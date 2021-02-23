UroGen Pharma : Announces March 2021 Conference Schedule

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq:URGN) a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building and commercializing novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases, today announced that it will present at the following virtual conferences in March 2021:

Cowen 41 st Annual Health Care Conference Tuesday, March 2 9:10AM Eastern Time

Annual Health Care Conference Oppenheimer 31 st Annual Healthcare Conference Tuesday, March 16 1:10PM Eastern Time

Annual Healthcare Conference

A live webcast of each event will be available on the Investors & Media section of UroGen's website at www.urogen.com. A replay of each webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel™ reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen’s first commercial product, and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for patients with low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.urogen.com to learn more or follow us on Twitter, @UroGenPharma.

