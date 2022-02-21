Urbanet : 【Delayed】Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022 (Six Months Ended December 31, 2021) [Japanese GAAP] February 3, 2022 Company name: URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange (JASDAQ) Stock code: 3242 URL: https://www.urbanet.jp/ Representative: Shinji Hattori, President and Representative Director Contact: Wataru Akai, Director, General Manager of Administration Division Tel: +81-(0)3-6630-3051 Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report: February 3, 2022 Scheduled date of payment of dividend: March 28, 2022 Preparation of supplementary materials for financial results: Yes Holding of financial results meeting: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) (All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022 (July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021) (1) Consolidated results of operations (Percentages represent year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Six months ended Dec. 31, 2021 6,236 (23.5) 400 (64.1) 309 (68.9) 184 (72.5) Six months ended Dec. 31, 2020 8,150 (1.3) 1,114 49.1 997 68.8 673 65.6 Note: Comprehensive income (millions of yen) Six months ended Dec. 31, 2021: 206 (down 70.2%) Six months ended Dec. 31, 2020: 695 (up 71.0%) Net income Diluted net income per per share share Yen Yen Six months ended Dec. 31, 2021 5.90 - Six months ended Dec. 31, 2020 21.46 - (2) Consolidated financial condition Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of Dec. 31, 2021 34,801 13,493 34.2 As of Jun. 30, 2021 35,175 13,591 34.2 Reference: Shareholders' equity (millions of yen) As of Dec. 31, 2021: 11,916 As of Jun. 30, 2021: 12,036 2. Dividends Dividend per share 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended Jun. 30, 2021 - 7.00 - 10.00 17.00 Fiscal year ending Jun. 30, 2022 - 8.00 Fiscal year ending Jun. 30, 2022 (forecast) - 9.00 17.00 Note: Revision to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None 3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022 (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022) (Percentages represent year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Net income per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 23,000 9.8 2,220 (4.4) 1,950 (6.3) 1,300 1.4 41.44 Note: Revisions to the most recently announced earnings forecast: None

* Notes Changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries res ulting in changes in the scope of consolidation): None Newly added: - Excluded: - Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, and restatements Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatements: None Number of shares outstanding (common shares) Number of outstanding shares as of the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of Dec. 31, 2021: 31,374,100 shares As of Jun. 30, 2021: 31,374,100 shares Number of treasury shares as of the end of the period As of Dec. 31, 2021: 62 shares As of Jun. 30, 2021: 62 shares 3) Average number of outstanding shares during the period Six months ended Dec. 31, 2021: 31,374,038 shares Six months ended Dec. 31, 2020: 31,374,038 shares The current quarterly consolidated financial results are not subject to the quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts, and other special items Cautionary statement with respect to forecasts

Forecasts of future performance in these materials are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information available to the Urbanet Group's management at the time these materials were prepared. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of reasons. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance, (3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Forward -looking Statements" on page 3 of the attachments for assumptions for forecasts and notes of caution for usage.

How to view supplementary information at the financial results meeting Materials to be distributed at the meeting will be disclosed on the Timely Disclosure network (TDnet) and available on the Urbanet website at the same time as this financial summary.

For safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, Urbanet Corporation plans to post a video of the financial results meeting for institutional investors and analysts on Friday, February 4, 2022 instead of holding a financial results meeting.

URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY6/22 Contents of Attachments 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance 2 (1) Explanation of Results of Operations 2 (2) Explanation of Financial Condition 2 (3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements 3 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes 4 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet 4 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income 5 (3) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 7 (4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 8 Going Concern Assumption 8 Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity 8 Changes in Accounting Policies 8 Segment and Other Information 9 1

URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY6/22 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards are applied from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. As a result, net sales, operating profit, ordinary profit and profit before income taxes for the first half of the current fiscal year (hereinafter "the period under review") each decreased by 12 million yen. In addition, retained earnings at the beginning of the fiscal year increased by 8 million yen. (1) Explanation of Results of Operations For the period under review, the Urbanet Group companies (hereinafter "the Urbanet Group" or "the Group") reported net sales of 6,236 million yen (down 23.5% year-on-year), operating profit of 400 million yen (down 64.1% year-on-year), ordinary profit of 309 million yen (down 68.9% year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of 184 million yen (down 72.5% year-on-year). The year-on-year significant decrease in net sales and profits are mainly attributable to many high-margin projects delivered in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year. It is also because the revenue recognition for one project scheduled for the period under review has been postponed to the third quarter. Note that in the business of development and sale of one-room apartments buildings for investors, which is the main business of the Group, quarterly sales and profit margins fluctuate significantly from year to year since the timing of the compl etion-based revenue recognition, as well as the amount and profit margin, is different for each project and each year. Revenue recognition for projects scheduled for the current fiscal year is skewed to the third quarter or later. The performance by each business segment is explained below. (Real Estate Business) Net sales in the Real Estate Business were 6,206 million yen (down 23.8% year-on-year) and segment profit was 901 million yen (down 45.4% year-on-year). Total amount of sales from the real estate development sales category was 5,860 million yen (down 23.9% year-on-year) with revenues from sale of 199 units in a total of four one-room apartment buildings for investors. Net sales in the real estate purchase and sales category were 62 million yen (down 68.9% year-on-year) with revenues from purchase and resale of one unit of pre-owned condominium and those of one pre-owned house. Net sales in the others real estate business category were 283 million yen (up 17.8% year-on-year) with revenues from real estate brokerage and real estate leasing among others. (Hotel Business) Net sales in the Hotel Business were 30 million yen (up 312.3% year-on-year) and segment loss was 31 million yen (compared with a loss of 69 million yen for the same period of the previous fiscal year) mainly with room fee revenues from Hotel Asyl Tokyo Kamata. (2) Explanation of Financial Condition 1) Analysis of Financial Position Total assets, total liabilities and net assets on a consolidated basis amounted to 34,801 million yen (a decrease of 374 million yen over the end of the previous fiscal year), 21,307 million yen (a decrease of 276 million yen), and 13,493 million yen (a decrease of 98 million yen), respectively. The decrease in total assets was mainly due to decreases of 1,271 million yen in cash and deposits and 374 million yen in income taxes receivable, while there were increases of 790 million yen in inventories as a result of active land purchasing efforts in a very competitive land purchase environment and 296 million yen in property, plant and equipment mainly due to the purchase of income properties. 2