Title Issuer under observation: DDJH
Reason for observation: due to the postponement of the preliminary hearing that was scheduled for 05.09.2023, and in connection with the rebuttal of the decisions of the General Assembly on 31.08.2022, which is being conducted under case P-289/2022 at the Commercial Court in Osijek, the next hearing is scheduled for October 9th at 11 am
Commencing time 01.09.2023. 09:04
Date of removal -
Issuer ĐURO ĐAKOVIĆ GRUPA DIONIČKO DRUŠTVO
Affected security DDJH

