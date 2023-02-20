Ðuro Ðakovic Grupa d d : Due to the postponement of the preliminary hearing that was scheduled for 22.02.2023, and in connection with the rebuttal of the decisions of the General Assembly held on 31.08.2022, which is being conducted under case P-209/2022 at the Commercial Court in Osijek
02/20/2023 | 06:30am EST
Observation entry - ĐURO ĐAKOVIĆ GRUPA d.d.
In language
English
Title
Issuer in the observation segment: DDJH
Reason
due to the postponement of the preliminary hearing that was scheduled for 22.02.2023, and in connection with the rebuttal of the decisions of the General Assembly held on 31.08.2022, which is being conducted under case P-209/2022 at the Commercial Court in Osijek
Ðuro Ðakovic Grupa dd published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 11:29:02 UTC.