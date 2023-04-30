New Retrospective Study Presented at AUA 2023 Provides Evidence of Similar Outcomes Utilizing JELMYTO® in the Treatment of UTUC of the Ureter and Renal Pelvis  

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today highlights the results of a sub-analysis from the first and largest post-commercial utilization review of JELMYTO® (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution presented at the American Urological Association Meeting 2023 in Chicago, IL. The study titled, First Analysis of the Safety and Efficacy of UGN-101 in the Treatment of Ureteral Tumors (Abstract PD24-07) is the first to assess JELMYTO in treating ureteral tumors. The investigators reported no difference in outcomes at first endoscopic evaluation based on UTUC tumor location (ureter vs. renal pelvis) (p=0.644). JELMYTO is approved for the treatment of low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (LG-UTUC) in adult patients.

“These results are encouraging and suggest that JELMYTO could be an effective treatment option for patients with low grade ureteral carcinoma,” said Joseph Jacob, M.D., Director of The Bladder Cancer Program, Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY. “This is particularly important for patients who may have limited options.”

In this analysis, 47 patients had UTUC tumors involving the ureter, with 12 cases of ureteral tumor only (8.8%) and 35 cases of ureteral plus renal pelvic tumors (25.7%). In addition to similar efficacy and safety results at first endoscopic evaluation, there was also no difference in recurrence rate or progression based on tumor location. Fourteen patients (37.8%) with ureteral tumor had significant ureteral stenosis at first post-treatment evaluation, however, only 5.4% of patients developed new clinically significant stenosis when excluding patients with pre-existing hydronephrosis (excess fluid in a kidney due to a backup of urine) or ureteral stenosis.

“These data are promising for LG-UTUC patients with ureteral tumors,” said Mark Schoenberg, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, UroGen. “The Phase 3 OLYMPUS study only included patients with tumors in the renal pelvis, so these real-word data provide important insights about the utility of JELMYTO in treating LG-UTUC patients with multifocal disease.”

The limitations of this study include the retrospective design, lack of a control group, the lack of a centralized pathology review, and lack of standardized clinicopathologic assessment.

To further explore the full potential of JELMYTO for the treatment of patients with UTUC, investigators are in the process of enrolling the prospective and retrospective uTRACT Registry to capture data in a large scale, standardized manner to report further on patient outcomes following JELMYTO treatment including longitudinal follow-up.

About UTUC

Approximately 5-7% of urothelial cancer occurs in the upper lining of the kidney, called the calyx and renal pelvis. It could also occur in one or both of the ureter(s), the tubes that lead from the kidneys to the bladder. Cancer in the renal pelvis or ureter(s) is called upper tract. LG-UTUC is usually not very aggressive and is slow to spread but has a high recurrence rate. High-grade UTUC can be more aggressive. It may spread to other parts of the urinary tract, or to other parts of the body.

JELMYTO is approved for the treatment of adults with LG-UTUC. LG-UTUC is a rare disease managed by endoscopic methods and radical nephroureterectomy. Endoscopic resection and laser ablation attempt to preserve the kidney, though there is a high risk of recurrence that may eventually necessitate removal of the kidney. Although kidney removal is the gold standard for treatment of high-grade UTUC, it may be over-treatment in LG-UTUC, as kidney removal offers similar five-year survival as kidney-sparing procedures but is associated with significant morbidity. JELMYTO is efficacious as a primary chemoablative therapy in patients with LG-UTUC.

About JELMYTO®

JELMYTO® (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution is a mitomycin-containing reverse thermal gel containing 4 mg mitomycin per mL gel indicated for primary chemoablative treatment of LG-UTUC in adults. It is recommended for primary treatment of biopsy-proven LG-UTUC in patients deemed appropriate candidates for renal-sparing therapy. JELMYTO is a viscous liquid when cooled and becomes a semi-solid gel at body temperature. The drug slowly dissolves over four to six hours after instillation and is removed from the urinary tract by normal urine flow and voiding. It is approved for administration in a retrograde manner via ureteral catheter or antegrade through nephrostomy tube. The delivery system allows the initial liquid to coat and conform to the upper urinary tract anatomy. The eventual semisolid gel allows for chemoablative therapy to remain in the collecting system for four to six hours without immediately being diluted or washed away by urine flow.

APPROVED USE FOR JELMYTO

JELMYTO® is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with a type of cancer of the lining of the upper urinary tract including the kidney called low-grade Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer (LG-UTUC).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

You should not receive JELMYTO if you have a hole or tear (perforation) of your bladder or upper urinary tract.

Before receiving JELMYTO, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you:

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. JELMYTO can harm your unborn baby. You should not become pregnant during treatment with JELMYTO. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant or think you may be pregnant during treatment with JELMYTO. Females who are able to become pregnant: You should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment with JELMYTO and for 6 months after the last dose. Males being treated with JELMYTO: If you have a female partner who is able to become pregnant, you should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment with JELMYTO and for 3 months after the last dose.

You should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment with JELMYTO and for 6 months after the last dose. If you have a female partner who is able to become pregnant, you should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment with JELMYTO and for 3 months after the last dose. are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if JELMYTO passes into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment with JELMYTO and for 1 week after the last dose.

Tell your healthcare provider if you take water pills (diuretic).

How will I receive JELMYTO?

Your healthcare provider will tell you to take a medicine called sodium bicarbonate before each JELMYTO treatment.

You will receive your JELMYTO dose from your healthcare provider 1 time a week for 6 weeks. It is important that you receive all 6 doses of JELMYTO according to your healthcare provider’s instructions. If you miss any appointments, call your healthcare provider as soon as possible to reschedule your appointment. Your healthcare provider may recommend up to an additional 11 monthly doses.

JELMYTO is given to your kidney through a tube called a catheter.

During treatment with JELMYTO, your healthcare provider may tell you to take additional medicines or change how you take your current medicines.

After receiving JELMYTO:

JELMYTO may cause your urine color to change to a violet to blue color. Avoid contact between your skin and urine for at least 6 hours.

To urinate, males and females should sit on a toilet and flush the toilet several times after you use it. After going to the bathroom, wash your hands, your inner thighs, and genital area well with soap and water.

on a toilet and flush the toilet several times after you use it. After going to the bathroom, wash your hands, your inner thighs, and genital area well with soap and water. Clothing that comes in contact with urine should be washed right away and washed separately from other clothing.

JELMYTO may cause serious side effects, including:

Swelling and narrowing of the tube that carries urine from the kidney to the bladder (ureteric obstruction). If you develop swelling and narrowing, and to protect your kidney from damage, your healthcare provider may recommend the placement of a small plastic tube (stent) in the ureter to help the kidney drain. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop side pain or fever during treatment with JELMYTO.

Bone marrow problems. JELMYTO can affect your bone marrow and can cause a decrease in your white blood cell, red blood cell, and platelet counts. Your healthcare provider will do blood tests prior to each treatment to check your blood cell counts during treatment with JELMYTO. Your healthcare provider may need to temporarily or permanently stop JELMYTO if you develop bone marrow problems during treatment with JELMYTO.

The most common side effects of JELMYTO include: urinary tract infection, blood in your urine, side pain, nausea, trouble with urination, kidney problems, vomiting, tiredness, stomach (abdomen) pain.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088. You may also report side effects to UroGen Pharma at 1-855-987-6436.

Please click here for JELMYTO Full Prescribing Information, including the Patient Information, for additional information and here for the Nephrostomy Administration Guide.

