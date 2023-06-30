|In language
|English
|Title
|Issuer under observation: DDJH
|Reason for observation:
|due to the scheduled hearing that will be held on 10.07.2023. at 13:00, and in connection with the rebuttal of the decisions of the General Assembly on August 31, 2022, which is being conducted under case P-209/2022 at the Commercial Court in Osijek
|Commencing time
|30.06.2023. 10:58
|Date of removal
|-
|Issuer
|ĐURO ĐAKOVIĆ GRUPA DIONIČKO DRUŠTVO
|Affected security
|ALL
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ðuro Ðakovic Grupa dd published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 09:02:03 UTC.