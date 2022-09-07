Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividends on Class A Common and Common Shares

At their regular meeting today, the Board of Directors of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA and UBP) declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s Class A Common Stock and Common Stock. The dividends were declared in the amounts of $0.2375 for each share of Class A Common Stock and $0.2145 for each share of Common Stock. The dividends are payable October 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2022. The dividends represent the 211th consecutive quarterly dividend on common shares declared since the Company began operating in 1969.

The Board of Directors also declared the regular quarterly dividends on the Company’s Series H Preferred Stock and Series K Preferred Stock. The dividends were declared in the amount of $0.390625 for each share of Series H Preferred Stock and $0.3672 for each share of the Series K Preferred Stock. The dividends are payable October 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on October 14, 2022.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 210 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006240/en/