Dear Shareholders,

I am very pleased to be writing you at such an encouraging and seminal moment in UroGen's history.

On July 27th, we announced positive topline results from two Phase 3 clinical trials investigating the use of UGN-102 (mitomycin) intravesical solution to treat patients with low-grade, intermediate risk, non muscle invasive bladder cancer (LG-IR-NMIBC). Both the ENVISION and ATLAS trials met their primary endpoints, demonstrating meaningful and consistent results overall and relative to TURBT, respectively. We believe UGN-102 has now demonstrated a compelling therapeutic and safety profile across multiple clinical trials, painting a persuasive picture of its potential to transform the standard of care away from repetitive surgery to a minimally invasive, non-surgical option, and as a significant future growth driver for UroGen.

This journey started with the launch of JELMYTO in 2020, when we took an important first step in bringing to market an innovative, first-of-its-kind,non-surgical therapy designed to improve the standard of care for treating low-grade upper- tract urothelial carcinoma (LG-UTUC). In achieving this goal, we demonstrated the viability of intravesical delivery of chemotherapy and our proprietary RTGel to treat urinary cancer. This success has set the stage for UGN-102, which aims to address a major unmet need in LG-IR-NMIBC, an indication impacting approximately 82,000 patients in the United States each year.

In UGN-102, we see the opportunity to leverage JELMYTO's success as both products utilize UroGen's proprietary RTGel® technology, a shared prescriber base and many similarities between the pathology and treatment of the two cancer indications. Assuming positive durability data from the ENVISION trial, we remain on track to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) with the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in 2024. If approved, UGN-102 would be the first and only pharmacologic therapy to manage the ongoing burden of LG-IR-NMIBC, an addressable market estimated to be ten times the size of LG-UTUC.

The impressive real-world data supporting the use of JELMYTO across various practice patterns further reinforces its therapeutic benefit and demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability with antegrade administration. In addition, the American Urological Association (AUA) included JELMYTO in its first-everLG-UTUC guideline. Taken together, we are seeing increased adoption and expansion of JELMYTO use in a diverse LG-UTUC population, and this is reflected in recent top-line performance.

Meanwhile our Phase 1 trial with UGN-301, our in-licensedanti-CTLA-4 antibody for intravesical administration using RTGel technology, continues to advance. Results from the first monotherapy arm are expected to inform the appropriate dose for future combination arms, prospectively beginning as early as the end of this year.

We also took steps to strengthen our financial position in support of our ongoing commercial and clinical operations. The recent $120 million private placement of ordinary shares provides us with the resources to support our business, including our prospective pre-commercialization and launch strategy for UGN-102. We are proud to partner with a group of experienced biotech investors who believe in the opportunity of UroGen's portfolio to address significant unmet needs in urothelial and specialty cancers.

I am inspired to see UroGen's mission of transforming the treatment of urologic cancers with innovative therapeutic solutions becoming reality. UroGen has a clear path forward to marshal in a new era in urologic and specialty cancer care while creating significant value for our patients and shareholders.

On behalf of everyone at UroGen, thank you for your continued support of our company and mission.

Warm regards,