    URBNPF   TH0956010001

URBANA PROPERTY FUND (LEASEHOLD)

(URBNPF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-07
2.220 THB   -3.48%
07/18URBANA PROPERTY FUND LEASEHOLD : Notification of the Progress on the Postponement of Rental Payment of Sub-Lessee of Urbana Property Fund
PU
05/24URBANA PROPERTY FUND LEASEHOLD : Notification on the Non-Payment of Dividend for the Performance of the Fund's operating period of January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022 (Edit)
PU
05/13Urbana Property Fund Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Urbana Property Fund leasehold : Summary of Asset Value, Net Asset Value and Appraisal of Urbana Property Fund (LEASE HOLD) As of June 30, 2022

08/09/2022 | 03:16am EDT
Announcement

Subject: Summary of Asset Value, Net Asset Value and Appraisal of

Urbana Property Fund (LEASE HOLD)

As of June 30, 2022

Asset Value (Baht)

Net Asset Value (Baht)

Net Asset Value / Unit (Baht)

560,878,641.57

306,935,283.38

4.2629

Appraiser

Knight Frank Chartered (Thailand) Company Limited

Asset

Long-term leasehold rights in some parts of the building and Long-term

leasehold rights in all facilities in the Urbana Langsuan project

Asset type on the valuation date

Serviced apartment and/or hotel

Location of the asset

In the Urbana Langsuan project, located at No.55, Langsuan Road, Lumpini

Sub-district, Pathumwan District, Bangkok

Total appraisal value

246,000,000 Baht by applying condition stated in the contract of the Fund in

gaining benefit from the Asset. The report date is April 27, 2022.

The appraiser used the Income Approach method, which forecasted net

Valuation method

future income of the valued asset and discounted the expected future cash

flow to be a Net Present Value of the asset.

Calculation period

Leasehold period of the review valuation is approximately 12 years 275 days,

from 2021 to 2034.

For more information regarding details of the asset valuation report or the asset valuation review report, please contact customer services at 02-305-9800.

Please be informed accordingly.

Announce on August 9, 2022

Kiatnakin Phatra Asset Management Company Limited

** Investments contain risk, please carefully study prospectus before investing. **

Disclaimer

Urbana Property Fund Leasehold published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
