Urbanise com : Annual Report 2022

We have extensive experience in Australia and the Middle East and a growing portfolio of key reference contracts which showcase the quality of our platforms and ability to implement complex projects.

This was achieved against a backdrop of continuing global uncertainty due to COVID-19-related lockdowns and border closures, increased geopolitical tensions, disrupted supply chains and inflationary cost pressures that affected all businesses, directly or indirectly during the 2022 financial year.

of a new CEO and the restructuring of our sales and development teams to enhance our sales process and increase the variability of our development cost base. Managing our cash flow was a key strategic priority and we made good progress towards realising a sustainable cash position in FY2023.

Urbanise delivered another solid result in FY2022 highlighting strong ongoing demand for our Strata and Facilities Management platforms. We made significant changes across the business with the appointment

Team and leadership

During the year, the Board continued to build out the executive team with senior managers put in place across the business. In December 2021, the Board decided

to make a change at the CEO level and in June, our Chief Financial Officer and Interim CEO Simon Lee was appointed to the role permanently. This followed an extensive search with the Board deciding that Simon, with his deep understanding of the business, strong customer relationships and effective leadership, was the right person to take the Company forward. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Simon for his significant contribution in improving the operational and financial performance of the business during this period. Urbanise concluded its search for a new CFO with David Goldbach due to commence in the role on 6th October 2022. We welcome David to our leadership team and believe he will make a valuable contribution as CFO given his broad financial experience and strong operational background.

Our talented team of software developers, and sales, implementation, and customer support specialists are another key point of difference for Urbanise. We work closely with our customers to develop products that are aligned to the requirements of both industries as reflected in our high retention rates. Our subject matter experts design well thought out solutions that evolve to meet our customers' changing needs.

It is important to ensure we attract, retain and inspire our team by continuing to improve our approach to employee engagement and well-being. This involves deeper engagement with our global workforce through frequent review of training requirements, well-being and remuneration benchmarking. The Board pays close attention to employee surveys and is working with management to deploy several initiatives over the next 18 months that will be critical to sustaining our most valued asset - our team.