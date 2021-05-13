Urbana : Management's Discussion & Analysis March 31, 2021 05/13/2021 | 04:22pm EDT Send by mail :

URBANA CORPORATION MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the three months ended March 31, 2021 This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") supplements, but does not form part of, the unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Urbana Corporation ("Urbana" or the "Corporation") and notes thereto for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (the "Interim Financial Statements") and the audited financial statements of Urbana and notes thereto for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Annual Audited Financial Statements"). Consequently, the following discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with the Interim Financial Statements and the Annual Audited Financial Statements, both of which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All amounts shown in this MD&A, unless otherwise specified, are presented in Canadian dollars. This MD&A is current as of May 12, 2021. The Corporation's Audit Committee reviewed this document, and prior to its release, the Corporation's Board of Directors approved it, on the Audit Committee's recommendation. You can obtain information relating to the Corporation, including the Corporation's annual information form and Annual Audited Financial Statements, at no cost, by calling Urbana collect at (416) 595-9106, by writing to us at: 150 King Street West, Suite 1702, Toronto, Ontario M5H 1J9 or by visiting our website at www.urbanacorp.comor the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. REPORTING REGIME Urbana is subject to National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102")Continuous Disclosure Obligations. For accounting purposes, Urbana is treated as an investment entity under IFRS. NON-GAAPMEASURES The Corporation prepares audited annual financial statements and unaudited condensed interim financial statements in accordance with IFRS. This MD&A complements IFRS results with the following financial measures which are not recognized under IFRS and which do not have a standard meaning prescribed by IFRS: "net assets per share", "total return of net assets per share" and "compound annual growth rate of net assets per share since inception". Net assets per share The three financial measures used to calculate "net assets per share", namely assets, liabilities and number of shares outstanding, are individually recognized under IFRS, but "net assets per share" is not. The calculation of net assets per share as at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 is presented in the following table: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets ($) 300,070,206 288,334,640 LESS Liabilities ($) 35,727,014 39,165,354 EQUALS Net Assets ($) 264,343,192 249,169,286 DIVIDED BY Number of Shares Outstanding 44,189,627 44,211,727 EQUALS Net assets per share ($) 5.98 5.64 1 Total return of net assets per share The total return of net assets per share over a given period refers to the increase or decrease of Urbana's net assets per share over a specified time period, expressed as a percentage of Urbana's net assets per share at the beginning of the time period, assuming that each dividend paid during the period was reinvested at a price equal to the net assets per share at the relevant time. Compound annual growth rate of net assets per share since inception Compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of net assets per share since inception is the compound annual growth rate of Urbana's net assets per share from October 1, 2002, when Caldwell Investment Management Ltd., the investment manager of Urbana, started managing Urbana's investment portfolio, to the end of the period in question. We calculate CAGR of net assets per share since inception by dividing Urbana's net assets per share at the end of the period in question by its net assets per share at inception (i.e. October 1, 2002), raising the result to the power of the quotient obtained by having one divided by the number of years representing the period length, and then subtracting one. The Corporation provides the three non-IFRS measures indicated above because it believes each measure can provide information that may assist shareholders to better understand the Corporation's performance and to facilitate a comparison of the results of ongoing operations. No measure that is calculated in accordance with IFRS is directly comparable to or provides investors with this net assets per share information. As a result, no quantitative reconciliation from "net assets per share" to an IFRS measure is provided in this MD&A. Non-IFRS measures should not be construed as alternatives to net comprehensive income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Corporation's performance. CAGR of net assets per share since inception describes the historical rate at which Urbana's net assets per share would have increased at a steady rate. This single historical rate is only an illustration and does not represent the actual annual growth rate of Urbana's net assets per share in any given year. The growth rate of Urbana's net assets per share in any given year since 2002 may have been higher or lower than the CAGR of net assets per share due to market volatility and other factors. BUSINESS OBJECTIVES AND STRATEGIES, AND RISK FACTORS The business objectives and strategies of Urbana are to seek out, and invest in, private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and to invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. Urbana has the scope to invest in any sector in any region. There were no material changes to Urbana's investment style during the first financial quarter of 2021 ("2021 Q1") that affected the overall level of risk associated with investment in the Corporation. Some of the risk factors associated with investing in Urbana are described in Urbana's most recent annual information form, which is available on the Corporation's website at www.urbanacorp.comand on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Risks and uncertainties that may materially affect Urbana's future performance include individual corporate risk, macroeconomic risk, currency risk and product price risk. 2 OVERALL PERFORMANCE AND DISCUSSION OF OPERATIONS Public equity markets continued their upward move in 2021 Q1. Although COVID-19 infections remain stubbornly high and variants are threatening, the focus has been on the availability of vaccines and the race to herd immunity. The economies where lockdown restrictions are easing are showing remarkably strong economic recoveries. This speaks to an optimistic scenario when "normal" returns. The challenge could be governments who want to be seen as "doing something" could add fuel to the recovery flames with inflationary pressures and higher interest rates resulting. During 2021 Q1, Urbana's net assets per share increased from $5.64 to $5.98, after the payment of a dividend of nine cents ($0.09) per share1 in January 2021, resulting in a 7.8% total return of net assets per share. During the same period, the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index ("S&P/TSX Index") increased by 8.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average Total Return Index (converted to Canadian Dollars) ("DJIA Index") increased by 6.9%. The performance of virtually all investment portfolios since March of last year has been spectacular as prices have bounced from crisis lows. The key last year was to not get scared out of the market when frightening news dominated. During 2021 Q1, we took some profits in Metamaterial Inc. and offset those gains by taking losses in Suncor Energy. Metamaterial Inc. gained approximately $6 million in the quarter. Our U.S. bank holdings added approximately $10.6 million. Real Matters Inc. suffered a major pull back of approximately $7.9 million on the basis of fears regarding interest rate increases. Within our private equity component, CNSX Markets Inc., the operator of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), was marked up by $3.8 million reflecting an independent transaction at $3.35 per share. Evolve Funds Group Inc., an ETF (exchange traded fund) provider, was marked up by $1.2M as a result of the company's strong growth in assets under management. Our Four Lakes Capital trading account has contained a good recovery and added approximately $1.4 million since year end. Looking forward, interest rates still hold the key to overall equity market tone. At present, we feel low rates will probably remain for the next one to two years. Urbana's long-term performance, represented by its CAGR of net assets per share since inception on October 1, 2002 to March 31, 2021, was 14.6% (after-tax). This compares favourably with the CAGR of the S&P/TSX Index of 9.1% and the CAGR of the DJIA Index of 9.6%, for the same period.2 Our long-term goal is to strive for and maintain superior long-term performance. In 2021 Q1, dividend income was $663,466, down from $879,293 in the first quarter of 2020 ("2020 Q1"). This decrease stemmed primarily from the sale of some of our Canadian dividend The common shares and the Class A shares participate equally in dividends. The CAGR of the indexes is calculated in the same way as the CAGR of net assets per share since inception. 3 paying stocks, namely CIBC, Husky Energy, Suncor Energy and Teck Resources. In 2021 Q1, interest income amounted to $69,868, up from $36,986 in 2020 Q1. 2021 Q1 revenue reflects interest on promissory notes held by Urbana in Highview Financial Holdings Inc. and Radar Capital Inc. and interest on a debenture held by Urbana in Integrated Grain Processors Cooperative Inc. whereas 2020 Q1 revenue related to Highview and Radar. Urbana realized a net loss of $2.8M from the sale and disposal of investments in 2021 Q1 (2020 Q1 - $7.9M gain). This loss stemmed from the redemption of Caldwell India Holdings Inc. ("CIH") shares ($6.0M), the disposal of Suncor Energy ($497,585) and Husky Energy ($99,021) and foreign exchange transactions. These losses were partially offset by gains from the disposal of Metamaterial Inc. ($2.5M) and TD Bank ($1.4M). Urbana recorded $26.3M in unrealized gains in 2021 Q1 (2020 Q1 - $59.4M loss). The best performers during 2021 Q1 were Metamaterial Inc. ($6.2M), CIH ($6.1M), CNSX Markets Inc. ($3.8M), Bank of America ($3.5M), Citigroup ($2.6M) and Morgan Stanley ($2.6M). The large valuation increase related to CIH stemmed from the redemption of CIH shares, whereby the unrealized gain was converted to a realized loss, as discussed above. By far the weakest performer during 2021 Q1 was Real Matters, which generated an unrealized loss of $7.9M. During 2021 Q1, Urbana recorded net income before income taxes of $22.0M (2020 Q1 - $52.7M loss) primarily due to $26.3M in unrealized gains on investments. Investment management fees in 2021 Q1 were $1.6M, up from $1.5M in 2020 Q1, due to an increase in the average net assets under management. Interest expense in 2021 Q1 amounted to $197,167 compared to $286,213 in 2020 Q1 since both borrowings and borrowing rates were down in 2021 Q1. Transaction costs, which relate entirely to purchases under the normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), amounted to $663 in 2021 Q1, down from $9,568 in 2020 Q1. Since Urbana aggressively made purchases under its NCIB in late 2020, there is very little room left to continue making purchases during the course of the current NCIB program. Transaction costs in respect of all trades, excluding NCIB trades, are absorbed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. ("CIM" or the "Manager"). Professional fees, comprised of audit fees and legal costs, were $51,545 in 2021 Q1, up from $33,080 in 2020 Q1, because 2020 Q1 included a small reversal of over accrued legal costs from 2019. Administrative expenses in 2021 Q1 were $344,159, up from $284,558 in 2020 Q1, primarily due to costs related to special projects incurred in 2021 Q1 as well as increased stock exchange fees in 2021 Q1, which were paid in a different quarter in 2020, thus representing a timing difference. Foreign withholding tax expense in 2021 Q1 was $68,209, down from $124,312 in 2020 Q1, because 2020 Q1 included excess withholding taxes that were subsequently reimbursed. A deferred income tax expense of $2.8M has been recorded in 2021 Q1 (2020 Q1 - $7.3M recovery) due to the unrealized gains recorded during 2021 Q1 whereas 2020 Q1 had unrealized losses. Urbana purchased and cancelled 22,100 non-voting Class A shares ("Class A shares") in 2021 Q1 at an average price of $2.83 per Class A share. Subsequent to March 31, 2021, Urbana purchased an additional 19,200 Class A shares at an average price of $3.20 per Class A share. Since May 2010, Urbana has purchased and cancelled a total of 43,355,893 Class A shares under its normal course issuer bid programs. The number of Class A shares now outstanding is 34,170,427. 4 Past Performance The performance information presented in this section shows how Urbana has performed in the past and does not necessarily indicate how it will perform in the future. Year-by-Year Performance The following bar chart shows the net assets per share performance of Urbana's common shares for the financial periods indicated. The bar chart shows, in percentage terms, how much an investment made on the first day of each financial period would have grown or decreased by the last day of each financial period based on the net assets per share of Urbana, assuming that each dividend paid during the period was reinvested. Urbana's Class A shares, which have the same rights as the common shares as to dividends and upon liquidation, are treated as if they are common shares for the purposes of the net assets per share calculation. 50% Total return of net assets per share 25.4% 25% 11.9% 7.8% 0% -25% -15.8% 2018 2019 2020 Three months ended March 31, 2021 Summary of Investment Portfolio as at March 31, 2021 The following data is extracted from Urbana's Interim Financial Statements: % of Number of Portfolio securities Description Cost ($) Fair value ($) Fair Value Private equity investments 13,260,878 CNSX Markets Inc. 7,248,349 44,423,941 14.8% 1,327,620 Miami International Holdings Inc. 12,257,268 12,931,799 4.3% 800,000 Caldwell Financial Ltd. 1,826,650 2,272,000 0.8% 2,350,000 Radar Capital Inc. Class A Common 50 - -% 16,755,081 Radar Capital Inc. Class B Common 12,566,311 10,260,812 3.4% 3,000,000 Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class A Preferred 3,000,000 4,380,000 1.5% 1,544,236 Evolve Funds Group Inc. Class B Preferred 1,850,000 2,254,585 0.8% 16,259,886 Highview Financial Holdings Inc. 11,546,243 17,548,869 5.9% 5 Integrated Grain Processors Co-operative Inc. Memb. 500 500 -% 1,400,999 Integrated Grain Processors Co-operative Inc. Class E 3,572,547 3,572,547 1.2% 4,538,460 Four Lakes Capital Fund Limited Partnership 4,999,998 6,894,134 2.3% 84,012 Caldwell Growth Opportunities Fund ("CGOF") (i) 703,437 740,333 0.3% 7,000 Caldwell India Holdings Inc. ("CIHI") (ii) 152,472 88,580 0.1% 465,381 Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class A2 Preferred 314,132 314,132 0.1% 455,671 Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class B1 Preferred 45,567 45,567 -% 6,500,000 Vive Crop Protection Inc. Class B3 Preferred 3,250,000 3,250,000 1.1% 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

