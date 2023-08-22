Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.(NYSE:UBA) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.(NYSE:UBA) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Today at 12:00 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|Delayed Nyse - 03:56:45 2023-08-17 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|21.14 USD
|-1.81%
|-4.99%
|+11.56%
|Aug. 18
|Regency Centers Completes Urstadt Biddle Properties Acquisition
|MT
|Aug. 18
|Regency Centers Corporation (NasdaqGS:REG) completed the acquisition of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) from a group of shareholders.
|CI
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.(NYSE:UBA) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|21.14 USD
|-1.81%
|-4.99%
|799 M $
|Regency Centers Completes Urstadt Biddle Properties Acquisition
|MT
|Regency Centers Corporation (NasdaqGS:REG) completed the acquisition of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) from a group of shareholders.
|CI
|URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC. : Ex-dividend day for
|FA
|Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Urstadt Biddle Properties to $21 From $20, Maintains Neutral Rating
|MT
|Urstadt Biddle Properties Fiscal Q2 Funds From Operations, Revenue Decline
|MT
|Earnings Flash (UBA) URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES Reports Q2 Revenue $35.1M
|MT
|Tranche Update on Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 3, 2022.
|CI
|Earnings Flash (UBA) URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES Reports Q2 EPS $0.14
|MT
|Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended April 30, 2023
|CI
|Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividends on Class A Common and Common Shares, Payable on July 6, 2023
|CI
|North American Morning Briefing: Investors Await -2-
|DJ
|Piper Sandler Downgrades Urstadt Biddle Properties to Neutral From Overweight, Price Target is $20
|MT
|Regency Centers to Buy Urstadt Biddle Properties in All-Stock Deal Valued at Roughly $1.40 Billion
|MT
|Regency Centers Corporation, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. - M&A Call
|CI
|Regency Centers to Buy Urstadt Biddle Properties In All-Stock Deal Valued at About $1.40 Billion
|MT
|Regency Centers to buy Urstadt Biddle Properties in $1.4 billion deal
|RE
|Regency Centers to acquire Urstadt Biddle Properties in $1.4 bln deal
|RE
|Regency Centers Corporation (NasdaqGS:REG) entered into definitive agreement to acquire Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for approximately $800 million.
|CI
|Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on October 3, 2022 has been suspended with 608,854 shares, representing 1.58% for $10.4 million.
|CI
|URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC. : Ex-dividend day for
|FA
|Urstadt Biddle Properties Maintains Dividend at $0.225 per Common Share; Payable April 14 to Shareholders of Record on April 3
|MT
|Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividends on the Company's Class A Common Stock and Common Stock, Payable on April 14, 2023
|CI
|B. Riley Lifts Urstadt Biddle Properties' Price Target to $20 From $19, Notes 'Solid' Leasing Volume, Positive Trends; Keeps Buy Rating
|MT
|Urstadt Biddle Properties' Fiscal Q1 Funds From Operations, Revenue Increase
|MT
|Earnings Flash (UBA) URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES Reports Q1 Revenue $38.3M
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+11.56%
|799 M $
|-6.67%
|842 M $
|+0.79%
|845 M $
|-10.65%
|869 M $
|+2.56%
|718 M $
|-10.87%
|882 M $
|0.00%
|709 M $
|-17.86%
|702 M $
|+23.80%
|681 M $
|-18.59%
|934 M $