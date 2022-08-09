Urbana Property Fund leasehold : Summary of Asset Value, Net Asset Value and Appraisal of Urbana Property Fund (LEASE HOLD) As of June 30, 2022

Announcement
Subject: Summary of Asset Value, Net Asset Value and Appraisal of
Urbana Property Fund (LEASE HOLD)
As of June 30, 2022
|
Asset Value (Baht)
|
Net Asset Value (Baht)
|
|
Net Asset Value / Unit (Baht)
|
|
|
|
|
560,878,641.57
|
306,935,283.38
|
|
4.2629
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraiser
|
Knight Frank Chartered (Thailand) Company Limited
|
|
|
Asset
|
Long-term leasehold rights in some parts of the building and Long-term
|
leasehold rights in all facilities in the Urbana Langsuan project
|
|
|
|
|
Asset type on the valuation date
|
Serviced apartment and/or hotel
|
|
|
|
Location of the asset
|
In the Urbana Langsuan project, located at No.55, Langsuan Road, Lumpini
|
Sub-district, Pathumwan District, Bangkok
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total appraisal value
|
246,000,000 Baht by applying condition stated in the contract of the Fund in
|
gaining benefit from the Asset. The report date is April 27, 2022.
|
|
|
|
|
The appraiser used the Income Approach method, which forecasted net
|
Valuation method
|
future income of the valued asset and discounted the expected future cash
|
|
flow to be a Net Present Value of the asset.
|
|
|
Calculation period
|
Leasehold period of the review valuation is approximately 12 years 275 days,
|
from 2021 to 2034.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For more information regarding details of the asset valuation report or the asset valuation review report, please contact customer services at 02-305-9800.
Please be informed accordingly.
Announce on August 9, 2022
Kiatnakin Phatra Asset Management Company Limited
** Investments contain risk, please carefully study prospectus before investing. **
