    UBN   AU000000UBN2

URBANISE.COM LIMITED

(UBN)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/14
1.14 AUD   +1.79%
05:39pURBANISE COM : Application for quotation of securities - UBN
PU
04:15aAusCann Appoints Chair
MT
12/01URBANISE COM : VIC Strata legislation changes from 1 December 2021
PU
Urbanise com : Application for quotation of securities - UBN

12/14/2021 | 05:39pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

URBANISE.COMLIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 15, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

UBN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

149,003

15/12/2001

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

URBANISE.COMLIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

70108112303

1.3

ASX issuer code

UBN

  The announcement is New announcement
  Date of this announcement: 15/12/2021

15/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of transfer restrictions ceasing on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

UBNAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

UBN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities previously issued under the

And the date the restrictions on

+employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased

transfer have ceased or will cease

or are about to cease

149,003

15/12/2021

Issue date

15/12/2001

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted: 149,003

149,003

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

In conjunction with the Company's Employee Share Plan

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

1.140000

1.140000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The above estimate represents the closing price of shares traded on the ASX on 14 December 2021.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Urbanise.com Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 22:38:00 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021


© Publicnow 2021
