................................................
6-21
Urbana Corporation
Condensed interim statements of financial position as at March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020 (Unaudited)
(In Canadian dollars)
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
$
$
Assets
Cash
1,838,963
732,456
Investments, at fair value (Notes 2 and 3)
297,942,621
287,215,004
Accounts and other receivables (Notes 4 and 9)
288,622
387,180
300,070,206
288,334,640
Liabilities
Loan payable (Note 6)
16,500,000
22,800,000
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 5)
1,820,014
1,724,354
Deferred income tax liability (Note 10)
17,407,000
14,641,000
35,727,014
39,165,354
Shareholders'equity
106,838,917
Share capital (Note 8)
106,902,807
Contributed surplus
68,707,498
68,706,177
Retained earnings
88,796,777
73,560,302
Shareholders' equity representing net assets
264,343,192
249,169,286
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
300,070,206
288,334,640
Number of shares outstanding (Note 8)
44,189,627
44,211,727
See accompanying notes
Approved by the Board
Director
Director
Page 1
Urbana Corporation
Condensed interim statements of comprehensive income (loss)
for the three month periods ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020 (Unaudited)
(In Canadian dollars)
2021
2020
Revenue
$
(2,791,871)
Net realized gain (loss) on sale and disposal of investments
7,861,268
Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on investments
26,252,702
(59,361,039)
Dividends
663,466
879,293
Interest
69,868
36,986
24,194,165
(50,583,492)
Expenses
1,550,872
Investment management fees (Note 9)
1,531,207
Interest
197,167
286,213
Administrative (Note 9)
344,159
284,558
Transaction costs (Note 9)
663
9,568
Professional fees
51,545
33,080
2,144,406
2,144,626
Net income (loss) before income taxes
22,049,759
(52,728,118)
Foreign withholding tax expense (Note 10)
68,209
124,312
Provision for (recovery of) deferred income taxes (Note 10)
2,766,000
(7,276,000)
Income tax expense (recovery)
2,834,209
(7,151,688)
Total profit (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period
19,215,550
(45,576,430)
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
0.43
(0.92)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
44,200,152
49,306,270
See accompanying notes
Page 2
Urbana Corporation
Condensed interim statements of changes in equity
for the three month periods ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020 (Unaudited)
(In Canadian dollars)
Share
Contributed
Retained
Total
capital
surplus
earnings
$
$
$
$
Balance at January 1, 2020
122,374,730
66,715,564
64,435,199
253,525,493
Total loss and comprehensive loss for the
-
-
(45,576,430)
(45,576,430)
period
Dividends paid
-
-
(3,958,579)
(3,958,579)
Normal course issuer bid purchases
(1,365,889)
144,888
-
(1,221,001)
Balance at March 31, 2020
121,008,841
66,860,452
14,900,190
202,769,483
Balance at January 1, 2021
106,902,807
68,706,177
73,560,302
249,169,286
Total profit and comprehensive income
|
|
for the period
-
-
19,215,550
19,215,550
Dividends paid
-
-
(3,979,075)
(3,979,075)
Normal course issuer bid repurchases
(63,890)
1,321
-
(62,569)
Balance at March 31, 2021
106,838,917
68,707,498
88,796,777
264,343,192
See accompanying notes
Page 3
