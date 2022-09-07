Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.
  News
  Summary
    UBA   US9172862057

URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC.

(UBA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
16.39 USD    0.00%
04:19pUrstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividends on Class A Common and Common Shares
BU
06/30URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/24URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC.(NYSE : UBA) dropped from Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividends on Class A Common and Common Shares

09/07/2022 | 04:19pm EDT
At their regular meeting today, the Board of Directors of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA and UBP) declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s Class A Common Stock and Common Stock. The dividends were declared in the amounts of $0.2375 for each share of Class A Common Stock and $0.2145 for each share of Common Stock. The dividends are payable October 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2022. The dividends represent the 211th consecutive quarterly dividend on common shares declared since the Company began operating in 1969.

The Board of Directors also declared the regular quarterly dividends on the Company’s Series H Preferred Stock and Series K Preferred Stock. The dividends were declared in the amount of $0.390625 for each share of Series H Preferred Stock and $0.3672 for each share of the Series K Preferred Stock. The dividends are payable October 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on October 14, 2022.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 210 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 144 M - -
Net income 2022 27,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 303 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 5,80%
Capitalization 628 M 628 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 16,39 $
Average target price 20,67 $
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Willing L. Biddle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Hayes Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Charles D. Urstadt Chairman
Stephan A. Rapaglia Chief Operating Officer & SVP-Real Estate Counsel
Kevin J. Bannon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC.-23.05%628
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-36.76%33 076
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-10.12%16 599
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-13.63%13 167
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-18.59%10 496
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-7.05%7 913