UroGen Pharma : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building and commercializing novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provided an overview of the Company’s recent developments.

“We are pleased with the progress we have made across our expanded pipeline and the momentum we’ve seen since we reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings in March. The number of patient enrollments, patient starts and doses shipped in April were each up more than 100% compared to January. We believe this signifies broader awareness of Jelmyto and increasing physician support,” said Liz Barrett, President and Chief Executive Officer of UroGen. “As we look to the remainder of 2021, with increased vaccination rates and eased COVID-19 restrictions across the United States, we feel confident that this momentum will continue as we advance our mission to bring novel solutions to patients with specialty cancers and urologic diseases.”

Business Highlights and Upcoming Milestones:

Jelmyto (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution:

UroGen achieved net product revenue of $7.5 million for the first quarter of 2021.

As of May 1, 2021, 316 sites have been activated, which means they have completed their internal processes and have treated or are ready to treat patients. This represents a 26% increase since March 1, 2021.

Sites that have treated more than one patient as of May 1, 2021 increased to 40, compared to 31 as of March 1, 2021: an increase of approximately 30%.

UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution:

ATLAS, the Phase 3 trial of UGN-102, continues to enroll patients with low-grade intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (LG-IR-NMIBC). The ATLAS trial is expected to enroll approximately 630 patients and is evaluating UGN-102 as a primary non-surgical treatment compared to standard of care – transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT) – in patients diagnosed with LG-IR-NMIBC.

Platform expansion:

Expanded immuno-oncology pipeline with the announcement of two strategic research collaborations during the first quarter of 2021.

As part of the Company’s strategic three-year collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, UroGen and MD Anderson expect to advance the UGN-302 program [UGN-201 (imiquimod) TLR 7/8 + UGN-301 (zalifrelimab) CTLA-4] in the first half of 2021 through nonclinical studies for UGN-301 and UGN-201, as well as a potential human study for UGN-201. UGN-302 is a combination intravesical immunotherapy, which is delivered directly into the bladder, for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (HG-NMIBC).

Strategic Funding:

In March 2021, UroGen announced a strategic financial investment agreement with RTW Investments totaling $75 million to support the launch of Jelmyto and the development of UGN-102. The transaction closed in the second quarter of 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results:

Jelmyto Revenue: UroGen reported net product sales of Jelmyto for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $7.5 million.

R&D Expense: Research and development expenses for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 were $10.5 million, including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $1.1 million. This compares to $16.6 million, including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $1.9 million, for the same period in 2020. First quarter 2020 R&D expenses also included a one-time payment to the Israel Innovation Authority related to the unwinding of the Company’s obligation regarding grants loaned to the Company between January 2004 and September 2016.

SG&A Expense: Selling, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 were $22.2 million, including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $5.1 million. This compares to $22.0 million, including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $5.7 million, for the same period in 2020.

Net Loss: UroGen reported a net loss of $25.9 million, or basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share of $1.17, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. This compares to $37.8 million, or basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share of $1.79, for the same period in 2020.

Cash & Cash Equivalents: As of March 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $75.9 million. Following the close of the quarter, the Company received $75 million in proceeds from the recently announced strategic financing agreement with RTW Investments.

2021 Operating Expense Guidance: The Company reduced the range of its previously announced guidance for operating expenses of $155 to $170 million, it now anticipates operating expenses in the range of $155 to $165 million, including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $24 to $28 million, subject to market conditions.

Additionally, in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, the Company anticipates accruing approximately $12 to $15 million in non-operating financing expense relating to the RTW transaction, of which cash payments for 2021 will equal 9.5% of net Jelmyto sales recognized subsequent to the May 2021 closing.

UroGen Pharma Ltd Selected Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 75,909 $ 103,911 Total assets $ 97,414 $ 122,005 Total liabilities $ 20,923 $ 25,650 Total shareholders' equity $ 76,491 $ 96,355

UroGen Pharma Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31 2021 2020 Revenues $ 7,485 $ — Cost of revenues 897 — Gross profit 6,588 — Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 10,513 16,588 Selling, general and administrative expenses 22,189 21,973 Operating loss (26,114 ) (38,561 ) Interest and other income, net 179 768 Net Loss $ (25,935 ) $ (37,793 ) Net loss per ordinary share basic and diluted $ (1.17 ) $ (1.79 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 22,242,375 21,158,161

About Jelmyto®

Jelmyto (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution, is a drug formulation of mitomycin indicated for the treatment of adult patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (LG-UTUC). Utilizing the RTGel™ technology platform, UroGen’s proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based formulation, Jelmyto is designed to enable longer exposure of urinary tract tissue to mitomycin, thereby enabling the treatment of tumors by non-surgical means. Jelmyto is delivered to patients using standard ureteral catheters or nephrostomy tube. The U.S. FDA previously granted Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Breakthrough Therapy Designations to Jelmyto for the treatment of LG-UTUC. On April 15, 2020, the FDA approved Jelmyto, making it the first drug approved for the treatment of LG-UTUC in adult patients.

APPROVED USE FOR JELMYTO

JELMYTO® is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with a type of cancer of the lining of the upper urinary tract including the kidney called low-grade Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer (LG-UTUC).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

You should not receive JELMYTO if you have a hole or tear (perforation) of your bladder or upper urinary tract.

Before receiving JELMYTO, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you:

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. JELMYTO can harm your unborn baby. You should not become pregnant during treatment with JELMYTO. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant or think you may be pregnant during treatment with JELMYTO.

Females who are able to become pregnant: You should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment with JELMYTO and for 6 months after the last dose.

Males being treated with JELMYTO: If you have a female partner who is able to become pregnant, you should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment with JELMYTO and for 3 months after the last dose.

You should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment with JELMYTO and for 6 months after the last dose. If you have a female partner who is able to become pregnant, you should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment with JELMYTO and for 3 months after the last dose. are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if JELMYTO passes into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment with JELMYTO and for 1 week after the last dose.

Tell your healthcare provider if you take water pills (diuretic).

How will I receive JELMYTO?

Your healthcare provider will tell you to take a medicine called sodium bicarbonate before each JELMYTO treatment.

You will receive your JELMYTO dose from your healthcare provider 1 time a week for 6 weeks. It is important that you receive all 6 doses of JELMYTO according to your healthcare provider’s instructions. If you miss any appointments, call your healthcare provider as soon as possible to reschedule your appointment. Your healthcare provider may recommend up to an additional 11 monthly doses.

JELMYTO is given to your kidney through a tube called a catheter.

During treatment with JELMYTO, your healthcare provider may tell you to take additional medicines or change how you take your current medicines.

After receiving JELMYTO:

JELMYTO may cause your urine color to change to a violet to blue color. Avoid contact between your skin and urine for at least 6 hours.

To urinate, males and females should sit on a toilet and flush the toilet several times after you use it. After going to the bathroom, wash your hands, your inner thighs, and genital area well with soap and water.

on a toilet and flush the toilet several times after you use it. After going to the bathroom, wash your hands, your inner thighs, and genital area well with soap and water. Clothing that comes in contact with urine should be washed right away and washed separately from other clothing.

JELMYTO may cause serious side effects, including:

Swelling and narrowing of the tube that carries urine from the kidney to the bladder (ureteric obstruction). If you develop swelling and narrowing, and to protect your kidney from damage, your healthcare provider may recommend the placement of a small plastic tube (stent) in the ureter to help the kidney drain. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop side pain or fever during treatment with JELMYTO.

If you develop swelling and narrowing, and to protect your kidney from damage, your healthcare provider may recommend the placement of a small plastic tube (stent) in the ureter to help the kidney drain. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop side pain or fever during treatment with JELMYTO. Bone marrow problems. JELMYTO can affect your bone marrow and can cause a decrease in your white blood cell, red blood cell, and platelet counts. Your healthcare provider will do blood tests prior to each treatment to check your blood cell counts during treatment with JELMYTO. Your healthcare provider may need to temporarily or permanently stop JELMYTO if you develop bone marrow problems during treatment with JELMYTO.

The most common side effects of JELMYTO include: urinary tract infection, blood in your urine, side pain, nausea, trouble with urination, kidney problems, vomiting, tiredness, stomach (abdomen) pain.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1‑800‑FDA‑1088. You may also report side effects to UroGen Pharma at 1-855-987-6436.

Please see JELMYTO Full Prescribing Information, including the Patient Information, for additional information.

About Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer (UTUC)

Urothelial cancer is the ninth most common cancer globally and the eighth most lethal neoplasm in men in the U.S. Between five percent and ten percent of primary urothelial cancers originate in the ureter or renal pelvis and are collectively referred to as upper tract urothelial cancers (UTUC). In the U.S., there are approximately 6,000 - 7,000 new or recurrent low-grade UTUC patients annually. Most cases are diagnosed in patients over 70 years old, and these older patients often face comorbidities. There are limited treatment options for UTUC, with the most common being endoscopic surgery or nephroureterectomy (removal of the entire kidney and ureter). These treatments can lead to a high rate of recurrence and relapse.

About UGN-102

UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution is an investigational drug formulation of mitomycin in Phase 3 development for the treatment of low-grade intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Utilizing the RTGelTM Technology Platform, UroGen’s proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based formulation, UGN-102 is designed to enable longer exposure of bladder tissue to mitomycin, thereby enabling the treatment of tumors by non-surgical means. UGN-102 is delivered to patients using a standard urinary catheter. The Company reported topline interim results from the Phase 2b OPTIMA II trial in May 2020 and initiated a Phase 3 study to further investigate UGN-102 in the treatment of this condition in December 2020.

About the Phase 3 ATLAS Trial

ATLAS is a global, open-label, randomized controlled Phase 3 trial designed to assess the efficacy and safety of UGN-102, with or without transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT), versus TURBT alone in patients diagnosed with low-grade intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (LG-IR-NMIBC), defined as 1 or 2 of the following: new or recurrent multifocal bladder tumors, a solitary new or recurrent tumor >3 cm, or LG-IR-NMIBC recurrence in less than 12 months following a prior tumor diagnosis requiring endoscopic surgical resection or ablation. The trial is anticipated to enroll approximately 630 patients in over 100 clinical sites in the U.S., Europe and Israel.

Patients will be randomized 1:1 to either UGN-102 or TURBT. Patients in the UGN-102 arm will be treated with six weekly intravesical instillations of UGN-102. At the 3-month time point, patients will be assessed for response. Patients who have demonstrated a complete response to either UGN-102 or TURBT, will continue for long-term follow-up for evidence of recurrence. Patients who demonstrate presence of persistent disease at 3-months, in either arm, will undergo a TURBT and then will also continue for long-term follow up for evidence of recurrence. The primary endpoint of the study is disease free survival.

Learn more about the ATLAS trial at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04688931).

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGelTM reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. Jelmyto® (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.urogen.com to learn more or follow us on Twitter, @UroGenPharma.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding: continued momentum through the remainder of 2021; expected enrollment with respect to the Phase 3 ATLAS trial for UGN-102; the expected timing of advancement of the UGN-302 program in the first half of 2021; the potential of UroGen’s proprietary RTGel technology platform to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and financial guidance for 2021. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the timing and success of clinical trials and potential safety and other complications thereof; the ability to obtain regulatory approval within the timeframe expected, or at all; the ability to maintain regulatory approval; complications associated with commercialization activities, including complications resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the labeling for any approved product; the scope, progress and expansion of developing and commercializing UroGen’s product candidates; the size and growth of the market(s) therefor and the rate and degree of market acceptance thereof vis-à-vis alternative therapies; UroGen’s ability to attract or retain key management, members of the board of directors and personnel; and any negative effects on UroGen’s business, commercialization and product development plans caused by or associated with COVID-19. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of UroGen’s Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 13, 2021, and other filings that UroGen makes with the SEC from time to time (which are available at http://www.sec.gov), the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and UroGen’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to UroGen as of the date of this release.

JELMYTO® and UroGen® are registered trademarks of UroGen Pharma, Ltd.

