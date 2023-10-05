|In language
|Title
|Issuer under observation: DDJH
|Reason for observation:
|due to the notification of the held preliminary hearing in case P-163/2022
|Commencing time
|05.10.2023. 09:12
|Date of removal
|-
|Issuer
|ĐURO ĐAKOVIĆ GRUPA DIONIČKO DRUŠTVO
|Affected security
|ALL
