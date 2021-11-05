Log in
Closing of Private Placements - Form 6-K

11/05/2021 | 04:56pm EDT
Closing of Private Placements

As disclosed on Bit Brother Limited's (the "Company") Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 19, 2021, the Company entered into certain unit securities purchase agreement on October 14, 2021 (the "Unit SPA") with certain "non-U.S. Persons" as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell an aggregate of 15,814,652 units (the "Units"), each Unit consisting of one ordinary share of the Company, no par value ("Share") and three warrants to purchase one Share each ("Warrant") with an initial exercise price of $0.875 per Share, at a price of $0.70 per Unit, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $11.07 million (the "Units Offering"). On October 14, 2021, the Company also entered into certain ordinary shares securities purchase agreement (the "SPA") with certain "non-U.S. Persons" as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell an aggregate of 4,000,000 Shares at a price of $0.57 per Share, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$2.28 million (the "Shares Offering").

On November 5, 2021, the Units Offering and Shares Offering consummated when all the closing conditions of the Unit SPA and the SPA have been satisfied and the Company issued the Units and Shares to the Purchasers.

Disclaimer

Bit Brother Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 20:55:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
