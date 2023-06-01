Advanced search
    UBA   US9172862057

URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC.

(UBA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-01 pm EDT
19.37 USD   +0.10%
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividends on Class A Common and Common Shares and Preferred Stock
BU
05/22Urstadt Biddle Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. – UBA, UBP
BU
05/22North American Morning Briefing: Investors Await -2-
DJ
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividends on Class A Common and Common Shares and Preferred Stock

06/01/2023 | 04:20pm EDT
At their meeting today, the Board of Directors of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA and UBP) declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s Class A Common Stock and Common Stock. The dividends were declared in the amounts of $0.2083 for each share of Class A Common Stock and $0.1875 for each share of Common Stock. The dividends are payable July 6, 2023 to stockholders of record on June 14, 2023. The dividends represent the 214th consecutive quarterly dividend on common shares declared since the Company began operating in 1969.

The Board of Directors also declared the regular quarterly dividends on the Company’s Series H Preferred Stock and Series K Preferred Stock. The dividends were declared in the amount of $0.390625 for each share of Series H Preferred Stock and $0.3672 for each share of the Series K Preferred Stock. The dividends are payable July 31, 2023 to stockholders of record on July 14, 2023.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 213 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 148 M - -
Net income 2023 27,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,7x
Yield 2023 5,17%
Capitalization 729 M 729 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,13x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 77,5%
Managers and Directors
Willing L. Biddle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Hayes Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Charles D. Urstadt Chairman
Stephan A. Rapaglia Chief Operating Officer & SVP-Real Estate Counsel
Kevin J. Bannon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC.2.11%729
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-10.50%34 384
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-18.29%14 841
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-14.31%11 394
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-9.97%9 595
NNN REIT, INC-7.04%7 746
