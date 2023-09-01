|In language
|English
|Title
|Issuer under observation: DDJH
|Reason for observation:
|due to the postponement of the preliminary hearing that was scheduled for 05.09.2023, and in connection with the rebuttal of the decisions of the General Assembly on 31.08.2022, which is being conducted under case P-289/2022 at the Commercial Court in Osijek, the next hearing is scheduled for October 9th at 11 am
|Commencing time
|01.09.2023. 09:04
|Date of removal
|-
|Issuer
|ĐURO ĐAKOVIĆ GRUPA DIONIČKO DRUŠTVO
|Affected security
|DDJH
Disclaimer
Disclaimer

Ðuro Ðakovic Grupa dd published this content on 01 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.