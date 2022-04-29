Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Urbana Property Fund (leasehold)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    URBNPF   TH0956010001

URBANA PROPERTY FUND (LEASEHOLD)

(URBNPF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-27
2.380 THB   -1.65%
02:02aURBANA PROPERTY FUND LEASEHOLD : Change of Company's Head Office Address
PU
04/21URBANA PROPERTY FUND LEASEHOLD : Notification of the Resolutions of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders of Urbana Property Fund (Lease hold) (URBNPF)
PU
04/04URBANA PROPERTY FUND LEASEHOLD : Notification of the Progress on the Postponement of Rental Payment of Sub-Lessee of Urbana Property Fund (Leasehold) (URBNPF)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Urbana Property Fund leasehold : Change of Company's Head Office Address

04/29/2022 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
29 Apr 2022 12:37:19
Headline
Change of Company's Head Office Address
Symbol
URBNPF
Source
URBNPF
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Urbana Property Fund Leasehold published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 06:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about URBANA PROPERTY FUND (LEASEHOLD)
02:02aURBANA PROPERTY FUND LEASEHOLD : Change of Company's Head Office Address
PU
04/21URBANA PROPERTY FUND LEASEHOLD : Notification of the Resolutions of the 2022 Annual Genera..
PU
04/04URBANA PROPERTY FUND LEASEHOLD : Notification of the Progress on the Postponement of Renta..
PU
03/31URBANA PROPERTY FUND LEASEHOLD : Disclosure of Invitation Letter of the 2022 Annual Genera..
PU
03/16URBANA PROPERTY FUND LEASEHOLD : List of major unit holders of URBANA PROPERTY FUND (Lease..
PU
03/04URBANA PROPERTY FUND LEASEHOLD : Notification on the Non-Payment of Dividend for the Perfo..
PU
02/28Urbana Property Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Urbana Property Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
2021Urbana Property Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 202..
CI
2021Urbana Property Fund Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 38,5 M 1,12 M 1,12 M
Net income 2021 31,6 M 0,92 M 0,92 M
Net Debt 2021 229 M 6,64 M 6,64 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 171 M 4,97 M 4,97 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales 2021 10,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,9%
Chart URBANA PROPERTY FUND (LEASEHOLD)
Duration : Period :
Urbana Property Fund (leasehold) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
URBANA PROPERTY FUND (LEASEHOLD)-7.03%5
VONOVIA SE-18.43%32 216
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-5.36%31 324
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-18.09%12 577
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-21.34%12 300
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-24.50%11 689