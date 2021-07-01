Urbana : announces investment in Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC (pdf)

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

Urbana Corporation announces investment

in Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC

Toronto, Ontario - June 29, 2021 - Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A)

Urbana Corporation ("Urbana") is pleased to announce it has closed on a $10.5 million investment in Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC ("BOT") https://www.blueoceantechnologiesllc.com/, a private company, for approximately 37% of that organization. This investment is held through Urbana International Inc., a Delaware incorporated wholly owned subsidiary of Urbana.

BOT has recently established an Alternative Trading System which allows the trading of U.S. listed equities from 8pm ET to 4am ET, for investors, including those based in the Asia-Pacific region, who will now be able to trade U.S. equities during their daytime hours.

We see this venture as holding great potential in terms of trading volumes, data sourcing and revenues.

The team at BOT is made up of highly experienced security trading platform and Wall Street professionals.

