Urbanizadora Constructora Levantina SOCIMI, S.A. is a Listed Real Estate Investment Company (REIT) specialized in the owning and management of residential and commercial real estate assets located in Spain. At the end of 2023, the property portfolio, consisting of 18 assets (386 residential and commercial units) with a total lettable area of 31,400 m2, amounted at market value to EUR 27.9 million.