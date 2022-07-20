Urbanise com : Announcing a new Facilities Management agreement with Arvida New Zealand

Urbanise is proud to announce a new four-year agreement to deliver our Facilities Management (FM) solution for Arvida, New Zealand.

Arvida Group Limited builds, owns and operates retirement communities that provide quality retirement community living and aged care services to older New Zealanders. Formed in 2014 with 18 retirement communities, Arvida, now one of the larger providers of retirement and aged care, has grown rapidly to have over 35 retirement communities providing accommodation to over 6,750 residents throughout New Zealand. Every day, over 2,700 team members strive to improve the lives and wellbeing of the residents in these communities from their two support offices in Auckland and Christchurch.

The Urbanise FM cloud-based SaaS solution will enable Arvida to efficiently manage their facilities across New Zealand to a consistent standard by integrating facilities, assets, and workforce management into a single centralised solution.

"The retirement communities we are building, and managing are multi-generational assets. They must meet the needs of our current and future residents to remain valid for the long term." Says Kay Marshall, Arvida's General Manager for Village Services. "The Urbanise Facilities Management platform is not only innovative and leading edge for Arvida but also for our industry. It will allow us to seamlessly optimise the life cycle of our $3.4b Arvida assets and provide future proofing with scalability to accommodate future asset growth."

Arvida will use the Urbanise Facilities Management platform for planned and reactive maintenance, asset management and tracking, work order status, workforce scheduling. Urbanise's digital management reporting with easy-to-read analytics dashboards will provide real time performance reporting for Arvida. The platform will enhance Arvida's operations and help fulfil its vision to become the leading provider of retirement community services in New Zealand.

Kay Marshall adds "It was important that we selected a platform that enabled us to go paperless through a fast and simple digital application. This change is transformational for our residents, providing them a painless way to log and receive quality maintenance services across our network. Our community and support teams will have a standard approach to track and deliver more efficiently and effectively now too."

Urbanise CRO Paul Mitchell said 'We look forward to working with the Arvida team, supporting their current operations and continued growth, with our comprehensive FM cloud-based software. The Urbanise FM platform will provide Arvida with the ability to ensure all sites are maintained to a common high standard across New Zealand. This will help to ensure a sustainable, clean, safe, and functional environment for residents, staff and visitors and a compliance with regulations.

The partnership with Arvida signals our ongoing investment and focus on customers in the New Zealand market and across the retirement, community, aged care and health sector throughout Australia, NZ and the Asia Pacific region. The Urbanise FM deployment has already commenced across a number of Arvida locations throughout New Zealand.'

About Arvida

Arvida builds, owns, and operates over 35 retirement communities across New Zealand that provide quality retirement community living and aged care services to New Zealanders over 65 years.

Their communities celebrate their uniqueness but share an overarching mission to make residents lives better with everything they do. This enables each village to express its own character, personality, and identity.

Over 6,750 residents live in Arvida retirement communities, supported by 2,700 employees. The communities offer a continuum of care that ranges from independent living to rest home, hospital, and dementia care with a range of flexible care plans depending on needs.

Arvida is listed on NZX.

www.arvida.co.nz

About Urbanise

Urbanise is a leading provider of cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms for the property sector, specifically Facilities Management (FM) and Strata Management. Our cloud software is used to expand and enhance the range and quality of services provided to buildings and communities by connecting managers with customers and suppliers, helping to create more liveable communities.

The Urbanise FM platform manages infrastructure, buildings, residential and commercial properties on a cloud-based system that integrates facilities, assets, and workforce management into a single platform. Urbanise integrates with a number of industry leading solutions to offer even more automation and drive value for our clients.

The Strata Management platform manages the communications and accounting functions for apartment buildings, strata commercial towers and large housing communities. Urbanise technology is used in some of the tallest towers and most prestigious communities around the globe.

www.urbanise.com

To find out how the Urbanise FM platform assists you with operational efficiency, book a demo with us today.