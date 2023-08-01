UroGen Pharma Ltd.
ANNUAL REPORT
2022
UroGen Pharma Ltd. | ANNUAL REPORT | 2022
Dear Shareholders,
I am very pleased to be writing you at such an encouraging and seminal moment in UroGen's history.
On July 27th, we announced positive topline results from two Phase 3 clinical trials investigating the use of UGN-102 (mitomycin) intravesical solution to treat patients with low-grade, intermediate risk, non muscle invasive bladder cancer (LG-IR-NMIBC). Both the ENVISION and ATLAS trials met their primary endpoints, demonstrating meaningful and consistent results overall and relative to TURBT, respectively. We believe UGN-102 has now demonstrated a compelling therapeutic and safety profile across multiple clinical trials, painting a persuasive picture of its potential to transform the standard of care away from repetitive surgery to a minimally invasive, non-surgical option, and as a significant future growth driver for UroGen.
This journey started with the launch of JELMYTO in 2020, when we took an important first step in bringing to market an innovative, first-of-its-kind,non-surgical therapy designed to improve the standard of care for treating low-grade upper- tract urothelial carcinoma (LG-UTUC). In achieving this goal, we demonstrated the viability of intravesical delivery of chemotherapy and our proprietary RTGel to treat urinary cancer. This success has set the stage for UGN-102, which aims to address a major unmet need in LG-IR-NMIBC, an indication impacting approximately 82,000 patients in the United States each year.
In UGN-102, we see the opportunity to leverage JELMYTO's success as both products utilize UroGen's proprietary RTGel® technology, a shared prescriber base and many similarities between the pathology and treatment of the two cancer indications. Assuming positive durability data from the ENVISION trial, we remain on track to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) with the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in 2024. If approved, UGN-102 would be the first and only pharmacologic therapy to manage the ongoing burden of LG-IR-NMIBC, an addressable market estimated to be ten times the size of LG-UTUC.
The impressive real-world data supporting the use of JELMYTO across various practice patterns further reinforces its therapeutic benefit and demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability with antegrade administration. In addition, the American Urological Association (AUA) included JELMYTO in its first-everLG-UTUC guideline. Taken together, we are seeing increased adoption and expansion of JELMYTO use in a diverse LG-UTUC population, and this is reflected in recent top-line performance.
Meanwhile our Phase 1 trial with UGN-301, our in-licensedanti-CTLA-4 antibody for intravesical administration using RTGel technology, continues to advance. Results from the first monotherapy arm are expected to inform the appropriate dose for future combination arms, prospectively beginning as early as the end of this year.
We also took steps to strengthen our financial position in support of our ongoing commercial and clinical operations. The recent $120 million private placement of ordinary shares provides us with the resources to support our business, including our prospective pre-commercialization and launch strategy for UGN-102. We are proud to partner with a group of experienced biotech investors who believe in the opportunity of UroGen's portfolio to address significant unmet needs in urothelial and specialty cancers.
I am inspired to see UroGen's mission of transforming the treatment of urologic cancers with innovative therapeutic solutions becoming reality. UroGen has a clear path forward to marshal in a new era in urologic and specialty cancer care while creating significant value for our patients and shareholders.
On behalf of everyone at UroGen, thank you for your continued support of our company and mission.
Warm regards,
Liz Barrett
President and Chief Executive Officer
Table of Contents
Page
PART I
1
Item 1.
Business
4
Item 1A.
Risk Factors
31
Item 1B.
Unresolved Staff Comments
86
Item 2.
Properties
86
Item 3.
Legal Proceedings
87
Item 4.
Mine Safety Disclosures
87
PART II
88
Item 5.
Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity
Securities
88
Item 6.
[Reserved]
88
Item 7.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
89
Item 7A.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk
102
Item 8.
Financial Statements and Supplementary Data
103
Item 9.
Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure
132
Item 9A.
Controls and Procedures
132
Item 9B.
Other Information
132
Item 9C.
Disclosure Regarding Foreign Jurisdictions that Prevent Inspections
132
PART III
133
Item 10.
Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance
133
Item 11.
Executive Compensation
133
Item 12.
Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters
133
Item 13.
Certain Relationships and Related Transactions and Director Independence
133
Item 14.
Principal Accountant Fees and Services
133
PART IV
134
Item 15.
Exhibits, Financial Statement Schedules
134
Item 16.
Form 10-K Summary
136
