Title Issuer under observation: DDJH
Reason for observation: due to the notification of the held preliminary hearing in case P-163/2022
Commencing time 05.10.2023. 09:12
Date of removal -
Issuer ĐURO ĐAKOVIĆ GRUPA DIONIČKO DRUŠTVO
Affected security ALL

