Urbana Property Fund leasehold : Summary of Asset Value, Net Asset Value and Appraisal of Urbana Property Fund (LEASE HOLD) As of June 30, 2022

Announcement

Subject: Summary of Asset Value, Net Asset Value and Appraisal of

Urbana Property Fund (LEASE HOLD)

As of June 30, 2022

Asset Value (Baht) Net Asset Value (Baht) Net Asset Value / Unit (Baht) 560,878,641.57 306,935,283.38 4.2629 Appraiser Knight Frank Chartered (Thailand) Company Limited Asset Long-term leasehold rights in some parts of the building and Long-term leasehold rights in all facilities in the Urbana Langsuan project Asset type on the valuation date Serviced apartment and/or hotel Location of the asset In the Urbana Langsuan project, located at No.55, Langsuan Road, Lumpini Sub-district, Pathumwan District, Bangkok Total appraisal value 246,000,000 Baht by applying condition stated in the contract of the Fund in gaining benefit from the Asset. The report date is April 27, 2022. The appraiser used the Income Approach method, which forecasted net Valuation method future income of the valued asset and discounted the expected future cash flow to be a Net Present Value of the asset. Calculation period Leasehold period of the review valuation is approximately 12 years 275 days, from 2021 to 2034.

Announce on August 9, 2022

