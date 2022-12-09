Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. UroGen Pharma Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    URGN   IL0011407140

UROGEN PHARMA LTD.

(URGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UroGen Pharma Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

12/09/2022 | 08:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN) a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced the grants of inducement restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to 12 new employees in connection with their employment with UroGen. These new team members will support the ongoing commercial launch of Jelmyto® (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution, UroGen’s first approved product, and the continued development of the Company’s pipeline.

Up to 20,800 shares of UroGen’s common stock are issuable upon the vesting and settlement of the RSUs. The RSUs will vest equally over three years, with one third of the underlying shares vesting each year on the anniversary of the vesting date, subject in each case to the employee’s continued service relationship with UroGen.

The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of UroGen’s 2019 Inducement Plan and RSU grant notice and agreement thereunder. The RSU grants were granted as an inducement material to each employee entering into employment with UroGen in accordance with Nasdaq listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel™ reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen’s first commercial product Jelmyto® (mitomycin) for pyelocaliceal solution, and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for patients with low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey with operations in Israel. Visit www.urogen.com to learn more or follow us on Twitter, @UroGenPharma.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about UROGEN PHARMA LTD.
08:05aUroGen Pharma Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
12/05UroGen Announces New Data from the OPTIMA II Study that Show Median Durability of Respo..
AQ
12/05UroGen Announces New Data from the OPTIMA II Study that Show Median Durability of Respo..
AQ
12/02UroGen's UGN-102 Shows Median Durability of Response of 24.4 Months for Bladder Cancer
MT
12/02UroGen Announces New Data from the OPTIMA II Study that Show Median Durability of Respo..
BU
12/02Urogen Announces New Data from the Optima II Study That Show Median Durability of Respo..
CI
12/02UroGen Announces New Data from the OLYMPUS Trial that Shows Median Durability of Respon..
AQ
12/02UroGen Pharma Says Jelmyto Shows Median Durability of Response of 28.9 Months in Patien..
MT
12/02UroGen Pharma Ltd. Announces New Data from the Olympus Trial That Shows Median Durabili..
CI
12/01UroGen Announces New Data from the OLYMPUS Trial that Shows Median Durability of Respon..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UROGEN PHARMA LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 65,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -103 M - -
Net cash 2022 33,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 192 M 192 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 195
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart UROGEN PHARMA LTD.
Duration : Period :
UroGen Pharma Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UROGEN PHARMA LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,31 $
Average target price 29,00 $
Spread / Average Target 249%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elizabeth Barrett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dong Kim Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Arie S. Belldegrun Chairman
Moran Mieron Director-Research & Pre-Clinical Affairs
Mark P. Schoenberg Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UROGEN PHARMA LTD.-12.62%192
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS44.62%82 480
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.21.02%81 748
BIONTECH SE-33.36%41 753
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-32.50%33 492
GENMAB A/S23.08%29 964