  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Ðuro Ðakovic Grupa d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DDJH   HRDDJHRA0007

ÐURO ÐAKOVIC GRUPA D.D.

(DDJH)
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-09
25.80 EUR   +17.27%
06:30aÐuro Ðakovic Grupa D D : Due to the postponement of the preliminary hearing that was scheduled for 22.02.2023, and in connection with the rebuttal of the decisions of the General Assembly held on 31.08.2022, which is being conducted under case P-209/2022 at the Commercial Court in Osijek
PU
02/09Ðuro Ðakovic Grupa D D : Due to the scheduled preliminary hearing that will be held on 20.02.2023. at 10 a.m., and in connection with the rebuttal of the decisions of the General Assembly on August 31, 2022, which is being conducted under case P-209/2022 at the Commercial Court in Osijek
PU
02/08Ðuro Ðakovic Grupa D.D. Appoints Marko Cosic as Management Board Member
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ðuro Ðakovic Grupa d d : Due to the postponement of the preliminary hearing that was scheduled for 22.02.2023, and in connection with the rebuttal of the decisions of the General Assembly held on 31.08.2022, which is being conducted under case P-209/2022 at the Commercial Court in Osijek

02/20/2023 | 06:30am EST
Observation entry - ĐURO ĐAKOVIĆ GRUPA d.d.
In language English
Title Issuer in the observation segment: DDJH
Reason due to the postponement of the preliminary hearing that was scheduled for 22.02.2023, and in connection with the rebuttal of the decisions of the General Assembly held on 31.08.2022, which is being conducted under case P-209/2022 at the Commercial Court in Osijek
Commencing time 20.02.2023 12:22

Conclusion date

-
Issuer ĐURO ĐAKOVIĆ GRUPA DIONIČKO DRUŠTVO
Affected security DDJH
Back

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ðuro Ðakovic Grupa dd published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 11:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 269 M 38,1 M 38,1 M
Net income 2021 -109 M -15,5 M -15,5 M
Net Debt 2021 484 M 68,6 M 68,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,03x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,6 M 2,78 M 2,78 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 726
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart ÐURO ÐAKOVIC GRUPA D.D.
Duration : Period :
Ðuro Ðakovic Grupa d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hrvoje Kekez Chairman-Management Board
Slaven Posavac Member-Management Board
Ðuro Popijac Member-Supervisory Board
Petar Mievic Member-Supervisory Board
Ivo ulenta Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ÐURO ÐAKOVIC GRUPA D.D.29.70%3
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.01%134 577
SIEMENS AG12.19%122 913
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY27.57%90 454
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.9.10%73 320
3M COMPANY-5.78%62 201