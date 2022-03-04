Log in
    URGN   IL0011407140

UROGEN PHARMA LTD.

(URGN)
UroGen Pharma to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, March 10, 2022

03/04/2022 | 03:01pm EST
Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 10, 2022, prior to the open of the stock market. The announcement will be followed by a live audio webcast and conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Audio Webcast
The webcast will be made available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://investors.urogen.com. Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 30 days.

Dial-In Information
Live (U.S. / Canada): (855) 765-5685
Live (International): (615) 247-5916
Confirmation number: 7897224

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel™ reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen’s first commercial product Jelmyto (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution, and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for patients with low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.urogen.com to learn more or follow us on Twitter, @UroGenPharma.


© Business Wire 2022
