Djuro Djakovic Grupa dd is a Croatia-based industrial company which operates in the Defense, Transport and Industry and Energetic segments. Through the Defense segment the Company supplies and offers maintenance of tanks and armored vehicles and develops and produces systems designed to improve M-84/T-72 tanks. Transport segment produces, repairs and provides maintenance of the freight wagons and wagon components. Industry and Energetic offers engineering services such as planning, designing, project management, procurement, construction and placement of facilities into operation, repair and maintenance, component production and installation for industrial oil and gas facilities, chemical and petrochemical industry, power plants, food industry, cement industry and metallurgy. The Company operates through four subsidiaries: Djuro Djakovic Specijalna vozila dd; Djuro Djakovic Strojna obrada doo; Djuro Djakovic Energetika i infrastruktura doo; and Djuro Djakovic Industrijska rjesenja doo.

Sector Consumer Goods Conglomerates